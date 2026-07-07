Quant Sniper System

5
  • Индикаторы
  • Edvinas Jakas
    Edvinas Jakas

    Edvinas Jakas

    5 (9)
    Более 5 лет опыта торговли и анализа валютного и товарного рынков.
    Я использую и разрабатываю собственные торговые системы.
    Пожалуйста, свяжитесь со мной, если у вас возникнут вопросы.
    Удачной торговли!
    5 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0

Quant Sniper System

Quant Sniper System is a brand-new trading framework designed to show you exactly when to buy and sell in the market. It calculates high-probability price levels using a robust mathematical formula. With this system, you don't have to guess—you will know exactly where to enter a trade and where to close it to maximize your profit potential.

Why Choose Quant Sniper System:

  • Built on Mathematics: This tool utilizes real mathematical formulas and clear chart patterns to locate precisely where major institutional buyers and sellers are waiting. It gives you a clean, honest look at the market every day.

  • Automatic Execution & Risk Levels: You do not need to perform complex manual analysis or guess where to look. The system automatically plots the optimal entry lines, risk parameters, and profit targets right on your chart screen. You can follow it standalone or integrate it seamlessly into your existing trading strategy.

  • Universal Compatibility: This system functions across any asset asset class—including major currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and gold. It supports all charting intervals, from the quick 1-minute scalping charts all the way up to monthly macro trends.

  • Two Dual Trading Modes:

    • Scalping Mode: Optimized for rapid, more frequent signals to capture quick intraday price movements.
    • Day Trading Mode: Configured for capturing larger directional swings on the 15-minute up to the 4-hour timeframes.

  • 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Absolute visual integrity. Once a candle closes and a signal prints on the chart, it is permanently locked and will never shift or disappear.

Support & Trade Assistant

If you would like to inquire about my trade assistant or have any questions, please get in touch with me.

