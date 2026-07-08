Codex Assistant Pro

Codex Assistant Pro is a professional on-chart trade panel that turns manual trading into a fast, disciplined, one-click workflow. Place orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, manage SL/TP by dragging zones directly on the chart, and let the built-in risk guards protect your account.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Netting and hedging accounts supported. 5- and 3-digit brokers are detected automatically.

This is a manual trading utility — it does not trade by itself and is not intended for the Strategy Tester.

One-click order entry

  • BUY / SELL market orders with instant SL & TP
  • AUTOLOT: lot size auto-calculated from your Risk % and SL distance
  • Live risk and lot values update in real time as you type
  • Auto SL/TP mode picks stop and target prices for you

Smart SL / TP placement — 4 modes each

  • Fix — exact distance in points
  • Swing — nearest swing high/low detected by the panel
  • Prev — previous candle high/low
  • OB — nearest Order Block boundary
  • TP can also be set by R:R multiple (e.g. 2 = 2R)

Draggable on-chart zones

  • Every position shows TARGET (green), ENTRY (navy) and STOP (red) strips
  • Drag the Target or Stop strip — the panel modifies the position instantly
  • Live Risk % shown on the Stop strip; break-even turns the strip amber
  • Overlapping levels are highlighted so you never stack conflicting orders

Pending orders

  • Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders by distance or exact price
  • Draggable cyan entry strip — move the pending order by dragging it on the chart
  • Independent SL/TP mode binding for pending orders

Position management

  • Trailing stop with configurable start distance and step
  • Break-even tools: average-entry BE for BUY/SELL, with Fix / Prev candle / ZigZag pivot modes
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE ALL one-click buttons
  • Custom Price tab: apply an exact SL/TP price to all positions in one click

Built-in risk guards (ACK overlay)

  • Daily loss limit — blocks new orders for the rest of the day when hit
  • Max drawdown % — blocks new orders beyond your drawdown tolerance
  • Max open trades — caps the number of simultaneous positions
  • When blocked, you can still manage and close existing positions

Live monitoring

  • Portfolio Status bar: balance, equity, open P&L, day P&L, margin level, spread, buy/sell/total lots — updated every tick
  • All Trades (TRD) overlay: every open position and pending order with live P&L

Three professional themes

Deep Navy (default), Midnight Purple, Dark Forest — switch via a single input.

How to use

  1. Attach the panel to any chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading (Ctrl+E)
  3. Set your Risk % and SL/TP mode
  4. Trade with one click — manage everything on the chart

Main inputs

  • Theme, default lot, magic number
  • Risk % and AutoLot on/off
  • SL/TP distances, swing lookback, buffers, R:R ratio
  • Trailing start/step, break-even offset
  • Daily loss limit, max drawdown %, max open trades

A detailed PDF user manual is available — message me after purchase and I will send it to you.

If you have questions or feature requests, please post them in the Comments tab — I answer every message.

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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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