Night Ranger M4

Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. 

Only a few copies left at $149. Next price 250$

Live Monitoring

Presets for currency pairs

MT5 version


Night Ranger is a professional night scalping advisor designed for trading during the Asian session. The advisor's strategy is based on trading within a price range, which makes it an ideal tool during periods of low volatility. Night Ranger opens orders at points with the maximum probability of a price reversal from the boundaries of the price range with a subsequent return to the average value. This approach allows you to make the most effective use of characteristic price fluctuations in conditions of market consolidation and reduced volatility, providing a high probability of profitable transactions.


The Night Ranger advisor offers two modes of operation - Basic and Recovery, each of which is designed for different risk levels and trader preferences:

  • Basic — this is a more conservative mode that uses a standard risk management approach using a stop loss. This mode provides a high level of capital protection, minimizing possible losses.

  • Recovery — a more aggressive mode that uses an intelligent recovery algorithm instead of a stop loss. This allows for a smoother yield curve, but this approach involves a greater level of risk as larger drawdowns may occur in the event of adverse market movements.


The most reliable way to ensure the effectiveness of a Forex robot is to monitor the trading results in real time

Many developers on the Forex market sell their products, but do not use them in trading themselves, as they are not confident in their effectiveness. This results in you buying a tool that is not suitable for "combat conditions" and, in fact, is just a useless dummy.

Since I use my development in real trading, you have a unique opportunity to monitor the trading of the Night Ranger advisor in real time on a real account and personally see the effectiveness of this advisor.

The Night Ranger Expert Advisor has demonstrated excellent results when tested on historical data, which you can reproduce on your computer. To do this, download the demo version of the advisor and test it in the strategy tester.


Important recommendations for using the advisor:

  • Night Ranger trades at a strictly specified time according to GMT. The standard Greenwich offset is GMT + 2. If your broker's time zone differs from GMT+ 2, you should change the "GMT Offset" parameter to indicate the GMT of your broker (not your computer!). For example, if your broker has a time zone of GMT + 4, then set it to 4, if GMT is 3, then set it to 3. You should specify winter time.
  • The overnight scalping strategy can be very effective, but only if you select the right broker with low spreads, so I recommend using ECN or RAW accounts or other types of accounts with suitable conditions.
  • To test or trade, you need to install the advisor on each chart of the supported currency pair separately and set your preset.


Peculiarities:

- two modes: with stop loss and with recovery mode, depending on the trader’s preferences and attitude to risk;
- multi-currency: allows you to diversify your strategy into several currency pairs;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full capital control;
- fully automated and does not require trader participation in trading;
- uses a time-tested night scalping strategy.  


Specifications:

Platform: MT5
Timeframe: M5
Currency: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF;
Strategy: Night scalping
Trading time: Asian session
Minimum deposit: 100$ (for Basic mode), от 1000$ (for Recovery mode)
Account type:  Low spread accounts (ECN, RAW)


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.48 (25)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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4.29 (42)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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5 (4)
Experts
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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