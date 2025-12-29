Quant Shadow - The Professional's Gold Algorithm

I am Quant Shadow, a systematic trading algorithm engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). I operate as a silent observer of market dynamics, identifying critical structural shifts within institutional price flow. My logic is founded on a singular principle: retail traders see price movements, I see the institutional footprints behind them. I remain dormant, monitoring and calculating quietly, until a mathematically verified trend path emerges—then I execute with surgical precision.

DEMO USERS: Please use real tick data (Tickstory/Dukascopy) - using default MQL data will provide negative results. If you require a custom testing range and have no access to real data, please contact me and I will send you the backtest report.

Video footage of 30 days trading in January 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jyn4m6BNUu4

Strategy Philosophy

I do not predict. I do not gamble. I do not hope.

I am built on confirmation-based logic—I wait for the market to prove its directional commitment through specific structural formations before taking any position. My methodology is rooted in multi-timeframe confluence, where I analyze macro momentum on higher timeframes to ensure every entry aligns with the prevailing institutional flow.

By mapping the invisible contours of price structure, I isolate genuine breakouts from random market noise. My edge lies not in speed, but in selectivity and precision. I trade less, but with higher conviction.

Note: My proprietary logic remains confidential to preserve competitive advantage.





Risk Management & Capital Protection

Capital preservation is my primary directive. I am programmed with a comprehensive risk management framework designed for long-term consistency and survivability:

Core Protection Features:

Automated Position Sizing: I calculate lot sizes dynamically based on your configured risk percentage and current account balance, ensuring no single trade jeopardizes your capital

I calculate lot sizes dynamically based on your configured risk percentage and current account balance, ensuring no single trade jeopardizes your capital Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker: I enforce a hard-coded daily loss limit. When this threshold is breached, I immediately halt all trading activity for the remainder of the day to protect your equity

I enforce a hard-coded daily loss limit. When this threshold is breached, I immediately halt all trading activity for the remainder of the day to protect your equity Defined Risk Per Trade: Every position I open includes a calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit—there are no undefined-risk trades

Every position I open includes a calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit—there are no undefined-risk trades No Dangerous Recovery Methods: I categorically reject Grid, Martingale, Hedging, or any exponential position-sizing strategies

I categorically reject Grid, Martingale, Hedging, or any exponential position-sizing strategies Prop Firm Compatible: My disciplined risk controls make me suitable for professional funded trader challenges and evaluation accounts





Execution Engine & Features

I am equipped with an intelligent execution layer that manages trades from identification through closure:

Real-Time Dashboard

I display a stealth information panel directly on your chart, providing instant visibility into:

Current Account Balance

Live Account Equity

Closed Daily P/L (tracks profitability since midnight)

Open Floating P/L (unrealized gains/losses)

Current Market Trend Classification

Active ATR Volatility Level

Current Spread Status

System Status Indicator (Active / Halted / Drawdown Warning)

Smart Trailing Stop System

Once a trade moves into profitable territory beyond my configured threshold, I activate an adaptive trailing stop mechanism. This system locks in gains progressively while allowing the position room to breathe during normal price oscillations, maximizing profit potential without premature exits.

Execution Quality Controls

Spread Filtration: I refuse to place orders when spread exceeds your configured maximum, preventing execution during illiquid or manipulated market conditions

I refuse to place orders when spread exceeds your configured maximum, preventing execution during illiquid or manipulated market conditions Slippage Protection: All orders are submitted with strict deviation limits to minimize adverse price movement during execution

All orders are submitted with strict deviation limits to minimize adverse price movement during execution Freeze Level Compliance: I automatically validate all order modifications against broker restrictions to prevent rejected commands

I automatically validate all order modifications against broker restrictions to prevent rejected commands Margin Validation: Before placing any order, I verify sufficient margin availability and automatically adjust position size if necessary





Technical Specifications

Optimized Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Primary Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour) for structural pattern identification

Confirmation Timeframe: D1 (Daily) for macro trend validation

Minimum Deposit: $500 USD/EUR (See recommended broker in my profile)

Preferred Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts

Execution Mode: Netting account compatible

Magic Number: 9900232 (for multi-EA setups)

Important Notes:

I am specifically engineered for XAUUSD —do not attempt to run me on other instruments

—do not attempt to run me on other instruments Low spread conditions are critical for optimal performance; avoid brokers with wide or variable Gold spreads

I function on both live and demo accounts identically

I am fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester for historical validation but please use real tick data - using default MQL data will provide negative results. If you require a custom testing range and have no access to real data, please contact me and I will send you the back test report.

