Gold Lucky Pro

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.









Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

This is the latest version of the EA. The software has been thoroughly optimized and is ready for use. It is fully compatible with brokers offering both 2-digit and 3-digit gold price quotes.

Demo Testing

We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo Account before trading with real funds.

Please note that the Strategy Tester does not fully represent the live trading environment. Some dashboard elements, real-time information, and advanced features are available only during live market operation and may not appear or function exactly the same during backtesting.

For example, certain account-related notifications and withdrawal guidance are designed to operate under live market conditions and may not be available in the Strategy Tester.

To experience the complete functionality of the EA, it is recommended to test it on a Demo Account connected to the live market before using it on a Real Account.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment.

Always use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Thank you for choosing this Expert Advisor.

We wish you successful trading and the very best of luck!