Aizen Trade Manager Pro
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Aizen Trade Manager Pro
Professional Trade Management for Traders Running Multiple Positions
Opening a trade is the easy part. Managing it correctly—especially when you have several positions open at the same time—is where consistency is won or lost.
Aizen Trade Manager Pro is a professional button-driven trade management panel that runs directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or execute trading strategies. Instead, it simplifies every repetitive trade management task into a single click.
Move trades to break-even, partially close positions, remove stop losses, trail winning trades, close the worst-performing positions first, and manage dozens of open positions in seconds instead of minutes.
Designed specifically for traders who scale into positions, layer trades, run grid systems, hedge multiple positions, or trade manually alongside Expert Advisors, Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides complete control without interfering with your trading strategy.
Why Choose Aizen Trade Manager Pro?
Stop managing trades one by one.
Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides a clean, modern dashboard directly on your MT5 chart, allowing you to:
- Move positions to Break-Even with one click
- Lock in profits using Break-Even + Offset
- Partially close positions intelligently
- Close only Buy, Sell, Winning, Losing, or All trades
- Remove Stop Loss and/or Take Profit from multiple trades
- Automatically trail profitable trades
- Monitor your account using a live dashboard
- Manage Manual trades and EA trades separately
- Work on the current symbol or the entire account
Every bulk operation is designed to affect only the trades you intend to manage.
Key Features
True Break-Even Management
Protect profitable trades with precision.
- Move Stop Loss to the exact entry price
- Automatically ignores losing positions
- Optional Break-Even + Offset to secure guaranteed profit
- Optional commission and swap-aware break-even calculation
Partial Close by Position Count
Close a percentage of your open positions based on the number of trades.
Example:
- 20 positions open
- Click "Close 50%"
- The 10 worst-performing positions are closed first
Partial Close by Total Volume
Reduce exposure based on total lot size instead of trade count.
Example:
- Total volume = 5.00 lots
- Close 50%
- The manager closes losing positions first until exactly 2.50 lots have been closed
- If necessary, the final position is partially closed for precise execution
Smart Worst-First Closing Logic
Whenever positions are closed automatically, Aizen Trade Manager Pro always starts with the worst floating profit/loss positions first, helping improve overall portfolio performance.
One-Click Close Buttons
Instantly close:
- Buy Positions Only
- Sell Positions Only
- Winning Positions Only
- Losing Positions Only
- All Positions
Stop Loss & Take Profit Management
Remove Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both from all selected positions with a single click.
Useful when:
- Managing exits manually
- Switching trading strategies
- Preparing for news events
Automatic Trailing Stop
Enable a configurable trailing stop that:
- Activates after a specified profit level
- Trails at a user-defined distance
- Moves only after the minimum step size is reached
- Reduces unnecessary stop modifications
Live Trading Dashboard
Monitor your account without leaving the chart.
The dashboard displays:
- Total open positions
- Buy/Sell position count
- Total trading volume
- Floating Profit/Loss (including swap)
- Latest action status
Flexible Trade Scope
Choose whether actions apply to:
- Current Symbol Only
- Entire Trading Account
Advanced Trade Filtering
Manage only the trades you want.
Filter by:
- All Positions
- Manual Trades Only
- EA Trades Only
- Specific Magic Number
Perfect for traders running multiple Expert Advisors alongside manual positions.
Broker Stop-Level Validation
Every Stop Loss modification is automatically checked against your broker's minimum stop distance and freeze level.
If required, prices are adjusted automatically to the nearest valid level, minimizing order modification failures.
Professional Action Logging
Every operation is recorded with:
- Timestamp
- Success status
- Warnings
- Error messages
Optional CSV logging is available for auditing and performance review.
Modern User Interface
- Dark professional design
- Collapsible interface
- Space-saving layout
- Optimized for active trading
Highlights
- ✔ One-click professional trade management
- ✔ Smart worst-first position closing
- ✔ True Break-Even with optional cost adjustment
- ✔ Partial close by position count or lot size
- ✔ Automatic trailing stop
- ✔ Live trading dashboard
- ✔ Manual, EA, and Magic Number filtering
- ✔ Current symbol or entire account management
- ✔ Broker-compatible stop validation
- ✔ Professional logging system
- ✔ Modern draggable and collapsible interface
- ✔ No indicators, no signals, no repainting
Take Full Control of Your Trades
Whether you manage a handful of positions or dozens at once, Aizen Trade Manager Pro gives you fast, accurate, and reliable trade management directly from your MT5 chart.
Spend less time managing trades—and more time focusing on your trading decisions.