IndiFlowMax
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 4.828
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
An all‑in‑one professional trading tool for MetaTrader 5
✅ Intuitive Control Panel
- One‑click Buy/Sell execution
- Flexible Lot, TP, SL, and risk settings
- Multiple close options: close single position, close by direction, or close all
✅ Comprehensive Market Analysis
- Multi‑timeframe signals from M1 to H4
- Built‑in indicators: RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, ADX, Moving Averages, and Pivot Points
- Smart Money concepts: Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps
✅ Smart Grid System
- Dual Grid strategy with adjustable distance and lot multiplier
- Reduces risk and improves profit potential across all market conditions
✅ Clear & Organized Interface
- All account data, signals, and key levels displayed in one view
- Works with any symbol and timeframe
- Simple to use for both beginners and experienced traders