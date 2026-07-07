Quant Sniper System

5
  • Indicators
  • Edvinas Jakas
    Edvinas Jakas

    Edvinas Jakas

    5 (9)
    Welcome to MQL Workshop 🛠️
    6+ years of experience in trading and trading system development
    I am constantly fascinated by market dynamics and deep dive into different trading systems to uncover what makes them truly profitable.
    5 products
  • Version: 1.0

Quant Sniper System

Quant Sniper System is a brand-new trading framework designed to show you exactly when to buy and sell in the market. It calculates high-probability price levels using a robust mathematical formula. With this system, you don't have to guess—you will know exactly where to enter a trade and where to close it to maximize your profit potential.

Why Choose Quant Sniper System:

  • Built on Mathematics: This tool utilizes real mathematical formulas and clear chart patterns to locate precisely where major institutional buyers and sellers are waiting. It gives you a clean, honest look at the market every day.

  • Automatic Execution & Risk Levels: You do not need to perform complex manual analysis or guess where to look. The system automatically plots the optimal entry lines, risk parameters, and profit targets right on your chart screen. You can follow it standalone or integrate it seamlessly into your existing trading strategy.

  • Universal Compatibility: This system functions across any asset asset class—including major currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and gold. It supports all charting intervals, from the quick 1-minute scalping charts all the way up to monthly macro trends.

  • Two Dual Trading Modes:

    • Scalping Mode: Optimized for rapid, more frequent signals to capture quick intraday price movements.
    • Day Trading Mode: Configured for capturing larger directional swings on the 15-minute up to the 4-hour timeframes.

  • 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Absolute visual integrity. Once a candle closes and a signal prints on the chart, it is permanently locked and will never shift or disappear.

Support & Trade Assistant

If you would like to inquire about my trade assistant or have any questions, please get in touch with me.

