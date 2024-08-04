Boom Crash Master
- Indicators
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Lefika Raphel SebataneI am a young educated MQL5 developer who enjoys coding profitable strategies. I love challenges and I believe every challenge I come across is a learning curve. My coding skills speak for themselves and all my work is done professionally and outstandingly. Visit my website, www.vixalgotrading.com to
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing the BOOM CRASH MASTER Indicator: Unleash the Power of Precision Trading!
Step into the world of unparalleled trading with the BOOM CRASH Master Indicator, exclusively designed for the Boom and Crash indices offered by Deriv broker. This cutting-edge tool is your gateway to mastering the art of spike detection and anti-spike entries, ensuring you stay ahead of the market’s every move.
Recommendations:
Symbols: Any Boom or Crash Index
Timeframe: 1 minute / 5 minutes
Stop Loss: Recent low / 5 candles
Key Features:
- Precision Spike Detection: Harness the power of advanced algorithms to catch spikes with pinpoint accuracy.
- Anti-Spike Entries: Strategically position yourself to avoid market spikes and maximize your trading potential.
- Real-Time Alerts: Stay informed with instant alerts and notifications, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.
- No Repaint Arrows : Observe the non repaint buy and sell signal arrows on the chart.
Unlock the secrets of the market and elevate your trading game with the Spike Master Indicator. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, this powerful tool will transform the way you approach the Boom and Crash indices.
Dare to Discover the Unknown: Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Embrace the mystery and experience the BOOM CRASH Master Indicator today. Your journey to trading excellence begins here.
hi , i bought this indicator last night but it goes directly to my other MT5 account , what can I do to install it to my deriv account ?