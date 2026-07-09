Hull suite pro

Hull Suite — Responsive Trend Engine for MT5 (figure 1)

Overview

**Hull Suite** brings the famous **Hull Moving Average** — created by Alan Hull in 2005 — to MetaTrader 5 in a single, flexible, ready-to-trade package. The Hull Moving Average is prized for one reason: it is **extremely responsive yet remarkably smooth**. It hugs price closely, cuts lag to a minimum, and still delivers clean, readable curves — exactly what a discretionary or systematic trader needs to read trend direction at a glance. This indicator regroups **three different Hull variations** into one tool, wraps them in an **automatic trend-coloring band**, and adds **built-in alerts** (pop-up, mobile push, email) so you never miss a trend change. Whether you use the Hull line as a **dynamic support/resistance** on higher settings or as a **swing-entry trigger** on lower settings, the Suite adapts to your style through a handful of clear inputs. **Key highlights**

- 3 Hull variations in one indicator: **HMA**, **EHMA** (Exponential Hull), **THMA** (Triple Hull)

- **Trend-adaptive coloring** — the band/line turns green in an up-trend and red in a down-trend

- **Two visualization modes** — a filled band or a single clean line

- **Length multiplier** to view a higher-timeframe-style smooth band on your current chart

- **Multi-alert engine** — Alert / Push / Email / Telegram on every trend flip

- Works on **any symbol and any timeframe** — Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks

- Lightweight, non-repainting on closed bars, fully customizable colors and thickness

Figure2 What makes the Hull Moving Average special?

A traditional moving average forces a trade-off: **smooth but laggy**, or **fast but noisy**. The Hull method solves this by combining weighted moving averages of different lengths so that the result reacts quickly to price while filtering out the jitter. The outcome is a line that: - **Turns early** at genuine reversals, giving you a timelier read on trend change

- **Stays flat and stable** during noise, keeping you out of false signals

- **Acts as a moving floor/ceiling** — price respects the Hull as dynamic support/resistance

## Input Options





Every input is designed to be self-explanatory. You can run the indicator with defaults and only

touch **Length** and **Hull Variation** to fit your market.





### Core calculation





| Input | Default | Description |

|---|---|---|

| **Hull Variation** | Hma | Choose the calculation engine: **Hma**, **Ehma**, or **Thma**. Each has a slightly different smoothness/lag profile. |

| **Source** | Close | Applied price used for the calculation (Close, Open, Median, Typical, Weighted...). |

| **Length** | 55 | The core period. **~55 for swing entries**; **~180–200 for a slow floating support/resistance** band. |

| **Length multiplier** | 1.0 | Scales the effective length. Increase it to render a straighter, higher-timeframe-style band on your current chart. |





### Visualization





| Input | Default | Description |

|---|---|---|

| **Color Hull according to trend?** | true | When ON, the Hull turns **green in an up-trend** and **red in a down-trend** (trend = current Hull vs Hull 2 bars ago). When OFF, a single neutral color is used. |

| **Show as a Band?** | true | ON = draw the **filled band** (MHULL + SHULL). OFF = single clean line only. |

| **Line Thickness** | 1 | Global thickness for the Hull line/band — change once here instead of editing every object manually. |





### Alerts / Notifications





| Input | Default | Description |

|---|---|---|

| **Alert when Hull trending UP?** | true | Fire an alert when the Hull flips **bullish** (green). |

| **Alert when Hull trending DOWN?** | true | Fire an alert when the Hull flips **bearish** (red). |

| **Notification type** | Alert | Delivery channel: **None / Telegram / Alert (pop-up) / MT5 mobile app / Email / Telegram with screenshot**. |

| **Email subject / Telegram file / channel / bot token** | — | Fill only if you use the email or Telegram channels. |

Figure3



## How to Trade with Hull Suite

Hull Suite is a **trend tool**. It is designed to keep you on the right side of the market and to

signal the moment momentum shifts. Below are the most common ways traders use it.





### 1. Trend-flip entries (color change)





The simplest and most powerful signal is the **color change**:





- **Long bias** — when the band/line turns **green** (bullish flip), look for long entries.

- **Short bias** — when it turns **red** (bearish flip), look for short entries.





The built-in alert fires exactly on this flip, so you can trade it manually or use it as a

confirmation layer. Best used on **Length ≈ 55** for swing-style entries.





Figure 4





### 2. Dynamic support / resistance (floating S/R)





Set **Length to 180–200** and use the Hull as a **moving floor in up-trends and ceiling in

down-trends**:





- In an up-trend, price pulling back **to the green Hull and bouncing** is a continuation entry.

- In a down-trend, price rallying **into the red Hull and rejecting** is a continuation short.





This turns the Hull into a trailing reference for **pullback trades** and for **trailing your

stop** behind an existing position.

Figure 5

### 3. Higher-timeframe bias with the Length multiplier





Raise the **Length multiplier** to plot a **slower, straighter band** without leaving your entry

chart. Use this thicker band as your **directional filter** — only take entries in its direction —

while a second instance with a shorter length times the entry.





### 4. Trend filter for any strategy





Drop Hull Suite onto any system as a **regime filter**: trade only when your setups align with the

Hull color. It pairs well with breakout, pullback, and momentum strategies to cut counter-trend

losses.





### Practical tips

- Act on **closed-bar** signals to avoid intrabar noise.

- **HMA** = balanced; **EHMA** = smoother/steadier; **THMA** = tighter to price. Pick per market.

- Combine two lengths (e.g. 55 + 200) for a trend-and-pullback workflow.





## Why choose this Hull Suite?





- **Three engines, one indicator** — no need to load multiple tools.

- **Instant visual read** — trend color removes guesswork.

- **Never miss a turn** — alerts on every device you use.

- **Fully customizable** — variation, length, source, band/line, colors, thickness.

- **Universal** — every symbol, every timeframe.





## Notes

- The indicator is a **decision-support tool**, not an automated trading system; it does not open

or manage orders.

- Signals are based on Hull trend direction; like any moving-average tool, it performs best in

trending conditions and can whipsaw in tight ranges.

- **Past performance and indicator signals do not guarantee future results.** Always use sound risk

management.





## Support & Updates

Free updates for this product. Questions or feature requests? Send me a message — feedback is

welcome and I actively maintain the tool.