Gold Scalper XAUUSD

Hey!. Welcome to my board, some explanation below: IC Markets XAUUSD M30

Low Risk Scalper system for M30 XAUUSD. Default file is ready to use and it has a very interesting working mechanism based on the indicator Tyr-Bands XAU. The indicator already points the way with an arrow, what this trading system does is to activate a buy/sell of 0.05 Lots (Yes, it has to be above 0.01 lots), because the system has partial closures depending on configuration, A1 50%/25%; A2 100%; A3 75%/25%. So the first profit will be taken in configutation "A1" at 250 pips (0.03 lots), then if market continues the second take profit is at 450 pips (0.02 lots). However as you already know, the market is wild and can reverse, therefore it has a Trailing stop loss that is being activated when reaching 200 pips, so all market movement after the 200 pips will be profit (Trailing stop loss will be 15 pips above entry point when activated, updating each 5 pips). With this and the default file, you can backtest the system and see it your self, and see the behavior of it (remember to activate visual mode so you see it on action).

Another parameter that its fixed is the Stop loss at 200 pips, its very low and thats really good, cause this system also has 2 Martingale steps, and the martingale will improve the performance of it, cause if the trailing stop loss is not being reached and price reverses, then you lose the full/partial trade at 200 pips, and that will trigger the martingale to the lot size in the next trade, allowing you to boost or not the profit. so its better that you see the visual mode so you can see the behavior. Have a try!

Also, you will notice that the win rate from demo screenshots configuration is nice with a win-rate of 87% in the period tested "2024 Only", also a sharpe ratio of 48 and a profit factor of 3.83.





Note Before you buy: Current configuration is not life time profitmaker . The perfect paramenter needs to be found when its over, normally lasting 6-11 months, then market changes.......As you know, market is wild and behavior can change over time, i have seen very nice configurations that makes nice results for 2-3 years on M5, but then it stops working. Now, i found a very nice set up for the market (tested on 25/10/2024) on XAUUSD M30 with IC Markets, therefore i think we can use this setup for while until it keeps making profit. When the time comes, we will have to adjust it for the parameters to the new market conditions.

Also, i placed IC markets only for this configuration, however you can also use other brokers/Currencies and find your perfect configuration.





Specs: Default file

- Ready for XAUUSD M30 (IC MARKETS ONLY).

- Broker: IC markets (i use standard account).

- Min. Balance: $200-500 USD





Configurations Available: tested 2024

A1 (Default File): 50/25 % partial close, Lot: 0.05, SL200, and 87% win rate, Sharpe Ratio 48, Profit factor 3.83. (Average Profit trade Win/Lost: 5.71 / -10.2)

A2(Change TP1 to 100, set false to monday and Wednesday): 100/25 % Full close, Lot: 0.05, SL200, and 77% Win rate, Sharpe Ratio 54, Profit factor 4.7. (Average Profit trade Win/Lost: 13.6 / -10.2)

A3(Change TP1 to 75 , set false to monday): 75/25 % Partial close, Lot: 0.05, SL200, and 83% Win rate, Sharpe Ratio 53.6, Profit factor 5.72. (Average Profit trade Win/Lost: 11.68 / -10.2)





Key Parameters Description: (These can help if you want to optimize in other time frames or currencies)

- Expert_Shift: 1 (its the arrow trigger, 0 means it will activate trade as soon as it appears, also can be fake, so i normally use 1).

- Expert_TP3_PIPS: 800 pips (Take profit #3)

- Lot_Size: 0.05 (Use above 0.04 only, below it will not work since the partial closes would not be good).

- TP1: 50% (This indicated the % of the lot to be closed on take profil #1)

- TP2: 25% (This indicated the % of the lot to be closed on take profil #2)

- SL_Points: 200 pips (Stop Loss)

- Trail_Points: 200 pips (Trailing stop loss activation level)

- Trail_Step: 5 pips

- Trail_Above: 15 pips ( dato to set the trailing SL to Breakeven and above the specified pips)

- TP_FIX: 250 pips (Take profit #1)

- TP2_FIX: 450 pips (Take profit #2)

Have fun!



