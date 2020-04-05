OmniScalperBot

LIMITED TIME INTRODUCTORY OFFER – EARLY BIRD SALE!
The final target price for OmniScalperBot is $450 . However, to celebrate the launch and build our first community, we are offering an exclusive discount for the fastest buyers:
  • Current Price: $149 (Only 10 copies left at this price!)
  • Next Price: $249
  • Final Price: $450
💡 Unsure about buying the lifetime version?
Try our 1-Month Rental for just $35 ! It is the perfect, low-risk way to run a live test-drive on your own account and see the power of a fixed-lot grid strategy. Don't miss the chance to lock in the lowest price!

OmniScalperBot is a professional and fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a highly optimized grid algorithm with a strictly fixed lot size . Unlike most grid systems on the Market, this EA completely avoids toxic money management styles like Martingale, lot multiplication, or recovery zones, making it a much safer alternative for long-term portfolio growth.
The Expert Advisor focuses on capturing short-term market inefficiencies on lower timeframes, utilizing advanced statistical probabilities to enter and exit grid loops.

📊 Backtest & Strategy Highlights
  • 100% Honest Backtest : Tested using 99% Real Ticks quality from 2023 to 2026.
  • No Martingale : Every grid level is opened with the exact same fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01).
  • High Profit Factor : The strategy boasts a solid Profit Factor of 2.11 over more than 2,100 executed trades.
  • Built-in Risk Management : Every basket has hard-coded protection parameters.
📌 Note on Backtest Results: The drawdown and consecutive loss visible at the very end of the backtest report are purely virtual. This technical anomaly is caused by the MetaTrader Strategy Tester forcibly closing all open market grid orders at the exact last second of the simulation period.

⚙️ Recommendations
  • Currency Pair : FX Majors
  • Timeframe : M5
  • Minimum Deposit : $100 (for 0.01 fixed lot)
  • Leverage : 1:500 is highly recommended for optimal margin management
  • Broker & VPS : Low spread ECN/Raw account and a stable VPS with latency under 10ms.

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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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