Gold Lucky Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Версия: 1.2
  • Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.



Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

This is the latest version of the EA. The software has been thoroughly optimized and is ready for use. It is fully compatible with brokers offering both 2-digit and 3-digit gold price quotes.

Demo Testing

We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo Account before trading with real funds.

Please note that the Strategy Tester does not fully represent the live trading environment. Some dashboard elements, real-time information, and advanced features are available only during live market operation and may not appear or function exactly the same during backtesting.

For example, certain account-related notifications and withdrawal guidance are designed to operate under live market conditions and may not be available in the Strategy Tester.

To experience the complete functionality of the EA, it is recommended to test it on a Demo Account connected to the live market before using it on a Real Account.

Risk Disclaimer

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment.

  • Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

We wish you successful trading and the very best of luck!


Рекомендуем также
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Эксперты
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Эксперты
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Эксперты
Gold Coin M5 - это автоматизированный торговый робот, разработанный для торговли на рынке золота (XAUUSD) с использованием периода М5. Этот робот предназначен для трейдеров, желающих торговать в автоматическом режиме на краткосрочных временных интервалах (скальпинг).  Особенности: Скальпинг стратегия: Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, основанную на мгновенном входе и выходе из позиций на краткосрочных движениях цены. Оптимизирован для XAUUSD на М5: XAUUSD Скальпер специально настроен для т
FXmax EA MT4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
FXmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader  4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует стандартные индикаторы Meta   Trader  4 .  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Рекомендации: Брокер – RoboForex или другой, после успешно
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Эксперты
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Эксперты
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Эксперты
Grid Hero – полностью автоматизированный советник с использованием продвинутого сеточного алгоритма (P.A.M.A.) вместе с фирменным комплексом торговли по ценовому действию (Price Action) и модуля самонастраивающейся обработки искусственного инстинкта. Grid Hero разрабатывался, тестировался и оптимизировался строго следуя методике разработки "Обратной выборки", основанной на "Внутривыборочной" фазе (с 2012 года по 2017 год) и "Вневыборочной" фазе (с 2004 по 2011 год). Он прошел тестирование на реа
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Эксперты
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
Эксперты
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Эксперты
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.68 (31)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Martingale Master Pro
Toh Chong Wei
Эксперты
This EA is to implement advanced Martingale strategies while managing risk meticulously. Start with Micro/Cent Account (Swap free account preferable) . Starting with 0.1 lot size, EA will have multiplier of 1.15 with every Martingale strategy level. Capital stop loss is optional. Check out my signal before purchasing the signal. Disclaimer : While I aim to provide consistent and profitable trading opportunities, please remember that trading Forex involves risk, and past performance is not indica
Arkana Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Arkana Gold is an elite Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It is an advanced, high-confluence system that merges Artificial Intelligence with classic and modern technical indicators, creating a robust and adaptive strategy to capture the strongest movements in the gold market. Key Features Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of the movement with confiden
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Эксперты
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Signal Lock XAUUSD
Sebastien Bruno Attaud
Эксперты
Signal Lock XAUUSD Описание: Откройте для себя Signal Lock XAUUSD, вашего автоматического торгового партнера, специально разработанного для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Благодаря сочетанию передовых алгоритмов и сложного технического анализа, разработка этой стратегии заняла у меня много времени, но сегодня я рад наконец представить свою стратегию торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Основные Характеристики : Стратегия на основе передовых технических индикаторов : Signal Lock XAUUSD использует комбинацию т
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Эксперты
Общее описание Grid RSI Pro v3.1 — это продвинутый торговый советник для MetaTrader 4, использующий сеточную стратегию с фильтрацией по индикатору RSI. Советник автоматически открывает ордера по заданным уровням, создавая сетку ордеров для захвата колебаний рынка. Версия 3.1 включает расширенные функции управления рисками и улучшенную систему фильтрации сигналов. Основные возможности 1. Стратегии торговли RSI стратегия : Открытие позиций при достижении индикатором RSI уровней перекупленности (80
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Эксперты
Торговый советник Ice Сube Scalper -   это дневной скальпер , совершающий большое количество торговых операций ежедневно, забирая с каждой сделкой по несколько пунктов. Стратегия советника строиться на торговли по тренду с использованием индикатора RSI.  Советник применяет усреднение с коэффициентным увеличением лота, вам нужно понимать это перед использованием советника, тем не менее стратегия показала себя хорошо как при тестировании на истории так и при реальной торговли.  Для понимания работ
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Другие продукты этого автора
Safe Leverage Basic
Suwan Chanidnok
Утилиты
Safe Leverage Basic Entry Edition of the Safe Leverage Series Safe Leverage Basic is an entry-level edition designed for traders who want to explore the Safe Leverage ecosystem and become familiar with its interface, workflow, and core trading tools before upgrading to a higher edition. This edition is intended for learning, evaluation, and testing purposes. Some advanced features are displayed in the interface but are intentionally limited or disabled in the Basic Edition. Included Features B
FREE
Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition
Suwan Chanidnok
Эксперты
Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
Terminator Close All Utility
Suwan Chanidnok
Утилиты
Terminator Close All Utility Slogan: "Unmatched Velocity—Clean Your Portfolio in a Flash. " Product Description: A high-performance utility engineered for professional traders who demand absolute speed in trade management. Developed to eliminate the friction of closing orders one-by-one, this tool is your ultimate weapon in volatile markets where every millisecond counts. Key Features: Instant Execution: Operates the very moment it hits the chart—no confirmations, no delays. Mass Liquidation: Ex
Equity Target Manager
Suwan Chanidnok
Утилиты
Equity Target Manager – Total Profit Control Utility Slogan: "Total Profit Control—Secure Your Gains Instantly." Product Description: Upgrade your trading game with Equity Target Manager , a high-performance utility engineered for precision Trade Management and absolute Total Account Profit control. Designed for serious traders, this Automation Tool instantly executes a Close All Trades command and clears all pending orders the moment your profit target is achieved. Stop staring at your charts!
Safe Leverage Pro
Suwan Chanidnok
Утилиты
CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee
Aurum Gold Prime
Suwan Chanidnok
Эксперты
CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
Safe Leverage Platinum
Suwan Chanidnok
Утилиты
CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв