GoldenBreaker

GoldenBreaker

Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself.

A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality.

Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself.

🛡️ Honest by design

  • ❌ No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking
  • ✅ Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • ✅ Fixed, known risk on every position

⚙️ Plug-and-play

Just set Risk % and Orders per signal (1–6), attach to XAUUSD, done. That's the whole setup.

🕐 Any timeframe — zero fuss

Attach it to any chart timeframe (M1, M5, H1, H4… anything) — results are identical. The engine runs on its own internal timeframes, so the chart you use is purely for your own viewing. (For backtesting, pick M1 for the most accurate tick simulation.)

✅ Requirements

  • XAUUSD only — any broker, any Gold naming, 2 or 3-digit auto-detected
  • Best on ECN / Raw, low-spread accounts
  • Hedging account (MT5 account type — each order keeps its own SL/TP; not a hedging strategy)
  • VPS recommended

🎯 Try before you buy — Welcome!

Download the free demo and backtest (every tick, real ticks). Still unsure? Rent it for a month and feel it live. Then decide.

--------------------------

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions — this EA is a tool, not financial advice. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.

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Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
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