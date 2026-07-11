VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle

VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional‑Level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You

Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi‑cycle anchoring.

While most traders use VWAP as a single‑day line, VWAP FX‑AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi‑dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi‑cycle anchoring technology and triple standard deviation channels, you no longer need to guess where the "fair value" of the market lies – it is directly presented on the chart, clear, intuitive, and unambiguous.

🔥 The Core Killer Feature – Why It's the VWAP You've Never Seen Before?

 Smart Multi‑Timeframe Anchoring
The indicator automatically attaches a higher‑dimensional VWAP based on your current chart period. For example:

  • H4 and above → Monthly VWAP

  • H1 → Weekly VWAP

  • M30 and below → Daily VWAP
    You can also manually specify any period (MN1 / W1 / D1 / H4, etc.), allowing swing, trend, and intraday traders to see the core value zones that truly influence prices on the same chart, rather than being misled by daily noise.

 Custom Base Period (Fixed‑Period Mode)
Open the custom cycle switch – you can freely choose any period from the parameter panel.

 Session Anchoring (Multiple Intraday Resets)
No longer limited to one reset per day. You can input any number of time points (e.g.,  00:00,08:00,16:00 ) – VWAP will reset at each of these times daily, precisely aligning with Asian, London, and New York trading sessions, making your anchoring strategy seamlessly match global market hours.

 Triple Standard Deviation Channels (±1σ / ±2σ / ±3σ)
Based on the standard deviation calculated from actual volume‑weighted averages, six symmetrical channel lines are formed. When price touches ±2σ, it indicates extreme deviation; ±3σ often corresponds to a violent reversal trigger point. No need to draw trend lines or Fibonacci anymore – the VWAP channel itself is the most objective dynamic support and resistance.

 Custom Deviation Multipliers
You can independently adjust the multiplier for each deviation layer (defaults 1, 2, 3) to suit different instruments' volatility and fine‑tune risk management.

 Display Period Count Control
Freely set the number of historical periods/sessions to display (e.g., show only the last 10 trading days/sessions) – avoiding clutter from outdated data and focusing on the recent valid value zones.

 Automatic Line Break at Cycle Boundaries
The line automatically breaks at the end of each period (or session), eliminating cross‑period connections. This restores true segmented calculation and makes each independent value interval clearly identifiable.

 Customizable Daily Start Time
This is the fatal flaw of the vast majority of VWAP indicators on the market – they default to using the daily market opening as the starting point. However, VWAP FX‑AIEA allows you to set any "market opening time" (e.g., 09:30, 00:00, 17:00), perfectly adapting to the time zones of US stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies, or your broker's backend. Daily VWAP is finally truly at your service.

 Pure Volume‑Weighted Average Price (Typical Price × Volume), Rejecting False Signals
The calculation of each VWAP line integrates the degree of price contribution and the actual trading volume, reflecting where the money has gone, rather than just where the price is. Trading in line with the flow of funds is the true essence of following the trend.

 Ultimate Aesthetics, Ready to Use Out of the Box
All colors, line widths, and line styles are freely adjustable. Dark and light themes are perfectly compatible. The standard deviation channel lines are presented as semi‑transparent dashed lines, not obscuring the K‑lines, allowing you to focus on decision‑making rather than parameter adjustment.

📈 Practical Application – One Set of Indicators, Multiple Trading Strategies

  • Trend Following: When the price is firmly above the VWAP and the channel is diverging, only go long with the trend; conversely, only go short.

  • Mean Reversion: When the ±2σ or ±3σ channel is reached, enter the market in conjunction with reversal K‑line patterns – the win rate will be significantly improved.

  • Dynamic Profit and Loss: Use VWAP as the moving stop‑loss line and the channel edge as the profit target, allowing profits to run.

  • Multi‑Period Verification: Observe the daily VWAP on the 15‑minute chart to achieve the top‑level trading model of "determining the direction with the larger period and finding the entry point with the smaller period".

🎯 Who Is It Suitable For?

Whether you are a trader of foreign exchange, gold, crude oil, indices, cryptocurrencies, or stocks – as long as you pursue high‑probability entries and clear exit logic, this indicator will become an indispensable core tool on your chart. It is especially suitable for swing traders and day trading experts.