If you require a custom testing range and have no access to real data, please contact me and I will send you the back test report. Unlike some EAs that only work with specific price formats, I automatically detect and adapt to your broker's quotation system—whether 2-decimal (2615.42) or 3-decimal (2615.427) format.







User Inputs & Configuration

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Percent (Default: 0.5%)

The percentage of your account balance I will risk on each individual trade. For example, with a $10,000 account and 0.5% risk, I will size each position such that if the Stop Loss is hit, you lose approximately $50. Conservative traders use 0.3-0.5%; aggressive traders may use 1-2%.

Max Lot Size (Default: 5.0)

The absolute maximum position size I am permitted to open, regardless of calculated risk. This acts as a hard ceiling to prevent oversized positions on accounts with large balances. Adjust based on your broker's maximum allowed volume.

Max Open Positions (Default: 1)

The maximum number of simultaneous positions I can hold. Setting this to 1 ensures I maintain focused, singular directional exposure. Increase only if you wish to allow multiple concurrent trades (not recommended for beginners).

Use Max Daily Drawdown (Default: true)

Enables or disables my daily loss protection circuit breaker. When enabled, I monitor daily P/L and halt all trading if the configured loss threshold is breached.

Max Daily Drawdown (Default: 3.0%)

The maximum percentage loss from the day's starting balance before I automatically cease all trading for the remainder of the day. For example, with a $10,000 account, if losses reach $300, I go dormant until the next trading day. This is your safety net against catastrophic daily losses.





ENTRY STRATEGY

Use Trend Filter (Default: true)

When enabled, I only take trades that align with the prevailing multitimeframe trend direction. This significantly reduces false signals during choppy or ranging market conditions. Disable only if you want to allow counter-trend trades (not recommended).

ATR Multiplier - Stop Loss (Default: 2.0)

Determines how many ATR (Average True Range) units away from the entry price I place the Stop Loss. Higher values give trades more room to breathe but increase risk per trade; lower values tighten protection but may result in premature stops. 2.0 balances protection with reasonable room for normal volatility.

ATR Multiplier - Take Profit (Default: 3.0)

Defines the distance of the Take Profit level, measured in ATR units from entry. A 3.0 setting creates a 1:1.5 risk-reward ratio when Stop Loss is at 2.0 ATR. Adjust based on your profit target preferences.





TRAILING STOP

Use Trailing (Default: true)

Activates my intelligent trailing stop system. Once a trade reaches the configured profit threshold, I begin moving the Stop Loss in the direction of profit to protect gains.

Trailing Stop (Default: 500 points)

The distance in points that the trailing Stop Loss maintains behind the current market price once activated. For Gold, 500 points = $5. Lower values lock profits faster but risk premature exits; higher values give more room.

Trailing Start (Default: 500 points)

The minimum profit in points that a trade must achieve before I activate the trailing stop mechanism. This prevents trailing during early volatility. Must be greater than or equal to Trailing Stop distance.

Trailing Step (Default: 10 points)

The minimum price movement required before I adjust the trailing Stop Loss. This prevents excessive order modifications. Smaller values = more frequent adjustments; larger values = fewer modifications.





EXECUTION

Max Spread (Default: 50 points)

The maximum spread in points I will tolerate before refusing to place new orders. If current spread exceeds this value, I wait for better conditions. For Gold, 50 points = $0.50. Lower values = stricter quality control; higher values = more frequent trading opportunities.

Max Slippage (Default: 10 points)

The maximum allowed price deviation between order request and execution. Orders experiencing slippage beyond this threshold are rejected. Lower values provide tighter execution control but may increase order rejections during volatile periods.





Performance Expectations

I am designed for consistency over spectacle. My goal is not to double your account overnight, but to provide steady, compounding growth while protecting against devastating drawdowns.

Realistic Expectations:

I may go days without taking a trade if market structure does not meet my criteria

Drawdown periods are normal and expected—my protection systems minimize their severity

Best performance occurs during trending Gold markets; ranging periods see reduced activity

I am not a get-rich-quick system. I am a professional trading tool built for disciplined, long-term wealth accumulation.





Support & Contact

If you have questions regarding my setup, configuration, performance, or encounter any technical issues, please reach out via:

MQL5 Private Messaging System (preferred for quick response)

(preferred for quick response) Comments Section on my product page

I am committed to providing professional support to ensure you achieve optimal results.





Risk Disclaimer

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. I am a tool that executes a predefined strategy—I cannot eliminate market risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is your responsibility to understand my logic and risk parameters before deploying me on a live account.

By using Quant Shadow, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and outcomes.





