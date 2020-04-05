MSR Nexora EA

Nexora EA - Smart Recovery System for XAUUSD (Gold)

Nexora EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), combining EMA-biased mean reversion entries with a martingale-based recovery layer and a basket trailing exit. Designed for MT5 hedging accounts, it identifies mean-reversion setups on Gold, manages adverse price movement through a regime-gated averaging ladder, and exits each basket as a single managed position.

Nexora EA does not attempt to predict news events and does not use artificial intelligence or neural networks. It follows fixed, rule-based logic validated through extensive backtesting on real-tick XAUUSD data.

Read this first: capital and layer depth

This EA exits a basket through a trailing stop that only arms once averaging has pulled the basket's average price back within reach. The averaging ladder is therefore not an optional risk setting - it is part of the exit mechanism. Cap it too shallow and a basket can remain open for months. Run it too deep for your capital and the account will margin-call.

Because of this, MaxLevels must be matched to your capital, and the figure that matters is capital per 0.01 of base lot, not your account balance on its own.

MaxLevels Capital per 0.01 base lot Tested result
4 $20,000 Net +16,653, PF 2.01, equity drawdown 28.8%, Sharpe 1.19
5 – 8 No capital level makes this range safe Account destroyed at $30,000: MaxLevels 5, 7 and 8 all ended with ~100% equity drawdown
9 $30,000 Net +66,231, PF 2.11, margin level 337.1%, equity drawdown 58.5%
10 $30,000 minimum Net +76,647, PF 2.03, margin level 343.8%, equity drawdown 42.2%, win rate 79.3%

All figures: XAUUSD, 2024.01.01 – 2026.08.08, 99% real tick data, fixed lot mode, BaseLot 0.01, MartMultiplier 2.0, MinLayerPoints 500, OverallTP_Pct 10, Trend Gate on - the exact configuration in the supplied presets. Deposit is the only variable that differs between runs.

MaxLevels does not behave the way intuition suggests, and this matters more than any other setting. Performance is not a smooth curve where shallower means safer and deeper means riskier. It has a hole in the middle. Tested at $30,000 with everything else identical, MaxLevels 4 returned +$16,653 and MaxLevels 10 returned +$76,647, while 5, 7 and 8 each lost essentially the entire deposit. MaxLevels 6 finished at +$1,280 after an 87.6% equity drawdown, which is survival in name only.

The reason is structural. The averaging ladder is the exit mechanism. A shallow ladder builds too little exposure to hurt you. A deep ladder completes and pulls the basket back to where the trailing stop can close it. The middle range is the worst of both: deep enough to accumulate serious exposure against a trend, too shallow to ever finish averaging out of it.

If you are tempted to compromise between 4 and 10, that is precisely the range that destroys accounts. Use 4 or 10.

On the lower bound. The capital figures above are derived from the size of the drawdown, not from the smallest deposit that happened to survive a backtest. At MaxLevels 4, the same test was run at $2,000, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000. Every run produced an identical trade sequence and an identical worst-case equity drawdown of $12,575 per 0.01 lot - capital changed nothing except what percentage that drawdown represented. The smaller deposits finished profitable, but only because that drawdown arrived late in the test, after profit had already built a cushion. Had it arrived in the first month, they would not have survived it. $20,000 is quoted because it keeps that drawdown near 29% instead of near 57%.

At MaxLevels 10 the same logic applies with a harder edge, because there the ladder can also be blocked by margin. In that configuration a run at $15,000 per 0.01 lot destroyed the account, while $15,500 - 3.3% more capital - survived the identical period. The threshold behaves as a cliff, not a gradient. Do not interpolate below a tested figure, and do not sit close to one.

Why $30,000 rather than a smaller number. Absolute drawdown in this system is determined by lot size and by the market, not by your balance. Across eight backtests differing only in starting deposit, the maximum equity drawdown was identical to the cent in every surviving run. Capital does not change what the EA does - it decides whether the account can hold through it. $30,000 per 0.01 lot is the level at which relative equity drawdown stays near 56% instead of near 96%.

If you scale BaseLot up, scale capital with it. BaseLot 0.03 at MaxLevels 10 requires $90,000, not $30,000.

The 2024 – 2026 window is used deliberately. It contains the sustained gold uptrend that is the hardest condition for any averaging system, and it measures the account from its starting balance rather than after years of accumulated profit buffer.

