AurelineGold

AurelineGold
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD / Gold

AurelineGold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) M1 chart.
It enters trades automatically based on short-term price movement and trend direction, then manages positions using predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and protection logic.
It does not include an analysis dashboard, signal panel, related chart-drawing settings, or manual operation buttons. The EA may apply the AurelineGold chart color scheme while running.

Forward Monitoring
Signal 1 The dedicated forward monitoring account can be viewed here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380760

Forward Settings
Current forward monitoring uses Protection mode = Stability mode together with Enable rollover control = ON and Enable weekend risk control = ON for daily rollover and weekend time-based risk control.
If you would like to use the same time-based controls and entry settings, please contact me through the AurelineGold product comments or the MQL5.com messaging system.
Even with the same settings, differences in broker conditions, price feeds, spreads, execution, and server time can lead to different entries and results.

Main Features
  • Designed for XAUUSD / M1
  • Automatic entry, exit, and position management
  • Trade direction can be set to Buy only / Sell only / Both / Disabled
  • Lot sizing mode can be set to Fixed lot or Risk % per trade, based on Balance or Equity
  • Allow same-direction overlap and Enable pyramiding can be configured separately
  • Protection mode can be set to Stability mode or Standard mode
  • Time-based controls for daily rollover, weekends, and the year-end period
  • No martingale or loss-based lot increases
Default Settings
The EA defaults are Lot sizing mode = Fixed lot, Fixed lot = 0.01, Allow same-direction overlap = ON, Enable pyramiding = OFF, and Protection mode = Stability mode.
When Lot sizing mode = Risk % per trade is selected, the defaults are Risk per trade = 1.00% and Capital basis for risk = Balance.
Enable rollover control, Enable weekend risk control, and Enable year-end risk control are OFF by default.
When a SET file is loaded, the values in the SET file override the EA defaults.

Published Backtest Settings
The backtests shown on this page use configurations based on the current EA defaults. All four use Protection mode = Stability mode (the current default), with Enable pyramiding changed to ON.
The Fixed lot images use Fixed lot = 0.01. The Risk 5% images use Risk per trade = 5.00% with Capital basis for risk = Balance. Enable weekend risk control = ON is used only in the two Vantage images.
Risk per trade = 5.00% is not the EA default and is shown as a higher-risk comparison. Backtest results are simulations based on historical data and are not live-account results.

Lot Sizing and Risk
In Fixed lot mode, the specified value is adjusted to the broker's minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step.
In Risk % per trade mode, the lot size for each order is calculated from Balance or Equity, the initial Stop Loss at entry, and the current symbol specifications.
Risk % per trade is a lot-sizing target and does not guarantee a maximum loss. Actual loss can vary because of slippage, price gaps, commission, and execution conditions.
If the calculated lot is below the broker's minimum lot, or if the required calculation cannot be completed, the EA skips the order instead of forcing a larger minimum lot.
Each order uses the configured Risk % per trade separately. If Allow same-direction overlap or Enable pyramiding creates multiple open positions, the combined risk can exceed the configured percentage.

Protection Mode
Stability mode is the default. It applies additional protection to qualifying positions by moving Stop Loss closer or closing positions early, with the aim of limiting deeper losses.
Standard mode uses normal position management without this additional protection. Stability mode does not guarantee lower losses or drawdown.

Time-Based Risk Controls
AurelineGold allows you to set entry stop and resume times, and the handling of existing positions, for daily rollover, weekends, and the year-end period.
Position action can be set to Keep positions / Close pre-window positions when profitable / Force close all positions at cutoff / Close when profitable, then force close remaining at cutoff.
These Position action settings apply only to positions managed by AurelineGold with the same symbol and Magic number. They do not apply to every position in the account.
All times use the broker server time.

Recommended Environment
Symbol XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe M1
Account type An MT5 Hedging account is recommended. A Netting account may not reproduce the intended multiple-position behavior.
Trading environment A low-spread environment with stable execution quality, such as Raw ECN / ECN, is recommended.
Operation 24-hour operation on a VPS is recommended.

Important Notice

This EA does not guarantee profit.
Past Signal and backtest results do not guarantee future performance. A Signal shows the results of one specific account and does not guarantee identical results in another trading environment.
Results can vary because of the broker, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, price gaps, commission, execution quality, server time, and other trading conditions. Gold can be highly volatile, and drawdown can occur.
Before using the EA on a live account, test it sufficiently in your intended environment using a demo account or the Strategy Tester.
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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