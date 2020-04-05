GoldMax EA

  • Эксперты
  • Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    I am a technology lover and have worked in the IT and software development industry since I graduated in computer science, but for the last 9 years I have been working on the development of Expert Advisors for Forex and the Stock Exchange as well as freelancing in the same area.
  • Версия: 1.7
  • Активации: 10

GoldMax EA Forex Robot – Lifetime & Profitable XAUUSD Gold Trading

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Open your eyes to the new era of trading: the Gold market on autopilot. Have you ever imagined having a high-tech tool working for you 24 hours a day, analyzing the most liquid and profitable asset in the world ($XAUUSD$), without you having to spend hours glued to a computer screen or suffering from emotional burnout?

The GoldMax EA was developed specifically to solve this problem. It does not trade based on guesswork or luck; it utilizes a purely mathematical and surgical Scalping strategy on the M15 Timeframe, designed specifically to extract consistent profits from Gold's price fluctuations while prioritizing maximum capital preservation.

Why is GoldMax EA different from anything you've ever seen?

Most robots fail because they try to apply generic strategies to any market. The GoldMax EA is a specialist system.

  • Total Focus on XAUUSD (Gold): Configured and optimized exclusively for the unique behavior and volatility of Gold on the M15 chart.

  • Unwavering Discipline: It 100% eliminates the emotional factor. The robot calculates entries, manages risk, and executes fast exits in a matter of seconds — acting like a cold, professional trader.

  • Smart Risk Management: Developed with a primary focus on protecting your balance. It avoids dangerous drawdowns and safeguards your funds even during the market's biggest storms and high-volatility events.

  • Fully Automated: Set it up once and let technology work for you while you sleep, work, or enjoy your free time.

What will you receive when you purchase the complete system?

You are not just buying a file; you are getting a complete ecosystem ready to trade professionally:

  1. GoldMax EA Robot with Lifetime License: No monthly fees or hidden charges.

  2. Optimized Preset: Ready to load directly onto your $XAUUSD$ M15 chart.

  3. Step-by-Step Installation Guide: Ideal for both absolute beginners and advanced traders.

  4. Initial Technical Support: Directly through the MQL5 message center to ensure everything runs perfectly on your platform.

⚠️ ATTENTION: Secure your copy before the next update. The Forex market moves fast, and we value the exclusivity and stability of our tools. Therefore, licenses at this promotional launch price with lifetime access are strictly limited.

Your turning point in the financial market begins with smart decisions. Stop improvising with manual setups that fail, and start trading with the ultimate performance of GoldMax EA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Do I need prior experience?

    No. The robot comes pre-configured with our best strategy. Just follow the simple installation tutorial.

  • Does the robot expire?

    No. The license is lifetime and for permanent use on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

  • What is the recommended account balance?

    It adapts to different account sizes, and safe risk management recommendations are detailed in the installation material.

Ask any questions you may have in the Q&A section below! We are ready to help you take the next step toward consistency.

Risk Disclaimer

All investments in variable income involve risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use proper risk management tailored to your investor profile.

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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Reactor Fx EA uses uses Candlestick Patterns plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Reactor Fx EA is for you.  Reactor Fx EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Reactor Fx EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick
Sniper Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Sniper FX использует комбинацию нескольких индикаторов с данными ценового действия для выявления определённых паттернов и генерации сигналов для входа в рынок. Эта конфигурация часто используется профессиональными трейдерами по всему миру. Если вам нужен надёжный советник, Sniper FX — ваш выбор. Sniper FX не использует ИИ, мартингейл или сетку; он не творит чудеса, но безопасен. Представленные здесь результаты не входят в выборку, что делает его гораздо более надёжным. Более того, он включает в
TitanCore Fx
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
TitanCore Fx is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate safely and efficiently in the Forex market. Using multiple integrated strategies in Multi-Symbol mode, combined with intelligent trend detection filters, the robot is able to identify professional setups frequently used by experienced traders around the world. Unlike other solutions, TitanCore Fx does not use martingale, grids, or artificial intelligence, prioritizing security and risk management. All results are based on out-of
Hunter Scalper Fx
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
O Hunter Scalper Fx usa uma confluência de vários indicadores, Price Action e filtros para identificar padrões específicos e gerar Sinais de entrada no mercado . Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o Hunter Scalper Fx é pra você. O Hunter Scalper Fx não usa AI, martingale ou Grid, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados nas imagens são de (out of Sample), portanto, muito mais confiável, Além disso, inclui
Gold Phantom EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Gold Phantom is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, Gold Phantom employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but de
XAU Quantum EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
XAU Quantum - Expert Advisor for XAUUSD XAU Quantum is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, XAU Quantum employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategi
Goldfish Expert
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Goldfish EA is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, Goldfish EA employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but deli
WaveGold EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
WaveGold EA is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated confluence of multiple technical indicators, price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, WaveGold EA employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but deli
Aureus Edge EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Aureus Edge EA is a professional trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) market. Utilizing a sophisticated price action analysis, and adaptive filters, the EA identifies high-probability trading patterns to generate precise entry signals. Developed with safety and reliability as core principles, Aureus Edge EA employs no artificial intelligence, martingale, grid trading, or other risky strategies. It doesn't promise miracles, but delivers consistent, risk-aware performance
Morpheus Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Вот перевод и адаптация текста на русский язык , выполненные с сохранением исходной профессиональной структуры и форматирования для маркетплейса MQL5. Форекс-робот Morpheus Scalper MT5 – Золото XAUUSD Бессрочный и Прибыльный Откройте глаза на новую эру трейдинга: рынок золота на автопилоте. Могли бы вы представить, что высокотехнологичный инструмент будет работать на вас 24/7, анализируя самый ликвидный и прибыльный актив в мире ( $XAUUSD$ ), пока вы отдыхаете? Больше не нужно проводить часы пер
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