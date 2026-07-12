AurelineGold

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD / Gold



AurelineGold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) M1 chart.

It enters trades automatically based on short-term price movement and trend direction, then manages positions using predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and protection logic.

It does not include an analysis dashboard, signal panel, related chart-drawing settings, or manual operation buttons. The EA may apply the AurelineGold chart color scheme while running.



Forward Monitoring Signal 1 The dedicated forward monitoring account can be viewed here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380760

Forward Settings

Current forward monitoring uses Protection mode = Stability mode together with Enable rollover control = ON and Enable weekend risk control = ON for daily rollover and weekend time-based risk control.

If you would like to use the same time-based controls and entry settings, please contact me through the AurelineGold product comments or the MQL5.com messaging system.

Even with the same settings, differences in broker conditions, price feeds, spreads, execution, and server time can lead to different entries and results.



Main Features Designed for XAUUSD / M1

Automatic entry, exit, and position management

Trade direction can be set to Buy only / Sell only / Both / Disabled

Lot sizing mode can be set to Fixed lot or Risk % per trade, based on Balance or Equity

Allow same-direction overlap and Enable pyramiding can be configured separately

Protection mode can be set to Stability mode or Standard mode

Time-based controls for daily rollover, weekends, and the year-end period

No martingale or loss-based lot increases Default Settings

The EA defaults are Lot sizing mode = Fixed lot, Fixed lot = 0.01, Allow same-direction overlap = ON, Enable pyramiding = OFF, and Protection mode = Stability mode.

When Lot sizing mode = Risk % per trade is selected, the defaults are Risk per trade = 1.00% and Capital basis for risk = Balance.

Enable rollover control, Enable weekend risk control, and Enable year-end risk control are OFF by default.

When a SET file is loaded, the values in the SET file override the EA defaults.



Published Backtest Settings

The backtests shown on this page use configurations based on the current EA defaults. All four use Protection mode = Stability mode (the current default), with Enable pyramiding changed to ON.

The Fixed lot images use Fixed lot = 0.01. The Risk 5% images use Risk per trade = 5.00% with Capital basis for risk = Balance. Enable weekend risk control = ON is used only in the two Vantage images.

Risk per trade = 5.00% is not the EA default and is shown as a higher-risk comparison. Backtest results are simulations based on historical data and are not live-account results.



Lot Sizing and Risk

In Fixed lot mode, the specified value is adjusted to the broker's minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step.

In Risk % per trade mode, the lot size for each order is calculated from Balance or Equity, the initial Stop Loss at entry, and the current symbol specifications.

Risk % per trade is a lot-sizing target and does not guarantee a maximum loss. Actual loss can vary because of slippage, price gaps, commission, and execution conditions.

If the calculated lot is below the broker's minimum lot, or if the required calculation cannot be completed, the EA skips the order instead of forcing a larger minimum lot.

Each order uses the configured Risk % per trade separately. If Allow same-direction overlap or Enable pyramiding creates multiple open positions, the combined risk can exceed the configured percentage.



Protection Mode

Stability mode is the default. It applies additional protection to qualifying positions by moving Stop Loss closer or closing positions early, with the aim of limiting deeper losses.

Standard mode uses normal position management without this additional protection. Stability mode does not guarantee lower losses or drawdown.



Time-Based Risk Controls

AurelineGold allows you to set entry stop and resume times, and the handling of existing positions, for daily rollover, weekends, and the year-end period.

Position action can be set to Keep positions / Close pre-window positions when profitable / Force close all positions at cutoff / Close when profitable, then force close remaining at cutoff.

These Position action settings apply only to positions managed by AurelineGold with the same symbol and Magic number. They do not apply to every position in the account.

All times use the broker server time.



Recommended Environment Symbol XAUUSD / Gold Timeframe M1 Account type An MT5 Hedging account is recommended. A Netting account may not reproduce the intended multiple-position behavior. Trading environment A low-spread environment with stable execution quality, such as Raw ECN / ECN, is recommended. Operation 24-hour operation on a VPS is recommended.

Important Notice



This EA does not guarantee profit.

Past Signal and backtest results do not guarantee future performance. A Signal shows the results of one specific account and does not guarantee identical results in another trading environment.

Results can vary because of the broker, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, price gaps, commission, execution quality, server time, and other trading conditions. Gold can be highly volatile, and drawdown can occur.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it sufficiently in your intended environment using a demo account or the Strategy Tester.