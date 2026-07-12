Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting engulfing pattern detector for MetaTrader 5 that finds BOTH kinds of engulfing: the classic 2-candle Regular Engulfing and the extended multi-candle E-Regular Engulfing that most indicators miss. Every pattern is marked as a clear zone box on the chart — all from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator detects 4 pattern types by CLOSE-based engulfing (a candle must CLOSE beyond the base candle's range — wicks alone don't count):





Regular Engulfing (2 candles)

- R Buy EG: a Red base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Green and CLOSES above the base high

- R Sell EG: a Green base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Red and CLOSES below the base low





E-Regular Engulfing (multi-candle)

- ER Buy EG: a Red base candle followed by a run of consecutive Green candles (Dojis are skipped, any Red candle cancels the run); the close ABOVE the base high must happen on the 2nd or later Green candle

- ER Sell EG: the exact mirror — a Green base, a run of Red candles, the close BELOW the base low on the 2nd or later Red candle





If the FIRST candle already engulfs the base, that is a Regular pattern — a Regular pattern on the same base always takes precedence over E-Regular.





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every pattern is drawn as a ZONE BOX from the base candle to the confirmation candle, covering the base candle's full high-low range

- Boxes are drawn BEHIND the candles — price action always stays readable

- Clear text labels ("R Buy EG", "ER Sell EG", ...) placed below Buy zones and above Sell zones

- 4 separate box colors (Regular Buy/Sell, ER Buy/Sell) + Buy/Sell label colors — fully adjustable

- Label distance scales with the base candle's height (percentage based)





Non-Repainting Engine

- All patterns are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic

- Patterns are rescanned once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Chart = Alerts, Always

- Drawing and alerts share the SAME detection rules

- An alert fires exactly when a pattern's confirmation candle closes — once per pattern, never repeated

- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart





Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)

- 4 alert types: R Buy EG, R Sell EG, ER Buy EG, ER Sell EG — each with its own On/Off switch

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes pattern type, price, symbol, timeframe and time





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50)

- Show/Hide toggles: Regular Buy / Regular Sell / ER Buy / ER Sell boxes + text labels

- 4 box colors + Buy/Sell label text colors

- Text Offset from Box (% of base candle height, min 20)

- Label font and font size

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A Buy Engulfing box marks a zone where sellers were fully absorbed by a close above the base high — watch it as a potential demand zone on retest. A Sell Engulfing box is the mirror supply zone. E-Regular patterns show the same absorption happening over several candles — often the smoother, more reliable version. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- Default box colors are tuned for dark charts — all colors are fully adjustable for light themes

- This indicator is a pattern-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

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