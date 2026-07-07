Quant Sniper System

5

Quant Sniper System

Quant Sniper System is a brand-new trading framework designed to show you exactly when to buy and sell in the market. It calculates high-probability price levels using a robust mathematical formula. With this system, you don't have to guess—you will know exactly where to enter a trade and where to close it to maximize your profit potential.

Click here to join the MQL5 Channel

Why Choose Quant Sniper System:

  • Built on Mathematics: This tool utilizes real mathematical formulas and clear chart patterns to locate precisely where major institutional buyers and sellers are waiting. It gives you a clean, honest look at the market every day.

  • Automatic Execution & Risk Levels: You do not need to perform complex manual analysis or guess where to look. The system automatically plots the optimal entry lines, risk parameters, and profit targets right on your chart screen. You can follow it standalone or integrate it seamlessly into your existing trading strategy.

  • Universal Compatibility: This system functions across any asset asset class—including major currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and gold. It supports all charting intervals, from the quick 1-minute scalping charts all the way up to monthly macro trends.

  • Two Dual Trading Modes:

    • Scalping Mode: Optimized for rapid, more frequent signals to capture quick intraday price movements.
    • Day Trading Mode: Configured for capturing larger directional swings on the 15-minute up to the 4-hour timeframes.

  • 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Absolute visual integrity. Once a candle closes and a signal prints on the chart, it is permanently locked and will never shift or disappear.

Support & Trade Assistant

If you would like to inquire about my trade assistant or have any questions, please get in touch with me.

评分 3
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

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Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
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Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
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实用工具
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
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Quant Supply Demand Pro
Edvinas Jakas
5 (4)
指标
Quant Supply & Demand Pro: Institutional Structure Levels Quant Supply & Demand Pro is a high-performance MQL5 indicator designed for traders who prioritize Clean Charts and Institutional Logic. Instead of flooding your screen with noise, this algorithm scans market structure to identify high-probability "Smart Money" imbalances—Supply and Demand zones where price is highly likely to react. This tool is built for the trader who is tired of over-complicated "black box" indicators. This isn't an a
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USD Economic Strength Index
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
指标
市场基于宏观经济数据而动，而非技术指标线。当非农（NFP）、CPI 或 GDP 等高影响力的非预期新闻发布时，传统的传统价格行为指标会在瞬间被摧毁。 “美元经济强弱指数”（USD Economic Strength Index）是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 原生打造的精英机构级矩阵工具。该优化后的仪表盘无需依赖外部网站或手动计算，即可实时自动捕获、分析并权重来自您经纪商内置 MetaTrader 5 经济日历馈送的即时宏观经济指标。它将混乱的经济意外事件转化为针对黄金（XAUUSD）和所有主要美元货币对的单一、清晰的“方向偏见矩阵”（Directional Bias Matrix）。 100% 绝不重绘且具备原生卓越性能 绝不重绘：一旦经济数据落地，数学评分会立即在您的图表上锁定。历史数据绝不会自行更改。 轻量化：在后台无缝运行，终端零卡顿。 核心系统指标 美元强度评分（0 到 100）：衡量实时经济偏差（实际值 vs 预测值）的数学模型。50 代表经济平衡，接近 100 的数值代表极强的经济实力，接近 0 的数值则显示严重的宏观基本面疲软。 8 货币对偏见矩阵：自
Gold Bank Levels Pro
Edvinas Jakas
指标
黄金银行点位专业版 (Gold Bank Levels Pro) 像机构一样交易黄金 —— 告别散户思维。 在 XAUUSD（现货黄金）市场中，价格并非随机波动，而是由集中在特定价位的巨额机构订单驱动的。“黄金银行点位专业版”是一款专为揭示这些隐藏 流动性区域 而设计的专业工具，为您在这全球最波动的交易对中提供一份专业路线图。 心理/银行点位更具优势 传统的支撑线和阻力线具有主观性 —— 每个散户画出的线都不尽相同。这种不确定性创造了机构可以利用的“噪音”。 心理/银行点位（$50 和 $100 整数关口）是客观存在的。 中央银行、贵金属交易台和机构算法会在这些特定的价格里程碑处执行大规模订单。与趋势线不同，这些点位不会因个人意见而改变。 磁吸效应： 价格会自然地被这些“大整数”吸引以寻找流动性。 机构底薪： 这些点位构成了市场真正的底部和顶部，表现远超标准的散户技术指标。 三重维度结合 黄金银行点位专业版不仅显示价格水平，它还结合了三个强大的概念来构建高概率的交易策略： 银行点位 ($50/$100)： 确定**“在哪里”**。定位大玩家密切关注的区域。 订单块 (Order Blo
Quant Shadow
Edvinas Jakas
5 (1)
专家
Quant Shadow 不仅仅是另一个 EA；它是专为全球流动性最强的资产： 黄金 (XAUUSD) 量身定制的精密手术刀。当散户交易者沉溺于低时间框架的“噪音”中时，Quant Shadow 则在“阴影”中运作，通过绘制机构流动性区域并执行带有严格资本保护的隐形突破策略。 Quant Shadow 基于系统性的多时间框架框架，能够识别大资金入场的结构性枢纽点。它会耐心等待趋势、动能和波动率的完美契合，随后部署其“阴影订单 (Shadow Orders)”——即仅在市场证明其方向后才会触发的挂单。 业绩表现： >>点击此处<< 当前价格： $199（剩余 4 个授权名额） 最终价格： $1199 重要提示！ 购买后请给我发送私信，以获取多个设置文件 (Setfiles) 及安装指南。 为什么选择 Quant Shadow？ 精准执行： 采用专门的 30 分钟结构分析来捕捉入场点。 隐形管理： 包含智能移动止损和保本逻辑，可根据实时市场波动率 (基于 ATR) 进行自动调整。 机构级风险控制： 具备硬编码的“每日回撤停机”功能。如果市场走势不利，EA 将在当天自动关闭，以保护剩余资产
筛选:
Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2026.07.24 17:18 
 

telefona bildirim seçeneği olursa güzel olur

Edvinas Jakas
4154
来自开发人员的回复 Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 17:34
Hi Ali. Thank you for your positive review. I will consider a phone notification in the next update.
Adil Mushtaque
220
Adil Mushtaque 2026.07.24 12:50 
 

This is very good indicator. I am surprised that it is free. Use it with right money management and you will be profitable in the long run. Therefore i highly recommend it

Edvinas Jakas
4154
来自开发人员的回复 Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.24 12:59
Hi Adil. Thank you for your honest review. I appreciate you taking time out if your day to rate my product. Have a nice day!
Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.07.20 19:32 
 

It's a really good indicator, I'm using it in XAU and the results are good

Edvinas Jakas
4154
来自开发人员的回复 Edvinas Jakas 2026.07.20 19:53
Thank you for your honest 5 star review. I will continue to improve it and your feedback is highly appreciated.
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