Отзывы 3
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

Рекомендуем также
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Эксперты
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Analytical Volume Profile Indicator
Hlomohang John Borotho
Индикаторы
Indicator Description (based on AVPT EA ): This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as: Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume. Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%). High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with sign
FREE
Brahma Jyoti Vedic Multi Symbol Sacred Time Trader
Alisten A
Эксперты
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Brahma Jyoti — Советник Священного Времени для Нескольких Символов Brahma Jyoti — это профессиональный мультисимвольный советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный на древнем ведическом принципе времени в сочетании с проприетарным многоуровневым механизмом слияния сигналов. Система торгует только при полном совпадении условий — никогда в условиях рыночного шума. Это не мартингейл. Это не сетка. Brahma Jyo
FREE
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Эксперты
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Эксперты
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Эксперты
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Эксперты
ImpulseHedger XAU: Интеллектуальное золото и математическая защита Вы устали от того, что золото «сливает» ваш депозит одним затяжным трендом? Большинство сеточников гибнут на первом же серьезном безоткате. ImpulseHedger был создан с одной целью: превратить опасную волатильность золота в вашу стабильную прибыль, используя гибридную систему «Импульсной Сетки» и «Умного Замка». В чем уникальность ImpulseHedger? В отличие от стандартных усреднителей, наш робот не просто «набирает лоты». Он ис
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, предназначенный для торговли по тренду, успешно используется практически на всех рынках. Данный индикатор уникален во многих отношениях, однако его главное преимущество заключается в предоставлении трейдерам множества ориентиров, позволяющих составить более глубокое и полное представление о движении цены. Эта глубина анализа и исключительная наглядность индикатора позволяет трейдерам быстро увидеть торговые возможности и выделить среди них наиболее перспективные. Пр
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Эксперты
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый робот на основе корреляции инструментов  – самая безопасная стратегия на рынке! Стратегия советника:  Мы знаем, что валюты с высокой корреляцией почти всегда ведут себя зеркально. Но бывают моменты отклонения (расхождения валют) от нормального значения. Советник открывает ордера в направлении схождения валют.  Далее, когда общая прибыль достигает CloseProfit (значение в валюте депозита при котором закрываются все позиции), советник закрывает сделки.  Для торговли выбираем инструменты с
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
GainMachine
Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
Эксперты
GainMachine EA – Автоматизация прибыли с высокой точностью GainMachine — это интеллектуальная автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для стратегического обнаружения падений рынка и их использования с помощью ступенчатых ордеров на покупку и динамической цели прибыли, основанной на времени удержания позиций.  Ключевые особенности: Покупка на падении: Использует снижение цены, основанное на пунктах и процентах. Динамическая цель прибыли: Требуемая прибыль увеличивается с течением време
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Индикаторы
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Индикаторы
Что такое CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL это профессиональный Trend Direction Filter, разработанный для точного определения: доминирующего направления рынка структурного качества движения согласованности между основным трендом и фазами ускорения Это не индикатор прямого входа. Это не классический осциллятор. Это инструмент контекста, созданный для того, чтобы помочь трейдеру решать, когда торговать, а когда НЕ торговать, резко снижая рыночный шум и ошибки интерпретации. Базовая философия CCI FIXE
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Эксперты
Stocks Trade — секторальный торговый робот на основе машинного обучения Представляем вашему вниманию наиболее эффективный портфельный подход в совокупности с жёстко ограниченным сектором торговых инструментов. Основная цель — дать возможность торговать акциями США любому желающему без предварительной подготовки. Мы стараемся торговать как можно большим количеством наиболее стабильных акций одновременно, чтобы обеспечить максимальную безопасность депозита параллельно с внушительным заработком на
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Multi Spread MT5
Matas Milevicius
Индикаторы
Multi Spread Panel is a practical MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the live spread of multiple symbols in one compact panel directly on the chart. It is designed for traders who want to monitor trading costs quickly and clearly without switching between multiple charts or Market Watch windows. You simply enter the symbols you want to track, and the indicator shows their current spread in a clean table format. The panel is especially useful for: spread monitoring before trade entry comparing
FREE
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Эксперты
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Rifcap Core Robot Pro Smart Trend
Arif Adeniyi Ichola Latoundji
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ: ЭТОТ РОБОТ СПЕЦИАЛЬНО РАЗРАБОТАН ДЛЯ ТОРГОВЛИ ЗОЛОТЫМИ ИНСТРУМЕНТАМИ. VNIMANIYe: ETOT ROBOT SPETSIAL'NO RAZRABOTAN DLYA TORGOVLI ZOLOTYMI INSTRUMENTAMI. Профессиональный торговый робот, использующий стратегию TDI/RSI с интеллектуальным входом (покупка по низкой цене / продажа по высокой), динамическим трейлингом, защитой от пробития безубыточности и расширенным управлением рисками. Оптимизирован для XAUUSD. RIFCAP CORE ROBOT PRO — это продвинутая автоматизированная торговая система, р
Gold Liquidity Master Pro H4
Oscar Dario Murillo Delgado
Эксперты
Gold Liquidity Master Pro is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike conventional bots that use lagging indicators, this Expert Advisor (EA) operates based on Price Action and Institutional Liquidity Taking, identifying false breakouts on 4-hour (H4) candles where large banks typically "clean up" weak hands before a major move. Recommendations Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 Minimum Deposit: $500  Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Эксперты
Intersection EA является полностью автоматизированной программой (торговый робот), выполняющий торговые сделки на валютном рынке в соответствии заданному алгоритму и индивидуальным, для каждого инструмента, торговым настройкам. Intersection EA прекрасно подходит как для начинающих трейдеров, так и для профессионалов, которые имеют солидный опыт торговли на финансовых рынках. Трейдеры и программисты нашей компании, Kalinka Capital OU, работали над созданием и развитием форекс робота Intersection
Smart Trade 365
Xiaoyu Huang
Эксперты
Введение Это советник на откат, предназначенный для обнаружения расхождений тренда, что соответствует первому типу точек покупки и продажи в теории «Чжань Чжун Шуо Чань». Благодаря исключительно высокому коэффициенту прибыли этот советник обеспечивает стабильную долгосрочную прибыльность. Он использует динамическую сеточную торговлю, что позволяет легко адаптироваться к различным рыночным условиям. Акционная цена нового советника: 99 долларов США → 149 долларов США. Живой сигнал: https://www.m
QuantEdge Gold
Dror Shamir
Эксперты
QuantEdge Gold A five-component price-action portfolio for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. QuantEdge Gold is not a single strategy chasing one pattern. It runs five independent, low-correlation price-action components as a portfolio from a single chart instance — each with its own entry logic, market-regime filter, risk-based exit, and magic number. The design philosophy is simple: many small, uncorrelated edges combined into one system are more robust than any single "perfect" setup. Every compone
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
Quant Supply Demand Pro
Edvinas Jakas
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Quant Supply & Demand Pro: Institutional Structure Levels Quant Supply & Demand Pro is a high-performance MQL5 indicator designed for traders who prioritize Clean Charts and Institutional Logic. Instead of flooding your screen with noise, this algorithm scans market structure to identify high-probability "Smart Money" imbalances—Supply and Demand zones where price is highly likely to react. This tool is built for the trader who is tired of over-complicated "black box" indicators. This isn't an a
FREE
USD Economic Strength Index
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Рынки движутся за счет макроэкономических данных, а не технических линий. В момент выхода важных новостей, таких как NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls), CPI (индекс потребительских цен) или ВВП, традиционные индикаторы прайс-экшен моментально теряют свою силу. USD Economic Strength Index — это элитная матрица институционального уровня, разработанная непосредственно для MetaTrader 5. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на сторонние сайты или ручные расчеты, эта оптимизированная панель в режиме реального времени а
Gold Bank Levels Pro
Edvinas Jakas
Индикаторы
Gold Bank Levels Pro Торгуйте золотом как институционалы, а не как ритейл-толпа. На рынке XAUUSD (золото) цена не движется хаотично. Ее направляют крупные институциональные ордера, сосредоточенные в определенных ценовых точках. Gold Bank Levels Pro — это специализированный инструмент, созданный для выявления этих скрытых зон ликвидности. Это ваша профессиональная дорожная карта для работы с самой волатильной парой в мире. Превосходство психологических и банковских уровней Традиционные линии подд
Quant Shadow
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
Эксперты
Quant Shadow — это не просто очередной советник (EA); это инструмент хирургической точности, разработанный для самого ликвидного актива в мире: Золота (XAUUSD) . Пока розничные трейдеры застревают в «шуме» младших таймфреймов, Quant Shadow работает в «тени», картируя зоны институциональной ликвидности и исполняя скрытые стратегии на пробой с жесткой защитой капитала. Построенный на системной мульти-таймфреймовой структуре, Quant Shadow определяет структурные разворотные точки, где на рынок захо
Фильтр:
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Edvinas Jakas
4091
Ответ разработчика Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 17:34
Hi Ali. Thank you for your positive review. I will consider a phone notification in the next update.
Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Edvinas Jakas
4091
Ответ разработчика Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 12:59
Hi Adil. Thank you for your honest review. I appreciate you taking time out if your day to rate my product. Have a nice day!
Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

Edvinas Jakas
4091
Ответ разработчика Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.20 19:53
Thank you for your honest 5 star review. I will continue to improve it and your feedback is highly appreciated.
Ответ на отзыв