🚀 Get It Now and See the True Skeleton of the Market

VWAP FX‑AIEA does not calculate future functions, does not repaint, and does not drift. Every calculation is based on the current visible trading volume, providing you with the cleanest trading environment. Spend a small cost once and permanently enhance your perception of the market's "value zone" – this is far more valuable than subscribing to any trading signals.

Add it to your MT4 chart right now and let the footprints of the "smart money" be fully exposed.


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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro MT4 - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro MT4 - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изм
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator of a Professional Trader - это стрелочный индикатор для прогнозирования направления движения цены. Над этим индикатором я работаю с 2014 года.  Вы можете использовать этот индикатор в качестве основного, использовать его сигналы для входа и использовать его в качестве единственного индикатора для поиска точек входа. О продукте: Рекомендуемый TF [H4-D1-W1] . Индикатор предсказывает направление движения следующей свечи.  Подходят множество инструментов; Гибкость в настройках под ра
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Другие продукты этого автора
SmartClosingPanel
Xin You Lin
Эксперты
本EA通过智能AI程序筛选符合条件的订单，以毫秒级极速按使用者任意条件进行平仓； 帮助交易员快速 平盈利单：平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单，获得利润； 帮助交易员快速 平亏损单：平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单，截断亏损； 帮助交易员快速 SELL平仓：平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单，快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单， 快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单，快速落袋为安。 智能快速平仓面板:共五个按钮 平盈利单:平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单 平亏损单:平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单 SELL平仓:平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单
Automatic TPSL
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
Автоматическая стопорная потеря: EA использует продвинутую программу искусственного интеллекта, Отслеживание графических заказов в реальном времени, Точное попадание заказа на сделку с картой, загруженной EA, EA автоматически добавляет беспрерывный ущерб заказу по отношению к установленному сбросу, Существенно экономия трейдеров на то время, которое они заказывают, автоматически добавляется в EA после того, как она будет добавлена Также добавьте защитное ограждение для трейдеров, которые
Modify TP SL in batches MT4
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
The main function of this EA: use AI to quickly capture the price of the order, batch modify the stop profit and stop loss to the specified price position. For example, you have 5 buy orders for XAUUSD, and the opening prices are 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495 respectively. You can modify the stop profit to 2530 and the stop loss to 2480 through this EA batch. Good luck with your deal! Wechat: FX-AIEA QQ: 2813871972 Email: lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome
T3 highlow activator MTF
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
江恩理论 江恩理论是金融市场分析中的一种重要工具，它基于市场周期性和自然法则的假设，通过特定的技术分析工具来预测市场走势。江恩理论的主要内容包括： 市场周期 ：江恩认为市场存在周期性波动，这些周期可以通过特定的时间周期和价格周期来识别。 价格和时间 ：江恩理论强调价格和时间之间的相互作用，认为两者是市场分析的关键要素。 江恩角度线 ：这是江恩理论中的一种重要技术分析工具，用于识别市场的支撑和阻力水平。 江恩轮中轮 ：又称“江恩圆形图”，是江恩发明的另一种重要技术分析工具，用于预测市场的未来走势。 量化分析 ：T3指标可能通过特定的数学模型或算法来量化市场的行为或特征。 趋势识别 ：T3指标可能用于识别市场的趋势方向，包括上升趋势、下降趋势或横向整理。 交易信号 ：基于T3指标的分析，投资者可能能够获得买入或卖出的交易信号。
Arbitrage Indicators
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
Arbitrage Indicators is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator that uses the best trading principles of the latest AI arbitrage models. This indicator provides accurate buy and sell signals. Applies to currency pairs only. It has six different metrics options, MACD, KDJ, RSI, CCI, RVI, DEMARK. It can be freely switched by users, and intuitively shows the direction and reversal signal of the currency pair. When the two lines cross colors, the currency has a high probability of rev
AI Fibonacci Indicators
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
AI Fibonacci Indicators (Non-Redraw) is a professional and easy-to-use AI fully automated Fibonacci generator Forex trading indicator that uses the latest AI technology to automatically identify accurate Fibonacci positions on charts and automatically plot them on charts. This indicator provides accurate Fibonacci important price positions. Applicable to any currency pair and other products. It has seven function switches, There are five different Fibonacci types (" Fibonacci retracement line "
TwoLineMACD
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
Two line MACD index composition MACD line (express line) : Usually calculated by subtracting the 12-cycle EMA from the 26-cycle EMA, it is more sensitive to price changes, can quickly reflect the change of the recent price trend, its fluctuation is relatively frequent, used to capture the dynamics of short-term market trends. Signal line (slow line) : Generally a 9-cycle EMA of the MACD line, its role is to smooth the MACD line, filter out some short-term noise and false signals, make the indic
