Guardian Recovery Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to automate trading through a configurable grid strategy with recovery management and risk-control features.

The EA automatically manages trade entries and exits, supports both buy and sell operations, and can apply progressive lot sizing according to the parameters selected by the user.

It includes an integrated control panel directly on the chart, allowing users to monitor the system status, enable or disable functions, and manage key operating settings without removing the EA.

Main features include:

Automatic trade execution.

Individual profit management for each position.

Automatic reopening after a profitable trade is closed.

Configurable grid strategy.

Progressive lot-size management.

Recovery mode for a defined loss target.

Buy and sell operation support.

Maximum floating-loss control.

Automatic closure of all positions when the risk limit is reached.

Automatic EA lock after the maximum-loss threshold is triggered.

Manual reactivation from the control panel.

Configurable distance between trades.

Initial lot and multiplier settings.

Visual chart-based control panel.

Guardian Recovery Trader is designed for users who want an automated, flexible, and easy-to-control trading tool. All parameters can be adjusted according to account size, trading symbol, and accepted risk level.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Grid, recovery, and progressive lot-sizing strategies may generate significant losses when aggressive settings are used. Testing in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account is strongly recommended before using the EA on a live account.