SR Channels

Support Resistance Channels (SRchannel)

**Automatic, self-adjusting support & resistance zones — ranked by real strength, with break alerts straight to your phone.**

Most S/R tools draw a thin line at every swing and leave you to guess which one matters. **SRchannel** does the opposite: it finds the pivot points, groups the ones that cluster together into a **zone (channel)**, scores each zone by how many pivots and price touches it holds, and then shows only the **strongest** ones. The colors update by themselves depending on where price is, and the moment a zone is broken you get a marker on the candle and an alert.

Works on **every symbol and every timeframe** (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks).

---

## How it works
- It scans the chart and keeps the **Pivot Points** (swing highs / lows).
- Each time a new pivot is confirmed it rebuilds the map: for every pivot it collects all nearby pivots that fall inside a **dynamic-width channel** (width is based on the Highest/Lowest range of the last 300 bars).
- While building each channel it measures its **strength** = number of pivots inside it **plus** how many bars actually touched that zone within the Loopback Period.
- All channels are then **sorted by strength**, overlapping ones are cleaned up, and only the strongest are displayed.
- The **color of each zone is set automatically**:
  - **Red** – the zone is entirely **above** price → acting as **resistance**
  - **Green** – the zone is entirely **below** price → acting as **support**
  - **Gray** – price is currently **inside** the zone
- When price closes through a displayed zone, the indicator marks the candle with a **▲ / ▼** triangle and can send an **alert / push / email / Telegram** message.
---

## What you see on the chart

- **Colored rectangles** – the active support/resistance channels, extended to the right.

- **▲ below a candle** – a resistance zone was broken to the upside (bullish break).
- **▼ above a candle** – a support zone was broken to the downside (bearish break).
- **H / L labels** (optional) – the pivot highs and lows currently feeding the calculation.
- **Optional MA 1 / MA 2** overlays (SMA or EMA) for quick trend context.
---

## How to trade / read the signals

### Reading the chart at a glance


| What you see | What it means | What to do |
|---|---|---|
| **Green zone under price** | Nearest **support** | Look for **longs** on a bounce / hold of the zone |
| **Red zone above price** | Nearest **resistance** | Look for **shorts** on rejection, or wait for a clean break |
| **Gray zone around price** | Price is **inside** a zone (indecision / equilibrium) | Stand aside — let price pick a side first |
| **▲ under candle** | Resistance **broken up** | Bullish continuation bias; buy pullbacks to the broken zone (now support) |
| **▼ over candle** | Support **broken down** | Bearish continuation bias; sell pullbacks to the broken zone (now resistance) |
| **Wider / thicker cluster** | Zone built from **more pivots + touches** (stronger) | Trust it more for reversals and targets |

> Zone strength matters: a channel that holds many pivots and touches is a stronger decision point than a thin, lightly-tested one. Prefer trading from the strongest zones and use weaker ones only as intermediate targets.

### Long playbook (bounce)
1. Price pulls back into a **green** support zone.
2. Wait for the candle to **close back out of / above** the zone (rejection wick, engulfing, etc.).
3. Enter long; **stop** just below the zone (below the channel bottom).
4. **Target** the next zone above (the next red/gray channel) or a fixed R multiple.

### Long playbook (breakout)
1. A **▲** prints — a resistance zone was broken on the close.
2. Enter on the retest: wait for price to come back to the **broken zone** and hold it as new support.
3. Stop below the retested zone; target the next channel above.

### Short playbook
- Mirror the long rules: rejection from a **red** resistance zone, or a **▼** break of support followed by a retest that fails. Stop above the zone, target the next channel below.

### Signals to skip
- Price sitting **inside a gray zone** — no edge, wait for a break or a clean rejection.
- A break with **no follow-through / no retest** on lower-liquidity sessions.
- Counter-trading a **strong** zone in a strong trend — let the break markers confirm the direction first.
- Very **weak / thin** zones as reversal points — use them only as partial-target levels.

---

## Inputs

**Settings**
- **Pivot Period** – left/right bars used to detect pivots (higher = bigger, slower swings).
- **Source** – *High/Low* or *Close/Open* for pivot detection.
- **Maximum Channel Width %** – max zone thickness, measured against the last-300-bar range.
- **Minimum Strength** – minimum score a channel needs to be shown.
- **Maximum Number of S/R** – how many of the strongest zones to display.
- **Loopback Period** – how far back pivots and touches are counted when scoring zones.
- **Bars to compute/draw** – limit calculation/drawing to the last N bars (performance & cleaner history).

**Colors**
- **Resistance / Support / In-Channel** colors (auto-selected per zone based on price position).

**Extras**
- **Show Pivot Points** – display the H/L labels feeding the calculation.
- **Show Broken Support/Resistance** – enable the ▲/▼ break markers.
- **Broken-up / Broken-down marker colors.**
- **Channel extend to the right (bars).**

**Moving Averages**
- **MA 1 / MA 2** – optional SMA/EMA overlays with independent length and type.

**Notifications** – notification type, plus email / Telegram fields (see below).

---

## Alerts & notifications

When a displayed zone is broken on the **close of a bar**, SRchannel can notify you through:
- **Terminal alert (pop-up)**
- **MetaTrader mobile push notification**
- **Email**
- **Telegram**

Signals are evaluated on **bar close**, so a break alert is fired once per bar — no alert spam inside the candle.

---

## Notes & tips

- Works on **all symbols and all timeframes**. Higher timeframes give fewer but more significant zones.
- The S/R map naturally **re-adjusts as new pivots form** — that is exactly how support/resistance evolves; the currently displayed zones always reflect the most relevant, strongest levels.
- A new pivot needs *Pivot Period* bars on each side to be confirmed, so the newest swing appears with that normal confirmation delay.
- Combine SRchannel zones with the built-in MAs (or your own trend filter) and trade **with** the higher-timeframe direction for the cleanest setups.
- Increase **Pivot Period** and use a **higher timeframe** for swing trading; lower them for intraday.

---

*If you have questions, feature requests, or want a specific alert setup, feel free to send me a message — I'm happy to help.*

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ORB Seeker MT5
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5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
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Minh Truong Pham
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All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
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Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
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Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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