GoldenBreaker

GoldenBreaker

Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself.

A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality.

Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself.

🛡️ Honest by design

  • ❌ No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking
  • ✅ Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • ✅ Fixed, known risk on every position

⚙️ Plug-and-play

Just set Risk % and Orders per signal (1–6), attach to XAUUSD, done. That's the whole setup.

🕐 Any timeframe — zero fuss

Attach it to any chart timeframe (M1, M5, H1, H4… anything) — results are identical. The engine runs on its own internal timeframes, so the chart you use is purely for your own viewing. (For backtesting, pick M1 for the most accurate tick simulation.)

✅ Requirements

  • XAUUSD only — any broker, any Gold naming, 2 or 3-digit auto-detected
  • Best on ECN / Raw, low-spread accounts
  • Hedging account (MT5 account type — each order keeps its own SL/TP; not a hedging strategy)
  • VPS recommended

🎯 Try before you buy — Welcome!

Download the free demo and backtest (every tick, real ticks). Still unsure? Rent it for a month and feel it live. Then decide.

--------------------------

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions — this EA is a tool, not financial advice. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.

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Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Эксперты
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - H5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/ 2321875 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная тор
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Эксперты
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Раскройте весь потенциал своих инвестиций на Форекс с помощью советника Finvesting, вашего надежного союзника в мире торговли валютой. Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для увеличения ваших инвестиций в Форекс и поможет вам с уверенностью достичь своих финансовых целей. Живое выступление: Finvesting EA имеет успешный опыт стабильной торговли. Реальный счет Живое выступление MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1715664 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Откройте для себя по
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от разных стратегий и открывает рыночные позиции в предпочтительном направлении.  Такой принцип вместе с одновременной работой на коррелир
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