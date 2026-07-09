Seconds Pro

Seconds Chart -- Seconds Candlestick Chart for MT5 -- MetaTrader 5 only offers timeframes starting from 1 minute. This utility adds a seconds candlestick chart in a floating window over your chart

Key Features:
  • Displays your open positions with entry lines, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
  • Modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit by dragging the lines directly onto the seconds chart.
  • Floating window that you can freely move, resize, minimize, and close.
  • Selectable timeframes of 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 30 seconds with a single click.
  • Automatically uses the same colors configured in your MT5 chart.
  • Zoom in and out using the mouse wheel or the + and − buttons, and scroll horizontally just like on a regular chart.
  • Adjustable price scale by dragging, just like in MT5.
  • Countdown timer that shows the seconds remaining until each candle closes.
  • Spread button that displays bid and ask lines along with the current spread value.

*Recommendation: For optimal and uninterrupted performance, we recommend using a dedicated MT5 VPS. This ensures a stable, low-latency connection, ideal for trading with second candles.

Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185761

Support & questions: precision.mt5.tools@gmail.com — we're happy to help.


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Federico Ruben Vissio
Utilities
Seconds Chart Tester es la versión de prueba gratuita de Seconds Chart, la utilidad que muestra velas de segundos (S1, S3, S5, S10, S15, S30) en una ventana flotante sobre tu gráfico de MetaTrader 5. A diferencia del demo del Probador de Estrategias, esta versión funciona en un gráfico real, para que puedas probar la herramienta en vivo antes de comprar. Qué podés probar en el demo: - Velas de segundos de S1 a S30, seleccionables con un click. - Ventana flotante: mover, redimensionar, minimiz
FREE
Draw Order Blocks
Federico Ruben Vissio
Indicators
Draw Order Blocks – Channels and Market Structure Manual -A simple tool for drawing precise channels on Order Blocks or any area you choose. It offers three drawing modes: full candle, wick only, or body only, each with a 50% level. It also includes "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines with two-level confirmation: one checkmark on wick break and two checkmarks on candle close-
FREE
Opens
Federico Ruben Vissio
Indicators
Opens — Multi-Timeframe Openings Opens plots the opening price for multiple timeframes directly on your chart with clean, configurable horizontal levels. Openings (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly, and intraday) are key reference points for traders and institutions, and this indicator displays them all at once, neatly organized and without cluttering the chart. Key Features: 5 fully configurable rows. For each row, select the timeframe from a dropdown menu: 3m, 5m, 10m, 15m, 30m, 45
FREE
Spread Candle Clock Pro
Federico Ruben Vissio
5 (1)
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the spread in real time directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread (SP) display. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Includes a button to minimize to a small panel.
FREE
Spread Candle Clock MT4
Federico Ruben Vissio
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the real-time spread directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread display. Minimize button to small panel. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
FREE
Precision Position Calculator
Federico Ruben Vissio
Utilities
Risk calculator for MetaTrader 5. Precision Position Calculator is a MetaTrader 5 utility that helps calculate trade volume based on the risk configured by the user. The panel allows the user to work with Entry, Stop Loss and up to three Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Main description Precision Position Calculator is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help calculate the volume of a trade before opening it. The panel allows the user to configure risk, select the order type, set th
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