Broker conditions are a survival variable, not a preference

Spread is not a cost detail for this method - it is part of whether a basket recovers. In a controlled comparison of the same adverse period, a non-ECN spread of 55 – 60 points accounted for roughly 54% of the gap between an account that survived and one that did not, against 10 – 13 points on ECN.

Use an ECN account with tight, consistent spreads. On a broker quoting 200 – 300 points on gold, the exit mechanism itself stops working: the spread becomes larger than the distance the trailing stop needs in order to arm in profit.

Default settings are not a trading configuration

Out of the box, Nexora EA ships with a minimum-exposure configuration required for platform validation. It is not a recommended trading configuration and should not be used as one. At these defaults the averaging ladder is too shallow to complete a recovery, which can leave a basket open for an extended period while the EA is unable to open anything else.

Before running the EA, load one of the two presets posted in the Comments section:

  • Nexora-V2_ML4_min20k_2026-08.set : MaxLevels 4, BaseLot 0.01, from $20,000 per 0.01 lot. Smaller returns and the best risk-adjusted figures of anything tested (Sharpe 1.19), but expect long holding periods: in testing, one basket stayed open for 69 days. While a basket is open the EA takes no other trade. That is the trade-off - small exposure, bled slowly, rather than deep exposure resolved quickly.
  • Nexora-V2_ML10_min30k_2026-08.set : MaxLevels 10, BaseLot 0.01, from $30,000 per 0.01 lot. Higher returns, deeper drawdown, longest basket in testing 65 hours.

Do not use MaxLevels between 5 and 8. See the capital section above — that range is not a middle ground, it is the failure zone.

Load from the Inputs tab using "Load". After loading, set your own unique Magic Number before the EA will trade. Earlier preset attachments in the Comments section are superseded - check the filename.

Strategy overview

Entry is decided by a deliberately minimal decision engine: price position relative to the 200 EMA and the Bollinger Band middle line, filtered by ADX and aligned with a higher-timeframe bias. This core logic was empirically tested against a more complex multi-oscillator voting system and consistently outperformed it, so Nexora EA keeps its entry logic minimal rather than stacking confirmation filters.

RSI, Stochastic and MACD act as assistive momentum confirmations inside the entry logic - any one is sufficient, they are not required to agree. In live logging, MACD accounts for the large majority of entry filter decisions. These parameters are locked at their validated values and intentionally not exposed as inputs, so the tested entry logic cannot be altered by accident.

A Trend Gate on the H4 timeframe blocks new base entries that go against the dominant macro trend, reducing exposure to the prolonged directional moves that are historically the largest risk factor for any averaging-based gold system. The Trend Gate applies to base entries only. Once a basket is open, layering is not blocked by it - cutting off the ladder mid-recovery removes the exit path, which testing showed to be more dangerous than the exposure it would avoid.

Note that the Trend Gate can hold the EA to one direction for weeks at a time during a persistent trend. That is the mechanism working, not a fault. It costs profit in ranging markets and protects the account in trending ones.

Recovery and risk management

When price moves against an open position, Nexora EA adds further positions (layers) at a multiplied lot size to average the basket's entry price, up to the configured maximum. New layers are gated by a regime filter (ADX and ATR ratio) that restricts additional layering during high-volatility conditions, and by a margin check that blocks a layer the account cannot support.

The basket is closed as a single unit. In practice the trailing stop is the exit that fires: across 491 closed baskets on the live account, every one exited through the trailing stop. The overall percentage take-profit target exists as a secondary path, but at realistic balances the trailing stop reaches its target first, so treat the trailing exit as the mechanism that closes your baskets.

What the drawdown actually looks like

This deserves stating plainly rather than leaving you to discover it in month three.

In the verified $30,000 / MaxLevels 10 configuration, equity fell from roughly $37,000 to roughly $16,200 at the worst point before recovering - a 56% drop from peak, and well below the starting deposit. The system recovered and finished the period profitable, but you have to be able to hold through that without intervening manually.

The largest single losing position over the whole period was $1,354, and the longest a basket stayed open was 65 hours. The pain in this system does not come from one catastrophic trade - it comes from holding a deep basket while it works its way back.

Because of how the recovery mechanism works, this EA produces a high win rate with occasional large losing clusters. Risk-adjusted metrics such as Sharpe ratio will look modest even when profit factor is strong. That is the signature of the method, not a defect - but if a drawdown of that shape would be intolerable for you, use MaxLevels 4 and accept smaller returns, or do not use this EA.

