Vix Golden Channel

VIX GOLDEN CHANNEL EA

Built with Vix Algo Builder, the free automated Expert Advisor builder created by a team of developers from Vix Algo Trading, this EA has proved to be the ultimate CHANNEL breakout EA for XAUUSD. 

This EA is free because it was built for FREE but it is a high grade perfomance EA. Another simple strategy proven to be profitable.

This Channel Breakout Expert advisor uses a Keltner Channel Indicator and trades the breakout of the EA via long or short positions. It has shown promising results in the 1 year backtest for XAUUSD using Every Tick Based on Real Ticks model in the MT5 Tester. Future optimisations can be focused on the using the Stop Loss and Take profit exits inorder to reduce risk. Testing in other symbols like USDJPY is also highly recommended.
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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