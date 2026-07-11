GoldenBreaker

Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself.

A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality.

Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself.

🛡️ Honest by design

❌ No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking

✅ Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Fixed, known risk on every position

⚙️ Plug-and-play

Just set Risk % and Orders per signal (1–6), attach to XAUUSD, done. That's the whole setup.

🕐 Any timeframe — zero fuss

Attach it to any chart timeframe (M1, M5, H1, H4… anything) — results are identical. The engine runs on its own internal timeframes, so the chart you use is purely for your own viewing. (For backtesting, pick M1 for the most accurate tick simulation.)

✅ Requirements

XAUUSD only — any broker, any Gold naming, 2 or 3-digit auto-detected

— any broker, any Gold naming, 2 or 3-digit auto-detected Best on ECN / Raw, low-spread accounts

accounts Hedging account (MT5 account type — each order keeps its own SL/TP; not a hedging strategy)

account (MT5 account type — each order keeps its own SL/TP; not a hedging strategy) VPS recommended

🎯 Try before you buy — Welcome!

Download the free demo and backtest (every tick, real ticks). Still unsure? Rent it for a month and feel it live. Then decide.

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⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions — this EA is a tool, not financial advice. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.