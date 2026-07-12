Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab

Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting engulfing pattern detector for MetaTrader 5 that finds BOTH kinds of engulfing: the classic 2-candle Regular Engulfing and the extended multi-candle E-Regular Engulfing that most indicators miss. Every pattern is marked as a clear zone box on the chart — all from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator detects 4 pattern types by CLOSE-based engulfing (a candle must CLOSE beyond the base candle's range — wicks alone don't count):

Regular Engulfing (2 candles)
- R Buy EG: a Red base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Green and CLOSES above the base high
- R Sell EG: a Green base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Red and CLOSES below the base low

E-Regular Engulfing (multi-candle)
- ER Buy EG: a Red base candle followed by a run of consecutive Green candles (Dojis are skipped, any Red candle cancels the run); the close ABOVE the base high must happen on the 2nd or later Green candle
- ER Sell EG: the exact mirror — a Green base, a run of Red candles, the close BELOW the base low on the 2nd or later Red candle

If the FIRST candle already engulfs the base, that is a Regular pattern — a Regular pattern on the same base always takes precedence over E-Regular.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every pattern is drawn as a ZONE BOX from the base candle to the confirmation candle, covering the base candle's full high-low range
- Boxes are drawn BEHIND the candles — price action always stays readable
- Clear text labels ("R Buy EG", "ER Sell EG", ...) placed below Buy zones and above Sell zones
- 4 separate box colors (Regular Buy/Sell, ER Buy/Sell) + Buy/Sell label colors — fully adjustable
- Label distance scales with the base candle's height (percentage based)

Non-Repainting Engine
- All patterns are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Patterns are rescanned once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Chart = Alerts, Always
- Drawing and alerts share the SAME detection rules
- An alert fires exactly when a pattern's confirmation candle closes — once per pattern, never repeated
- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart

Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)
- 4 alert types: R Buy EG, R Sell EG, ER Buy EG, ER Sell EG — each with its own On/Off switch
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes pattern type, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50)
- Show/Hide toggles: Regular Buy / Regular Sell / ER Buy / ER Sell boxes + text labels
- 4 box colors + Buy/Sell label text colors
- Text Offset from Box (% of base candle height, min 20)
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A Buy Engulfing box marks a zone where sellers were fully absorbed by a close above the base high — watch it as a potential demand zone on retest. A Sell Engulfing box is the mirror supply zone. E-Regular patterns show the same absorption happening over several candles — often the smoother, more reliable version. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- Default box colors are tuned for dark charts — all colors are fully adjustable for light themes
- This indicator is a pattern-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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