Reviews 3
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

Recommended products
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Analytical Volume Profile Indicator
Hlomohang John Borotho
Indicators
Indicator Description (based on AVPT EA ): This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as: Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume. Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%). High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with sign
FREE
Brahma Jyoti Vedic Multi Symbol Sacred Time Trader
Alisten A
Experts
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Brahma Jyoti — Sacred Time Multi Symbol Expert Advisor Brahma Jyoti is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around an ancient Vedic timing principle combined with a proprietary multi-layer signal confluence engine. The result is a disciplined, fully automated trading system that operates with precision, protects capital aggressively, and trades only when conditions are perfectly
FREE
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Experts
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
GainMachine
Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
Experts
GainMachine EA – Precision-Powered Profit Automation GainMachine is a smart, automated trading system designed to strategically detect market dips and exploit them through scaled-in buy orders and a dynamic profit target based on the duration positions are held.  Key Features: Buy on Dip: Takes advantage of both pip-based and percentage-based price drops. Dynamic Profit Target: The required profit increases over time, preventing premature position closures. Automated Position Management: Opens
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Indicators
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Stocks Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade US stocks without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable US equities simultaneously as possible to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period. Links to help you learn more abo
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Multi Spread MT5
Matas Milevicius
Indicators
Multi Spread Panel is a practical MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the live spread of multiple symbols in one compact panel directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want to monitor trading costs quickly and clearly without switching between multiple charts or Market Watch windows. You simply enter the symbols you want to track, and the indicator shows their current spread in a clean table format. The panel is especially useful for: spread monitoring before trade entry comparing
FREE
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Rifcap Core Robot Pro Smart Trend
Arif Adeniyi Ichola Latoundji
Experts
CAUTIOUS: THIS ROBOT IS SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR GOLD INSTRUMENT TRADING Professional trading robot using TDI/RSI strategy with smart entry (buy low / sell high), dynamic trailing, break-even protection and advanced risk management. Optimized for XAUUSD.  RIFCAP CORE ROBOT PRO is an advanced automated trading system designed by a financial engeneering expert to capture market trends while minimizing risk through intelligent trade management. The robot combines: TDI & RSI indicators Smart reversal
Gold Liquidity Master Pro H4
Oscar Dario Murillo Delgado
Experts
Gold Liquidity Master Pro is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike conventional bots that use lagging indicators, this Expert Advisor (EA) operates based on Price Action and Institutional Liquidity Taking, identifying false breakouts on 4-hour (H4) candles where large banks typically "clean up" weak hands before a major move. Recommendations Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 Minimum Deposit: $500  Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Smart Trade 365
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
Introduction This is a pullback EA designed to detect trend divergences, which corresponds to the first type of buying and selling points in the "Zhan Zhong Shuo Chan" theory. With an exceptionally high profit factor, this EA delivers consistent long-term profitability. It employs dynamic grid trading, enabling it to adapt seamlessly to various market conditions. New EA Promotional Price: $99 → $149 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1080741 Set File https://c.mql5.com/6/954/Profit.
QuantEdge Gold
Dror Shamir
Experts
QuantEdge Gold A five-component price-action portfolio for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. QuantEdge Gold is not a single strategy chasing one pattern. It runs five independent, low-correlation price-action components as a portfolio from a single chart instance — each with its own entry logic, market-regime filter, risk-based exit, and magic number. The design philosophy is simple: many small, uncorrelated edges combined into one system are more robust than any single "perfect" setup. Every compone
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
USD Economic Strength Index
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
Indicators
USD Economic Strength Index is an all-new data-driven fundamental analysis dashboard built natively for MetaTrader 5. It automatically captures, analyzes, and weighs news data directly from the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar feed in real-time. This indicator will show you exactly which instrument is bullish or bearish, and why. Click here to learn more about the details Click here to join the MQL5 Channel Core Logic & Features USD Strength Score (0 to 100): A normalized mathematical mo
Quant Supply Demand Pro
Edvinas Jakas
5 (4)
Indicators
Quant Supply & Demand Pro: Institutional Structure Levels Quant Supply & Demand Pro is a high-performance MQL5 indicator designed for traders who prioritize Clean Charts and Institutional Logic. Instead of flooding your screen with noise, this algorithm scans market structure to identify high-probability "Smart Money" imbalances—Supply and Demand zones where price is highly likely to react. This tool is built for the trader who is tired of over-complicated "black box" indicators. This isn't an a
FREE
Gold Bank Levels Pro
Edvinas Jakas
Indicators
Gold Bank Levels Pro Trade Gold like the Institutions — Not the Retail Crowds. In the XAUUSD (Gold) market, price doesn't move randomly. It is driven by large institutional orders concentrated at specific price points. Gold Bank Levels Pro is a specialized tool designed to reveal these hidden liquidity zones, giving you a professional roadmap for the world’s most volatile pair. Psychological/Banking Levels are Superior Traditional Support and Resistance lines are subjective — every retail tra
Quant Shadow
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
Experts
WHAT IS QUANT SHADOW? Quant Shadow is an automated trading robot built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It is a straightforward system designed to find price breakouts and trade them using strict rules to protect your account. It avoids messy, complicated logic and focuses entirely on clear price movements. Click here to join the MQL5 Channel HOW DOES IT WORK? The robot operates on the 30-minute (M30) chart. It constantly scans the market to find recent highs and lows. Before it ever tak
Filter:
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Edvinas Jakas
4021
Reply from developer Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 17:34
Hi Ali. Thank you for your positive review. I will consider a phone notification in the next update.
Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Edvinas Jakas
4021
Reply from developer Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 12:59
Hi Adil. Thank you for your honest review. I appreciate you taking time out if your day to rate my product. Have a nice day!
Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

Edvinas Jakas
4021
Reply from developer Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.20 19:53
Thank you for your honest 5 star review. I will continue to improve it and your feedback is highly appreciated.
Reply to review