Transparent status panel

The on-chart dashboard always tells you what the EA is doing and why. Instead of a generic "Ready", it reports the exact state: waiting for an entry, waiting for the next layer, holding at maximum layers, or the specific reason it is standing aside — a higher-timeframe trend conflict, ADX above the allowed threshold, spread too wide, or the market being closed.

Development history and live track record

Nexora EA is not a first-attempt system. It evolved from an earlier BB Martingale EA running live on a real cent account since May 13, 2026.

During that period, backtesting and custom diagnostic tooling identified a critical bug: under a specific sequence of price action, the trailing-stop state could lock permanently, preventing a recovery basket from averaging or closing (a "zombie basket"). Zero-execution signal logging confirmed 72,852 bars of averaging opportunities the EA should have taken and did not, which led to the root cause.

That fix, together with the H4 Trend Gate, defines the current architecture. Full-history backtesting (2020 – 2026, 99% real tick) confirms the corrected logic resolves the issue across the entire dataset: maximum basket holding time dropped from over a year to under 5 days.

Several features were built, tested and then removed rather than shipped - including a time-based basket cut and a profit-protection guard that closed full baskets to preserve accumulated profit. Both were measured, both made results significantly worse, and both were deleted rather than left in as optional settings. The reasoning is consistent: in this system the ladder is the exit, so a guard that closes a basket before the ladder finishes does not reduce risk, it cancels the recovery.

The live track record for this exact version is still short and will grow in real time. The live account has received deposit top-ups and a withdrawal during its history, which affect the growth percentage shown — the underlying trade history is continuous.

Live account: MQL5's rules do not allow external links inside this description. The live Myfxbook link (tracked in USC/cent, includes pre-Nexora and development history) is posted in the product's Comments section below.

Important risk disclosure

Nexora EA uses a martingale-style averaging method. Losing positions can be added to at increasing lot sizes before the basket recovers, which increases exposure and drawdown during unfavorable market conditions. This strategy is not suitable for traders who require a strictly bounded per-trade risk.

No configuration of this or any martingale EA is immune to account loss. The settings above have smaller worst cases than the alternatives tested; they do not eliminate the worst case. The tested figures describe past market conditions, and a trend more severe or more prolonged than anything in the test window remains possible. Always test on a demo account first.

General risk warning: Trading forex, gold (XAUUSD), and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live results, is not a reliable indicator of future results. Automated trading systems can be affected by broker execution differences, connectivity issues, and market conditions that differ from historical data. You could lose part or all of your invested capital. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose, and seek independent financial advice if you are unsure whether this product is appropriate for your situation. This description is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Account type: hedging - the EA's layer tracking and basket average-price logic depend on multiple open tickets per direction
  • Magic Number: must be set to a unique, non-zero value, or the EA remains paused
  • Broker: ECN with tight, consistent spreads - see the section above; this materially affects survival
  • Minimum capital: see the capital table. There is no single minimum balance - it depends on the MaxLevels and BaseLot you run.

