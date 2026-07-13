Opens
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.20
- Updated: 13 July 2026
Opens — Multi-Timeframe Openings
Opens plots the opening price for multiple timeframes directly on your chart with clean, configurable horizontal levels. Openings (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly, and intraday) are key reference points for traders and institutions, and this indicator displays them all at once, neatly organized and without cluttering the chart.
Key Features:
- 5 fully configurable rows. For each row, select the timeframe from a dropdown menu: 3m, 5m, 10m, 15m, 30m, 45m, 1H, 2H, 3H, 4H, 6H, 8H, 12H, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months.
- Number of openings per timeframe. Show only the current open or the last N (for example, today's and yesterday's open).
- Price on the scale. Each level displays its price in a colored box on the right axis.
- Timeframe label above each line (automatic or custom).
- Color and thickness per row, plus a master thickness control to change them all at once.
- Two drawing modes: line cutting (segment from the opening) or full line.
- Smart time reference. Choose the source (MT5 Broker, Crypto/UTC, Forex 5:00 PM New York, or New York 12:00 AM) and the indicator automatically calculates the adjustment based on your broker's time zone, including daylight saving time. The start of the week is also automatically adjusted to the reference (Sunday for forex, Monday for crypto), just like TradingView. No need to guess offsets.
- Works with any symbol and timeframe, optimized to avoid overloading the chart (redrawing only what's necessary).
Note on the data: levels are calculated using your broker's feed in MetaTrader. Since each broker has its own pricing structure, opening prices may show slight differences compared to other platforms, especially at the weekend reopening when liquidity is low. The timing and candlestick pattern of the opening are always correct; any discrepancies arise from the broker's feed.