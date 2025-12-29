Quant Shadow

Quant Shadow - The Professional's Gold Algorithm 

I am Quant Shadow, a systematic trading algorithm engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). I operate as a silent observer of market dynamics, identifying critical structural shifts within institutional price flow. My logic is founded on a singular principle: retail traders see price movements, I see the institutional footprints behind them. I remain dormant, monitoring and calculating quietly, until a mathematically verified trend path emerges—then I execute with surgical precision.

DEMO USERS: Please use real tick data (Tickstory/Dukascopy) - using default MQL data will provide negative results. If you require a custom testing range and have no access to real data, please contact me and I will send you the backtest report.

Video footage of 30 days trading in January 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jyn4m6BNUu4

Limited Time Launch Offer

My value increases systematically as demand grows and my track record solidifies. Early adopters secure lifetime access at significantly reduced pricing:

  • Current Price: $149 (Next 5 licenses only)
  • Next Tier: $299 (After first 5 sold)
  • Final Price: $1,999

Secure your license now before the next price milestone is reached.

Strategy Philosophy

I do not predict. I do not gamble. I do not hope.

I am built on confirmation-based logic—I wait for the market to prove its directional commitment through specific structural formations before taking any position. My methodology is rooted in multi-timeframe confluence, where I analyze macro momentum on higher timeframes to ensure every entry aligns with the prevailing institutional flow.

By mapping the invisible contours of price structure, I isolate genuine breakouts from random market noise. My edge lies not in speed, but in selectivity and precision. I trade less, but with higher conviction.

Note: My proprietary logic remains confidential to preserve competitive advantage.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

Capital preservation is my primary directive. I am programmed with a comprehensive risk management framework designed for long-term consistency and survivability:

Core Protection Features:

  • Automated Position Sizing: I calculate lot sizes dynamically based on your configured risk percentage and current account balance, ensuring no single trade jeopardizes your capital
  • Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker: I enforce a hard-coded daily loss limit. When this threshold is breached, I immediately halt all trading activity for the remainder of the day to protect your equity
  • Defined Risk Per Trade: Every position I open includes a calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit—there are no undefined-risk trades
  • No Dangerous Recovery Methods: I categorically reject Grid, Martingale, Hedging, or any exponential position-sizing strategies
  • Prop Firm Compatible: My disciplined risk controls make me suitable for professional funded trader challenges and evaluation accounts

Execution Engine & Features

I am equipped with an intelligent execution layer that manages trades from identification through closure:

Real-Time Dashboard

I display a stealth information panel directly on your chart, providing instant visibility into:

  • Current Account Balance
  • Live Account Equity
  • Closed Daily P/L (tracks profitability since midnight)
  • Open Floating P/L (unrealized gains/losses)
  • Current Market Trend Classification
  • Active ATR Volatility Level
  • Current Spread Status
  • System Status Indicator (Active / Halted / Drawdown Warning)

Smart Trailing Stop System

Once a trade moves into profitable territory beyond my configured threshold, I activate an adaptive trailing stop mechanism. This system locks in gains progressively while allowing the position room to breathe during normal price oscillations, maximizing profit potential without premature exits.

Execution Quality Controls

  • Spread Filtration: I refuse to place orders when spread exceeds your configured maximum, preventing execution during illiquid or manipulated market conditions
  • Slippage Protection: All orders are submitted with strict deviation limits to minimize adverse price movement during execution
  • Freeze Level Compliance: I automatically validate all order modifications against broker restrictions to prevent rejected commands
  • Margin Validation: Before placing any order, I verify sufficient margin availability and automatically adjust position size if necessary

Technical Specifications

Optimized Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
Primary Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour) for structural pattern identification
Confirmation Timeframe: D1 (Daily) for macro trend validation
Minimum Deposit: $500 USD/EUR (See recommended broker in my profile)
Preferred Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts
Execution Mode: Netting account compatible
Magic Number: 9900232 (for multi-EA setups)

Important Notes:

  • I am specifically engineered for XAUUSD—do not attempt to run me on other instruments
  • Low spread conditions are critical for optimal performance; avoid brokers with wide or variable Gold spreads
  • I function on both live and demo accounts identically
  • I am fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester for historical validation but please use real tick data - using default MQL data will provide negative results. If you require a custom testing range and have no access to real data, please contact me and I will send you the back test report.
  • Unlike some EAs that only work with specific price formats, I automatically detect and adapt to your broker's quotation system—whether 2-decimal (2615.42) or 3-decimal (2615.427) format.