        Рекомендуем также
        Malaysian Support and Resistance
        Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
        Эксперты
        Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
        Cyclone Intraday
        Mikhail Mitin
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
        Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
        Stefan Norbert Rudolf
        Эксперты
        Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure, manages every basket with adaptive logic, and — new in this version — can actively reduce a basket instead of only waiting for it to recover. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions us
        Blue CARA MT5
        Duc Anh Le
        Эксперты
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
        Venom Gold EA
        Mustafa Pishori
        Эксперты
        Добро пожаловать в Venom EA — высокоточную мультидвижковую систему Здравствуйте, трейдеры! Я рад представить вам Venom EA — отточенную и строго дисциплинированную торговую систему, разработанную специально для современных условий высокой рыночной волатильности. Я создавал этот советник не для того, чтобы он торговал на каждом отдельном ценовом тике. Моя цель заключалась в том, чтобы сфокусироваться на том, что действительно работает: терпении, структурном подходе и агрессивной защите капитала.
        Super Rebate Mix System
        Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
        Эксперты
        Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
        The Gold Buyer
        Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
        Эксперты
        Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
        Hamster Scalping mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.71 (241)
        Эксперты
        Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
        Trifecta Confluence
        Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
        Эксперты
        Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
        HMA Scalper Pro EA
        Vladimir Shumikhin
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
        Max ScalperSpeed MT5
        Paranchai Tensit
        Эксперты
        Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
        Aurum Intraday EA
        Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
        Эксперты
        Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
        Gold Trade Manager MT5
        Hoai Nam Trinh
        Эксперты
        Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
        Seaguard
        QuanticX
        Эксперты
        Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
        Fundamental Robot MT5
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        Эксперты
        Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
        ProTrade EA
        Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
        Эксперты
        Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
        RSI Master PRO EA
        Luis Corso
        Эксперты
        RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
        Gyroscopes mt5
        Nadiya Mirosh
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
        Trend Master Professional
        Sadegh Bakhtiarzadeh
        Эксперты
        Trend Master Professional - Advanced Trend Following EA Trend Master Professional is a fully automated, professional Expert Advisor designed to capture steady market trends. Built with clean, highly optimized code, this EA strictly follows the market momentum using a dynamic Exponential Moving Average (EMA) algorithm, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend. Unlike many risky bots on the market, Trend Master Pro does not use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage . Every single trade is p
        VR Black Box MT5
        Vladimir Pastushak
        1 (1)
        Эксперты
        VR Black Box — это современный автоматический торговый эксперт, разработанный опытным трейдером программистом. Мощный торговый инструмент, построенный на проверенной стратегии следования за трендовыми движениями рынка. Этот робот прошёл длительный путь развития и усовершенствования, регулярно обновляясь и адаптируясь к меняющимся условиям рынка. За годы эксплуатации на реальных торговых счетах он зарекомендовал себя как надежный помощник как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Файлы нас
        The Market Beast MT5
        Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
        Эксперты
        Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
        Bober Real MT5
        Arnold Bobrinskii
        4.88 (16)
        Эксперты
        Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
        Hidden TP and SL Manager
        Antonio Franco
        Эксперты
        Hidden TP и SL Manager – Продвинутое невидимое управление сделками Hidden TP и SL Manager – это мощный и инновационный советник, разработанный для управления видимыми и невидимыми уровнями Take Profit и Stop Loss совершенно новым и интуитивно понятным способом. В отличие от традиционных решений, требующих постоянного ручного ввода номеров ордеров в настройках советника, эта переработанная версия предлагает полностью интерактивную работу на основе графика . Каждый открытый или отложенный ордер уп
        PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        5 (3)
        Эксперты
        The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
        PSAR Expert Extended MT5
        Alexander Fedosov
        Эксперты
        Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
        Boom and Crash Upgrade
        Godbless C Nygu
        Эксперты
        Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
        Extensiver
        Syed Oarasul Islam
        Эксперты
        Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
        Stance News Expert
        Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
        Эксперты
        Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
        ExtremeX
        Noelle Chua Mei Ping
        Эксперты
        This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
        С этим продуктом покупают
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Эксперты
        Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (24)
        Эксперты
        Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.93 (28)
        Эксперты
        Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.46 (138)
        Эксперты
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (103)
        Эксперты
        ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (46)
        Эксперты
        ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        5 (5)
        Эксперты
        Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.13 (38)
        Эксперты
        ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.65 (23)
        Эксперты
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (4)
        Эксперты
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (130)
        Эксперты
        Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        5 (21)
        Эксперты
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (213)
        Эксперты
        Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (3)
        Эксперты
        Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
        Smart Gold Impulse
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.11 (19)
        Эксперты
        Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.47 (17)
        Эксперты
        Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.31 (113)
        Эксперты
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.43 (28)
        Эксперты
        Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Эксперты
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Эксперты
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.86 (507)
        Эксперты
        Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4 (36)
        Эксперты
        ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.32 (25)
        Эксперты
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.64 (47)
        Эксперты
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.89 (46)
        Эксперты
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        Эксперты
        Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
        SomaOil
        Andrii Soma
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
        Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        5 (7)
        Эксперты
        Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
        HFT Spike EA
        OMG FZE LLC
        5 (3)
        Эксперты
        [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.5 (20)
        Эксперты
        ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
        Другие продукты этого автора
        Nexora EA Monitoring System
        Eric Valentin
        Индикаторы
        Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly) Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself. Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear s
        FREE
        Multi Signal Radar
        Eric Valentin
        Индикаторы
        Multi Signal Radar 3.0 – Signal Intelligence + Market Structure (MT5) >> INTRODUCTORY PRICE: $69 — price increases after every 10 sales. Existing Multi Signal Radar customers get this v3.0 upgrade for free. Multi Signal Radar 3.0 combines a confidence-based BUY/SELL signal engine with a full market-structure layer, then cross-checks both into one clear verdict on your chart. Built and tuned for Gold (XAUUSD), it works on any symbol and any timeframe. Version 3.0 is a major upgrade of Multi Sign
        Фильтр:
        Нет отзывов
        Ответ на отзыв