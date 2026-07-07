Seconds Pro
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.56
- 更新: 9 七月 2026
- 激活: 16
Seconds Chart -- Seconds Candlestick Chart for MT5 -- MetaTrader 5 only offers timeframes starting from 1 minute. This utility adds a seconds candlestick chart in a floating window over your chart
Key Features:
- Displays your open positions with entry lines, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
- Modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit by dragging the lines directly onto the seconds chart.
- Floating window that you can freely move, resize, minimize, and close.
- Selectable timeframes of 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 30 seconds with a single click.
- Automatically uses the same colors configured in your MT5 chart.
- Zoom in and out using the mouse wheel or the + and − buttons, and scroll horizontally just like on a regular chart.
- Adjustable price scale by dragging, just like in MT5.
- Countdown timer that shows the seconds remaining until each candle closes.
- Spread button that displays bid and ask lines along with the current spread value.
*Recommendation: For optimal and uninterrupted performance, we recommend using a dedicated MT5 VPS. This ensures a stable, low-latency connection, ideal for trading with second candles.
Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185761Support & questions: precision.mt5.tools@gmail.com — we're happy to help.