User Inputs & Configuration

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Percent (Default: 0.5%)
The percentage of your account balance I will risk on each individual trade. For example, with a $10,000 account and 0.5% risk, I will size each position such that if the Stop Loss is hit, you lose approximately $50. Conservative traders use 0.3-0.5%; aggressive traders may use 1-2%.

Max Lot Size (Default: 5.0)
The absolute maximum position size I am permitted to open, regardless of calculated risk. This acts as a hard ceiling to prevent oversized positions on accounts with large balances. Adjust based on your broker's maximum allowed volume.

Max Open Positions (Default: 1)
The maximum number of simultaneous positions I can hold. Setting this to 1 ensures I maintain focused, singular directional exposure. Increase only if you wish to allow multiple concurrent trades (not recommended for beginners).

Use Max Daily Drawdown (Default: true)
Enables or disables my daily loss protection circuit breaker. When enabled, I monitor daily P/L and halt all trading if the configured loss threshold is breached.

Max Daily Drawdown (Default: 3.0%)
The maximum percentage loss from the day's starting balance before I automatically cease all trading for the remainder of the day. For example, with a $10,000 account, if losses reach $300, I go dormant until the next trading day. This is your safety net against catastrophic daily losses.


ENTRY STRATEGY

Use Trend Filter (Default: true)
When enabled, I only take trades that align with the prevailing multitimeframe trend direction. This significantly reduces false signals during choppy or ranging market conditions. Disable only if you want to allow counter-trend trades (not recommended).

ATR Multiplier - Stop Loss (Default: 2.0)
Determines how many ATR (Average True Range) units away from the entry price I place the Stop Loss. Higher values give trades more room to breathe but increase risk per trade; lower values tighten protection but may result in premature stops. 2.0 balances protection with reasonable room for normal volatility.

ATR Multiplier - Take Profit (Default: 3.0)
Defines the distance of the Take Profit level, measured in ATR units from entry. A 3.0 setting creates a 1:1.5 risk-reward ratio when Stop Loss is at 2.0 ATR. Adjust based on your profit target preferences.


TRAILING STOP

Use Trailing (Default: true)
Activates my intelligent trailing stop system. Once a trade reaches the configured profit threshold, I begin moving the Stop Loss in the direction of profit to protect gains.

Trailing Stop (Default: 500 points)
The distance in points that the trailing Stop Loss maintains behind the current market price once activated. For Gold, 500 points = $5. Lower values lock profits faster but risk premature exits; higher values give more room.

Trailing Start (Default: 500 points)
The minimum profit in points that a trade must achieve before I activate the trailing stop mechanism. This prevents trailing during early volatility. Must be greater than or equal to Trailing Stop distance.

Trailing Step (Default: 10 points)
The minimum price movement required before I adjust the trailing Stop Loss. This prevents excessive order modifications. Smaller values = more frequent adjustments; larger values = fewer modifications.


EXECUTION

Max Spread (Default: 50 points)
The maximum spread in points I will tolerate before refusing to place new orders. If current spread exceeds this value, I wait for better conditions. For Gold, 50 points = $0.50. Lower values = stricter quality control; higher values = more frequent trading opportunities.

Max Slippage (Default: 10 points)
The maximum allowed price deviation between order request and execution. Orders experiencing slippage beyond this threshold are rejected. Lower values provide tighter execution control but may increase order rejections during volatile periods.


Performance Expectations

I am designed for consistency over spectacle. My goal is not to double your account overnight, but to provide steady, compounding growth while protecting against devastating drawdowns.

Realistic Expectations:

  • I may go days without taking a trade if market structure does not meet my criteria
  • Drawdown periods are normal and expected—my protection systems minimize their severity
  • Best performance occurs during trending Gold markets; ranging periods see reduced activity

I am not a get-rich-quick system. I am a professional trading tool built for disciplined, long-term wealth accumulation.


