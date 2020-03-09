Tinga Tinga

TINGA TINGA — XAUUSD Trend/Scalp EA

Built for gold. Tinga Tinga reads XAUUSD momentum and trend shifts in real time, firing scalp-precision entries when the move confirms — no lag, no guesswork, no sitting on the sidelines waiting for a setup that never comes.

How it hunts:

1.Trend + momentum confluence entries on XAUUSD
2.Fast in, fast out — built for scalp-speed execution
3.Automated risk controls on every trade
4.Runs 24/5 on MT4/MT5, no babysitting required

10 copies. That's it.
First 10 licenses: $1,997
Copy #11 onward: $10,000

Once the first 10 are gone, the price doesn't come back down. This isn't a discount that resets next week — it's the only window this EA sells for under five figures.

📩 Reserve your copy before the price jumps.
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