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 Super Trend timely reminder indicator introduction I. Overview of indicators The MT4 Super Trend Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to help traders accurately capture changes in market trends and send timely signals to alert traders to potential trading opportunities. It is based on a unique AI-based algorithm that takes into account factors such as price volatility, trend strength, and market volatil
AI T3 MA Super Fill
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
MT4 platform AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator use introduction I. Overview of indicators The AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator is a powerful analytical tool that combines advanced algorithms and T3 moving average technology to provide traders on the MT4 platform with accurate market trend judgments and trading signals. It uses intelligent algorithms to deeply process the price data, and displays the changes of the T3 moving average in a unique way to help traders more effectively grasp the market dyn
MT4CandleTime
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
MT4CandleTime index introduction MT4CandleTime is an indicator for the MT4 platform, which can display the remaining time of the current K line in the form of an intuitive digital countdown, which is convenient for traders to grasp the trading rhythm. Precise time control: The MT4CandleTime indicator provides traders with extremely accurate K-line remaining time data, enabling them to fine manage the time rhythm in the trading process, avoiding the hasty or delayed trading decisions caused by
AI Color Gradient Volume
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
Introduction to the use of MT4 platform AI Color Gradient Volume indicators I. Overview of indicators AI Color Gradient Volume is an innovative volume analysis indicator based on artificial intelligence technology for the MT4 platform. By converting the volume data into an intuitive color gradient graph, it helps traders to have a more acute insight into the inflow and outflow of funds in the market and the strength of the buying and selling forces, so as to provide strong support for trading
MT4 ATR Stops
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
MT4 ATR Stops indicator introduction: This is a dynamic support resistance indicator based on average true volatility (ATR) that calculates the volatility of the price, plots the channel on a K chart, and suggests trading timing with intuitive color and dot-like signals. Open and close positions 1. Go long (go long) Signal feature: The color of the K line changes to green, and a green dot appears on the chart. Logic: Price broke above the dynamic upper track resistance calculated by ATR, indica
MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
VWAP Volume Price Indicator
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
VWAP FX-AIEA - Institutional-level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi-cycle anchoring While most traders use VWAP as a single-day line, VWAP FX-AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi-cycle anchoring technology and triple sta
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle 5
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional-level dynamic value zone, guiding you with the "smart money"  Say goodbye to the ordinary VWAP, and experience the precise game of multi-period anchoring.  Most traders view VWAP as a simple intraday moving average line, but VWAP FX-AIEA elevates this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is no longer a weighted average line; instead, it is a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support-resistance system.
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
Arrow trend MT5
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
Arrow Trend indicators Trading with the trend is often one of the most basic pieces of advice given by experienced traders. In addition, experienced traders will often advise traders to prioritize the long-term trend, as prices usually follow the direction of the long-term trend. Arrow trend indicators are tools that traders can use to determine the direction of a trend toward a long-term trend. What is an arrow trend indicator? An arrow trend indicator is a trend-following technical indicator
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
Эксперты
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
This "MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
VWAP Volume Price Indicator MT5
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
VWAP FX-AIEA MT5- Institutional-level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi-cycle anchoring While most traders use VWAP as a single-day line, VWAP FX-AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi-cycle anchoring technology and triple
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
RockFirm FXAIEA
Xin You Lin
Эксперты
Here is the English translation of your product description, tailored for the MQL5 Market or international promotion. --- RockFirm FX-AIEA V5.18 — The "Self-Adaptive AI Smart Gold Algorithm" Engineered for High-Volatility XAUUSD on M5 (2026+) Symbol:XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 and above (5-minute chart and higher)   Core Highlights: Powered by Next-Gen AI & Machine Learning:This is not a simple grid or Martingale strategy. It is an AI decision-making model specifically trained on massive
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