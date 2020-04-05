Operations Manager

Real Problem and its solution:

In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to:


Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY.
The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses.
The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments.
The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that statistically almost never happens.
 

Value Proposition

Operations Manager EA offers a proven and highly optimized solution for stressful trading situations under real market conditions. (
After your purchase, message me at https://t.me/OskarTrader, and once your purchase is verified, you’ll receive the Expert CCI for XAUUSD (for MT5) as a FREE gift.
)Its advanced logic:

It evaluates where stop-losses should be placed based on volatility and market structure.
Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels when the market changes.
Secures breakeven points to protect partial profits.
Includes reverse trades only if the market shows a real structural shift.
Investing in this EA eliminates human error and allows you to focus on your analysis and intuition to identify entry setups, without the risk of blowing up your account.


Adjustments:

The volatility factors per session are adjustable at your discretion; slSidneyFactor, slTokyoFactor, slLondonFactor, and slNYFactor have default settings based on historical statistics from the current year.

MinimumSL: This option allows you to set a flat stop-loss for all sessions, based on your broker’s requirements.

atrPeriod: Sets how sensitive the Operations Manager EA is to volatility. For highly volatile assets, you might adjust this to 21 periods. Useful when trading cryptocurrencies, XAU/USD, coffee, etc.

magicReverse: This ID must be different from the IDs of all other bots running on your MT5 or MT4, depending on your version of MetaTrader.


Conclusion


Statistics show that waiting for a recovery after reaching 50% of the stop-loss is a high-risk strategy. Operations Manager EA transforms that critical point into an opportunity for control: it protects your equity, adjusts your stops, and keeps your account alive even under adverse conditions.


Investing in this EA is investing in discipline, longevity, and consistency.

references:

Drawdown Recovery Math: Why a 50% Loss Needs a 100% Gain to Break Even | ChartMini Blog

How to Recover From a 50% Trading Drawdown: 12-Week Protocol
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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