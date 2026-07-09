Hull suite pro

Hull Suite — Responsive Trend Engine for MT5 (figure 1)

Overview

**Hull Suite** brings the famous **Hull Moving Average** — created by Alan Hull in 2005 — to MetaTrader 5 in a single, flexible, ready-to-trade package. The Hull Moving Average is prized for one reason: it is **extremely responsive yet remarkably smooth**. It hugs price closely, cuts lag to a minimum, and still delivers clean, readable curves — exactly what a discretionary or systematic trader needs to read trend direction at a glance.

This indicator regroups **three different Hull variations** into one tool, wraps them in an **automatic trend-coloring band**, and adds **built-in alerts** (pop-up, mobile push, email) so you never miss a trend change. Whether you use the Hull line as a **dynamic support/resistance** on higher settings or as a **swing-entry trigger** on lower settings, the Suite adapts to your style through a handful of clear inputs.

**Key highlights**

- 3 Hull variations in one indicator: **HMA**, **EHMA** (Exponential Hull), **THMA** (Triple Hull)
- **Trend-adaptive coloring** — the band/line turns green in an up-trend and red in a down-trend
- **Two visualization modes** — a filled band or a single clean line
- **Length multiplier** to view a higher-timeframe-style smooth band on your current chart
- **Multi-alert engine** — Alert / Push / Email / Telegram on every trend flip
- Works on **any symbol and any timeframe** — Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks

- Lightweight, non-repainting on closed bars, fully customizable colors and thickness

Figure2

What makes the Hull Moving Average special?

A traditional moving average forces a trade-off: **smooth but laggy**, or **fast but noisy**. The Hull method solves this by combining weighted moving averages of different lengths so that the result reacts quickly to price while filtering out the jitter. The outcome is a line that:

- **Turns early** at genuine reversals, giving you a timelier read on trend change

- **Stays flat and stable** during noise, keeping you out of false signals

- **Acts as a moving floor/ceiling** — price respects the Hull as dynamic support/resistance

## Input Options

Every input is designed to be self-explanatory. You can run the indicator with defaults and only
touch **Length** and **Hull Variation** to fit your market.

### Core calculation

| Input | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| **Hull Variation** | Hma | Choose the calculation engine: **Hma**, **Ehma**, or **Thma**. Each has a slightly different smoothness/lag profile. |
| **Source** | Close | Applied price used for the calculation (Close, Open, Median, Typical, Weighted...). |
| **Length** | 55 | The core period. **~55 for swing entries**; **~180–200 for a slow floating support/resistance** band. |
| **Length multiplier** | 1.0 | Scales the effective length. Increase it to render a straighter, higher-timeframe-style band on your current chart. |

### Visualization

| Input | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| **Color Hull according to trend?** | true | When ON, the Hull turns **green in an up-trend** and **red in a down-trend** (trend = current Hull vs Hull 2 bars ago). When OFF, a single neutral color is used. |
| **Show as a Band?** | true | ON = draw the **filled band** (MHULL + SHULL). OFF = single clean line only. |
| **Line Thickness** | 1 | Global thickness for the Hull line/band — change once here instead of editing every object manually. |

### Alerts / Notifications

| Input | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| **Alert when Hull trending UP?** | true | Fire an alert when the Hull flips **bullish** (green). |
| **Alert when Hull trending DOWN?** | true | Fire an alert when the Hull flips **bearish** (red). |
| **Notification type** | Alert | Delivery channel: **None / Telegram / Alert (pop-up) / MT5 mobile app / Email / Telegram with screenshot**. |
| **Email subject / Telegram file / channel / bot token** | — | Fill only if you use the email or Telegram channels. |

Figure3


## How to Trade with Hull Suite

Hull Suite is a **trend tool**. It is designed to keep you on the right side of the market and to
signal the moment momentum shifts. Below are the most common ways traders use it.

### 1. Trend-flip entries (color change)

The simplest and most powerful signal is the **color change**:

- **Long bias** — when the band/line turns **green** (bullish flip), look for long entries.
- **Short bias** — when it turns **red** (bearish flip), look for short entries.

The built-in alert fires exactly on this flip, so you can trade it manually or use it as a
confirmation layer. Best used on **Length ≈ 55** for swing-style entries.

Figure 4

### 2. Dynamic support / resistance (floating S/R)

Set **Length to 180–200** and use the Hull as a **moving floor in up-trends and ceiling in
down-trends**:

- In an up-trend, price pulling back **to the green Hull and bouncing** is a continuation entry.
- In a down-trend, price rallying **into the red Hull and rejecting** is a continuation short.

This turns the Hull into a trailing reference for **pullback trades** and for **trailing your
stop** behind an existing position.

Figure 5

### 3. Higher-timeframe bias with the Length multiplier

Raise the **Length multiplier** to plot a **slower, straighter band** without leaving your entry
chart. Use this thicker band as your **directional filter** — only take entries in its direction —
while a second instance with a shorter length times the entry.

### 4. Trend filter for any strategy

Drop Hull Suite onto any system as a **regime filter**: trade only when your setups align with the
Hull color. It pairs well with breakout, pullback, and momentum strategies to cut counter-trend
losses.

### Practical tips
- Act on **closed-bar** signals to avoid intrabar noise.
- **HMA** = balanced; **EHMA** = smoother/steadier; **THMA** = tighter to price. Pick per market.
- Combine two lengths (e.g. 55 + 200) for a trend-and-pullback workflow.

## Why choose this Hull Suite?

- **Three engines, one indicator** — no need to load multiple tools.
- **Instant visual read** — trend color removes guesswork.
- **Never miss a turn** — alerts on every device you use.
- **Fully customizable** — variation, length, source, band/line, colors, thickness.
- **Universal** — every symbol, every timeframe.

## Notes
- The indicator is a **decision-support tool**, not an automated trading system; it does not open
  or manage orders.
- Signals are based on Hull trend direction; like any moving-average tool, it performs best in
  trending conditions and can whipsaw in tight ranges.
- **Past performance and indicator signals do not guarantee future results.** Always use sound risk
  management.

## Support & Updates
Free updates for this product. Questions or feature requests? Send me a message — feedback is
welcome and I actively maintain the tool.
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This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Minh Truong Pham
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The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
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Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
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Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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