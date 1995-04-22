Vix Golden Channel
- 专家
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Lefika Raphel SebataneI am a young educated MQL5 developer who enjoys coding profitable strategies. I love challenges and I believe every challenge I come across is a learning curve. My coding skills speak for themselves and all my work is done professionally and outstandingly. Visit my website, www.vixalgotrading.com to
- 版本: 1.0
VIX GOLDEN CHANNEL EA
Built with Vix Algo Builder, the free automated Expert Advisor builder created by a team of developers from Vix Algo Trading, this EA has proved to be the ultimate CHANNEL breakout EA for XAUUSD.
This EA is free because it was built for FREE but it is a high grade perfomance EA. Another simple strategy proven to be profitable.