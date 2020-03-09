TINGA TINGA — XAUUSD Trend/Scalp EA



Built for gold. Tinga Tinga reads XAUUSD momentum and trend shifts in real time, firing scalp-precision entries when the move confirms — no lag, no guesswork, no sitting on the sidelines waiting for a setup that never comes.



How it hunts:



1.Trend + momentum confluence entries on XAUUSD

2.Fast in, fast out — built for scalp-speed execution

3.Automated risk controls on every trade

4.Runs 24/5 on MT4/MT5, no babysitting required



10 copies. That's it.

First 10 licenses: $1,997

Copy #11 onward: $10,000



Once the first 10 are gone, the price doesn't come back down. This isn't a discount that resets next week — it's the only window this EA sells for under five figures.



📩 Reserve your copy before the price jumps.

