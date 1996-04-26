Gold Hidden Wick Levels


Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is a professional MT4 wick-reaction mapping indicator designed to help traders read hidden price reaction areas created by candle wicks, liquidity sweeps, rejection points, breakout zones, and market structure.

Most support and resistance tools focus on simple highs, lows, or candle-body levels. This indicator takes a different approach. It focuses on wick structures, because wicks often show where price tested liquidity, reacted strongly, rejected, or completed part of a move.

These wick levels should not be viewed as magic support or resistance lines. A line on the chart does not mean price must reverse there. Price can hold, reject, break, retest, or continue through the zone.

The real purpose of this tool is to help traders become more aware of important reaction areas.

If a trader is already selling, a lower wick zone may be an area to watch for bounce risk, profit-taking, trade reduction, or a possible close.
If a trader is already buying, an upper wick zone may be an area to watch for rejection risk, loss of momentum, profit-taking, or a possible close.

In other words, this tool is mainly designed for trade management, reaction awareness, and market-structure reading — not blind entries.

Main Features

Wick-based reaction-zone mapping
Hidden wick-level detection
Clean chart lines with customizable colors and styles
Inner reaction bands for more precise zone reading
Body-close wick break logic
Break-and-retest style wick mapping
Wick-extension and completion target awareness
Adjustable wick strength filter
Works across multiple symbols and timeframes
Useful for Gold, Bitcoin, indices, forex, and other volatile markets
Designed for manual price-action traders

How Traders Can Use It

This indicator helps traders identify wick-based reaction zones from previous market movement.

The mapped lines are best used as decision areas, not automatic buy or sell signals.

A trader can use these zones to ask better questions:

Is price reaching an area where a move may pause?
Is this a place to protect profit?
Should part of an open trade be closed here?
Is price rejecting the zone or breaking through it?
Is a confirmed body-close break opening the way toward the next area?
Is this zone useful as a warning area instead of an entry area?

The goal is to help traders think beyond basic support and resistance. Instead of treating every line as a fixed wall, traders can use wick zones as areas where price may react and where open trades may need management.

For example, if price is falling into a lower wick zone, that does not automatically mean “buy.” It means sellers should be aware that price may bounce or react there. If price is rising into an upper wick zone, that does not automatically mean “sell.” It means buyers should be aware that price may reject, slow down, or need profit management there.

When a wick zone is broken by the selected body-close rule, the tool can help traders study possible continuation areas and future reaction targets. This gives traders a cleaner way to read price movement beyond standard horizontal support and resistance.

The indicator does not place trades automatically. It is a visual analysis and trade-management tool for traders who want to study wick-based market structure directly on the MT4 chart.

Repainting, Recalculation and Performance

Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is designed to work from confirmed wick and candle structure.

Confirmed wick zones are designed to remain stable after the candle data is closed. The current live candle can still update while it is forming, but confirmed levels are not intended to randomly repaint after they are created from closed candle data.

The indicator may update or recalculate when:

A new confirmed wick structure appears
A wick zone is broken by the selected body-close rule
The chart timeframe is changed
The symbol is changed
Indicator settings are changed
MT4 is refreshed or reloaded
More historical chart data loads

This is normal behavior for MT4 indicators because the tool rebuilds the wick structure from the selected chart history and current input settings.

The indicator is designed to be lightweight, but performance depends on the number of bars scanned and the number of levels displayed. For the fastest chart response, use a reasonable lookback setting and avoid displaying too many old levels at once.

A useful input is:

                                                    MinWickPercentOfCandleRange

This controls how selective the wick levels are.

                                                    Lower value = more wick levels
Higher value = fewer, stronger wick levels

A balanced starting point is around 30, but traders can adjust this depending on how close or selective they want the wick levels to be.

Important Note

This indicator does not guarantee future price movement and should not be used as a standalone trading system.

The mapped wick zones are not automatic buy or sell signals. They are best used as reaction areas, profit-taking zones, close-trade areas, profit-protection levels, and market-structure reference points for traders who already have a plan.

A wick zone can hold, reject, break, or become a continuation area. For that reason, traders should not treat every line as fixed support or resistance.

The lines show where price may react, not where price must reverse.

Always use proper risk management and combine the indicator with your own trading plan.



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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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