Support & Contact

If you have questions regarding my setup, configuration, performance, or encounter any technical issues, please reach out via:

  • MQL5 Private Messaging System (preferred for quick response)
  • Comments Section on my product page

I am committed to providing professional support to ensure you achieve optimal results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. I am a tool that executes a predefined strategy—I cannot eliminate market risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is your responsibility to understand my logic and risk parameters before deploying me on a live account.

By using Quant Shadow, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and outcomes.


Quant Shadow - Where precision meets patience in the shadows of institutional flow.


Recommended products
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Experts
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Fast Gold Scalper pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility https://youtu.be/L9o4kcY_VDw USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT. FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP. SET FILE FOR GOLD IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING .   Set them before testing . Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments . It detects explosive candle movements and instantly
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.86 (7)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experts
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
Experts
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
US100 Nasdaq EA
Babak Alamdar
4.43 (14)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system      Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group:  Click here Welcome to the   US100 Nasdaq EA US100 Nasdaq EA: Your Edge in the Fast-Growing Nasdaq The US100, also known as USTech or Nasdaq, stands out as one of the most challenging indices due to its rapid growth over recent years and its
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
Experts
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
MaxiPro Average Euro MT5
Deniati Ndraha
Experts
MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
Smaf
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Experts
Smaf (Smooth AF) Ride the market trend without the hassle of analyzing the chart. Simply attach Smaf on the symbol you want to trade and let it do it's thing. Works well on volatile and trending markets. Auto calculate lot sizes base on risk percent and risk distance Trailing stops implemented base on current volatility Auto closes positions if risky (buy and sell managed) Risk:Reward Ratio 1:3 ensures that profit and recovery factors are healthy Healthy metrics backtest all you want. *Thank y
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold Overview BlackBox XAU is a carefully engineered trading system built to capture profit in the Gold market while keeping drawdown firmly under control. Instead of chasing every move, it applies a disciplined, rules-based approach that adapts to volatility and isolates only high-probability opportunities . The EA continuously evaluates market conditions in real time, filtering out weak or low-quality signals and waiting patiently until the balance be
Gold Pulse MT5
Sangeeta Pal Lodh
Experts
Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading! Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading. Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular c
Top Performance EA
Lorenzo Capasso Barbato
4.33 (6)
Experts
The EA works with 24 pairs, it has been programmed with specific indicators designed by me, it is not the result of optimizations on past facts and events. The EA is fully customizable from input. The EA is able to detect countertrend movements and therefore opens hedging positions until the new signal to protect the account from strong drawdowns (this is a rare fact. In the backtest 2 or 3 times at most) but it still manages to reduce the drawdoWn and avoid major stop losses. Don't judge EA by
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
Experts
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM  (Dual Moving) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Forex Moon AI
David Hausberger
Experts
!!!!!!! SPECIAL OFFER FOR 10 COPIES ONLY $300 FOR THIS ABSOLUTELY UNIQUE EA!!!!!!!!!  After that the price rises up to $600 for 10 copies  Final price is 1449 $   ...FOREX MOON AI THE INTELLIGENT SCALPER... ! IMPORTANT ! To ensure that the backtest runs without errors, the following must be set in the settings: Limit Time Range: Timerange = True must be selected. The time must be set so that the EA does not trade during the rollover of your broker. Exit at End of Range is not relevant and ca
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
TitanMind AI – The Precision Weapon for Elite Traders TitanMind AI is the ultimate high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who are ready to dominate the markets with next-gen AI and machine learning . This powerhouse trading system combines real-time decision-making, adaptive intelligence, and deep-market learning to generate consistent, scalable profits — no hype, just raw algorithmic precision. If you're looking for a premium-grade, ML-powered EA that adapts to any pair, thrives i
G Channel EA
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
G Channel EA – Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor Introduction G Channel EA is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the G Channels Indicator to execute trades based on market conditions. This EA enhances trading precision by combining trend-following strategies, breakout detection, and EMA 200 filtering to deliver efficient trade execution. By leveraging a recursive calculation method , G Channel EA dynamically adapts to price action, ensuring optimal entry, exit, and risk management
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review