TrackingLevels

TRACKINGLEVELS (SUPPORTS AND RESISTANCES)

TrackingLevels is a useful indicator that saves considerable time when a trader starts analyzing a chart. This indicator draw on the chart all the resistances and supports that the market is creating.

The resistance and support levels are very important, this levels define areas where there can be a considerable accumulation of sell or buy orders. These are a key areas that every trader must know and keep in mind all the time. This indicator helps the trader to avoid erros when open or close orders to profit taking, adjust stops, etc.

You will also have the levels organized and grouped by colors, size and relevance. These levels can be easily monitored to make better decisions to open and close orders, take profits, place stops, etc. Parameters configuration is very simple.

INPUT PARAMETERS:

GENERAL:

  • Activate Resistance Levels: It activates visualization of the resistance levels.
  • Activate Support Levels: It activates visualization of the support levels.
  • Period: Number of candles that the indicator will consider to perform various intermediate calculations, necessary to correctly define the levels. Recommended value is 15.
  • Calculation Range (bars number). Range of candles to perform the calculation. The user can define from which point in the past he wants the indicator to start showing the different levels (supports and resistances). It is not recommended to parameterize a very high value because the graph would be filled with lines that do not allow to clearly visualize the evolution.
  • Levels Grouping Factor.


ALERTS:

  •     Activate messages (email)
  •     Activate notifications (metatrader application)
  •     Activate sound


SOUNDS:

Recomend to create the folder "\Files\Sounds\" and copy inside the different sound files.

  •     Sound file path (test): If the price test a level.
  •     Sound file path (breakout): If the price breakout a level.
  •     Sound file path (destroyed): If the price confirm a breakout level.


FEATURES:

Representation of support and resistance levels generated from a specific point in the candlestick history. Identification by color and width of the most relevant levels (number of tests). Identification by means of the object label of the following information:

  •     LEVEL TYPE (support and resistance),
  •     Date and time of the event,
  •     Maximum and minimum value of the confluence zone or level range,
  •     Number of times the level has been tested without being passed


       Example:
       SUPPORT
       2023.04.19 14.00.00
       1979.39 - 1969.20
       Tested: 8 times

Different alerts (notifications, sounds, emails). These alerts describe complete information about the level and the event type (test, breakout, breakout confirmated/destroy)

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
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Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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TRACKINGLEVELS (SUPPORTS AND RESISTANCES) TrackingLevels is a useful indicator that saves considerable time when a trader starts analyzing a chart. This indicator draw on the chart all the resistances and supports that the market is creating. The resistance and support levels are very important, this levels define areas where there can be a considerable accumulation of sell or buy orders. These are a key areas that every trader must know and keep in mind all the time. This indicator helps the
SmartMass MT5
Roberto Alvarez
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SMARTMASS INDICATOR This indicator is different from all known volume indicators. It has a significant distinction; it is an algorithm that relates price movement to volume, attempting to find proportionality and efficient movement while filtering out noise and other movements that are more random and do not follow a trend or reversal. Ultimately, it reveals the true strength of the movement, indicating whether it has genuine support from bulls or bears or if it's merely a high-volume movement
Dr Gauss EURUSD
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Expert Advisor for EURUSD – MQL5 Expert Advisor simple and robust , designed for use by both beginner and experienced traders , with a primary focus on stability , risk management , and operational consistency . The system does not use martingale , grid , or any progressive risk-increasing techniques. Each trade is independent and executed under strict control rules, with particular attention to equity curve protection . The trading logic is based on classical principles of probability and risk
Dr Nash GOLD
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Expert Advisor for XAUUSD – MetaTrader 5 Professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 , built with a strong focus on stability, risk control, and long-term consistency . This system has been developed for both beginner and experienced traders , prioritizing disciplined trading based on probability and capital management , while avoiding aggressive strategies that can endanger trading accounts. Unlike many automated systems, this EA does NOT use : Martingale Grid
Dr Conway GBPUSD
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Platform:   MetaTrader 5 Asset:   GBPUSD Recommended Timeframes:   M15, M30 & H1 A   simple and robust   Expert Advisor, developed for use by   both novice users and experienced traders   , prioritizing   stability   ,   risk management   , and   operational consistency   . The Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for trading the   GBPUSD   currency pair, taking advantage of its liquidity, volatility profile, and recurring market behavior patterns. The system does not employ martinga
Dr Niremberg USDCAD
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Experts
Dr Niremberg USDCAD – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Dr Niremberg USDCAD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the USDCAD currency pair on MetaTrader 5. It has been designed with a strong focus on stability, risk management, and long-term consistency. The system is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a fully automated trading solution based on objective probability criteria while avoiding high-risk strategies that could jeopardize trading cap
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