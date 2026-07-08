Aizen Trade Manager Pro

Professional Trade Management for Traders Running Multiple Positions

Opening a trade is the easy part. Managing it correctly—especially when you have several positions open at the same time—is where consistency is won or lost.

Aizen Trade Manager Pro is a professional button-driven trade management panel that runs directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or execute trading strategies. Instead, it simplifies every repetitive trade management task into a single click.

Move trades to break-even, partially close positions, remove stop losses, trail winning trades, close the worst-performing positions first, and manage dozens of open positions in seconds instead of minutes.

Designed specifically for traders who scale into positions, layer trades, run grid systems, hedge multiple positions, or trade manually alongside Expert Advisors, Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides complete control without interfering with your trading strategy.

Why Choose Aizen Trade Manager Pro?

Stop managing trades one by one.

Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides a clean, modern dashboard directly on your MT5 chart, allowing you to:

Move positions to Break-Even with one click

Lock in profits using Break-Even + Offset

Partially close positions intelligently

Close only Buy, Sell, Winning, Losing, or All trades

Remove Stop Loss and/or Take Profit from multiple trades

Automatically trail profitable trades

Monitor your account using a live dashboard

Manage Manual trades and EA trades separately

Work on the current symbol or the entire account

Every bulk operation is designed to affect only the trades you intend to manage.

Key Features

True Break-Even Management

Protect profitable trades with precision.

Move Stop Loss to the exact entry price

Automatically ignores losing positions

Optional Break-Even + Offset to secure guaranteed profit

Optional commission and swap-aware break-even calculation

Partial Close by Position Count

Close a percentage of your open positions based on the number of trades.

Example:

20 positions open

Click "Close 50%"

The 10 worst-performing positions are closed first

Partial Close by Total Volume

Reduce exposure based on total lot size instead of trade count.

Example:

Total volume = 5.00 lots

Close 50%

The manager closes losing positions first until exactly 2.50 lots have been closed

If necessary, the final position is partially closed for precise execution

Smart Worst-First Closing Logic

Whenever positions are closed automatically, Aizen Trade Manager Pro always starts with the worst floating profit/loss positions first, helping improve overall portfolio performance.

One-Click Close Buttons

Instantly close:

Buy Positions Only

Sell Positions Only

Winning Positions Only

Losing Positions Only

All Positions

Stop Loss & Take Profit Management

Remove Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both from all selected positions with a single click.

Useful when:

Managing exits manually

Switching trading strategies

Preparing for news events

Automatic Trailing Stop

Enable a configurable trailing stop that:

Activates after a specified profit level

Trails at a user-defined distance

Moves only after the minimum step size is reached

Reduces unnecessary stop modifications

Live Trading Dashboard

Monitor your account without leaving the chart.

The dashboard displays:

Total open positions

Buy/Sell position count

Total trading volume

Floating Profit/Loss (including swap)

Latest action status

Flexible Trade Scope

Choose whether actions apply to:

Current Symbol Only

Entire Trading Account

Advanced Trade Filtering

Manage only the trades you want.

Filter by:

All Positions

Manual Trades Only

EA Trades Only

Specific Magic Number

Perfect for traders running multiple Expert Advisors alongside manual positions.

Broker Stop-Level Validation

Every Stop Loss modification is automatically checked against your broker's minimum stop distance and freeze level.

If required, prices are adjusted automatically to the nearest valid level, minimizing order modification failures.

Professional Action Logging

Every operation is recorded with:

Timestamp

Success status

Warnings

Error messages

Optional CSV logging is available for auditing and performance review.

Modern User Interface

Dark professional design

Collapsible interface

Space-saving layout

Optimized for active trading

Highlights

✔ One-click professional trade management

✔ Smart worst-first position closing

✔ True Break-Even with optional cost adjustment

✔ Partial close by position count or lot size

✔ Automatic trailing stop

✔ Live trading dashboard

✔ Manual, EA, and Magic Number filtering

✔ Current symbol or entire account management

✔ Broker-compatible stop validation

✔ Professional logging system

✔ Modern draggable and collapsible interface

✔ No indicators, no signals, no repainting

Take Full Control of Your Trades

Whether you manage a handful of positions or dozens at once, Aizen Trade Manager Pro gives you fast, accurate, and reliable trade management directly from your MT5 chart.

Spend less time managing trades—and more time focusing on your trading decisions.