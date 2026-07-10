Gold Andrew Testing

The KCI-Directional EA is a sophisticated automated trading solution designed
for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically engineered to navigate the
complexities of the foreign exchange market. By integrating the advanced
KCI-Directional_X indicator, this Expert Advisor provides a systematic and
disciplined approach to trend-following, ensuring that traders can capitalize on
sustained market momentum while avoiding the pitfalls of sideways price action.

At the heart of this EA is a dual-layered analytical engine. It first utilizes
the Kaufman Correlation Index (KCI) to assess the strength of the current market
environment. By establishing a "Trending" threshold—typically set at a value
of 20—the algorithm filters out low-volatility periods where whipsaws are
common. This ensures that the EA only seeks entry points when there is
sufficient participation and directional conviction in the market.

The actual execution signals are derived from the Directional Index components.
The EA meticulously monitors the crossover between the Positive (+DI) and
Negative (-DI) directional buffers. A bullish signal is generated when the
positive momentum surges above the negative, while a bearish signal is triggered
when the sellers take control. To maintain the highest level of signal
integrity, the EA operates strictly on completed candle data. This approach
eliminates the risks associated with "repainting" and ensures that every trade
is based on confirmed price action.

Furthermore, the KCI-Directional EA includes an "Extreme Trend" detection
feature. When market momentum reaches overextended levels (above 80), the system
identifies a potential exhaustion phase. This allows traders to implement
advanced trade management techniques, such as tightening trailing stops or
scaling out of positions before a reversal occurs. Whether you are trading
EURUSD on an H1 timeframe or managing a diverse portfolio, this EA offers a
robust, data-driven methodology for modern algorithmic trading.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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