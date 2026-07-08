Codex Assistant Pro is a professional on-chart trade panel that turns manual trading into a fast, disciplined, one-click workflow. Place orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, manage SL/TP by dragging zones directly on the chart, and let the built-in risk guards protect your account.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Netting and hedging accounts supported. 5- and 3-digit brokers are detected automatically.

This is a manual trading utility — it does not trade by itself and is not intended for the Strategy Tester.

One-click order entry

BUY / SELL market orders with instant SL & TP

AUTOLOT: lot size auto-calculated from your Risk % and SL distance

Live risk and lot values update in real time as you type

Auto SL/TP mode picks stop and target prices for you

Smart SL / TP placement — 4 modes each

Fix — exact distance in points

— exact distance in points Swing — nearest swing high/low detected by the panel

— nearest swing high/low detected by the panel Prev — previous candle high/low

— previous candle high/low OB — nearest Order Block boundary

— nearest Order Block boundary TP can also be set by R:R multiple (e.g. 2 = 2R)

Draggable on-chart zones

Every position shows TARGET (green), ENTRY (navy) and STOP (red) strips

Drag the Target or Stop strip — the panel modifies the position instantly

Live Risk % shown on the Stop strip; break-even turns the strip amber

Overlapping levels are highlighted so you never stack conflicting orders

Pending orders

Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders by distance or exact price

Draggable cyan entry strip — move the pending order by dragging it on the chart

Independent SL/TP mode binding for pending orders

Position management

Trailing stop with configurable start distance and step

Break-even tools: average-entry BE for BUY/SELL, with Fix / Prev candle / ZigZag pivot modes

CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE ALL one-click buttons

Custom Price tab: apply an exact SL/TP price to all positions in one click

Built-in risk guards (ACK overlay)

Daily loss limit — blocks new orders for the rest of the day when hit

Max drawdown % — blocks new orders beyond your drawdown tolerance

Max open trades — caps the number of simultaneous positions

When blocked, you can still manage and close existing positions

Live monitoring

Portfolio Status bar: balance, equity, open P&L, day P&L, margin level, spread, buy/sell/total lots — updated every tick

All Trades (TRD) overlay: every open position and pending order with live P&L

Three professional themes

Deep Navy (default), Midnight Purple, Dark Forest — switch via a single input.

How to use

Attach the panel to any chart Enable AutoTrading (Ctrl+E) Set your Risk % and SL/TP mode Trade with one click — manage everything on the chart

Main inputs

Theme, default lot, magic number

Risk % and AutoLot on/off

SL/TP distances, swing lookback, buffers, R:R ratio

Trailing start/step, break-even offset

Daily loss limit, max drawdown %, max open trades

A detailed PDF user manual is available — message me after purchase and I will send it to you.

If you have questions or feature requests, please post them in the Comments tab — I answer every message.