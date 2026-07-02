A2 Trade Manager Finale

A2 Trade Manager Finale EA is an EA that made for you that like SCALPING, HEDGING, or LONG TIME TRADING.

Features :

TRADING INFORMATION

  • Total Equity information
  • Running Total Profit / Loss information
  • Margin Level information
  • Running Profit / Loss each trade BUY and SELL (if Hedging)
  • Total Lots information
  • Current timeframe remaining
  • Daily Profit / Loss information
  • All time Profit / Loss information
  • Local Currency conversion

TRADE MANAGER BUTTON

  • Order Sell / Buy
  • Breakevent (For multi layer position = To close some positions, and left 2 higher (for SELL) / lower (for BUY) positions.
  • Close Partial (xx% or 50%) Buy / Sell Trade (By divides LOT each Trade) >> xx% can be changed on Setting.
  • Close Only Buy / Sell Profitable positions.
  • Close Only Buy / Sell Trades separately.
  • Close All Trades ( Buy & Sell)
  • Ability to manually set batch SL / TP
  • Auto HEDGING / Revert Back Trade to Avoid Margin Call on Specific Percentage Balance Loss
  • Autoclose Trade for a Specific Amount of Profit
  • Auto set SL plus
  • Martingale Mode ( One Click Buy / Sell Limit & Buy / Sell Stop ) for First Open Trade
  • Etc (See on Attached Pictures)

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE PANEL

  • Added up to 2 MINICHARTs for MTF Analysis
  • Ability for Embedding MINICHART TEMPLATE
  • Set to fixed layout chart margin by highest and lowest candle gap with window like TV's layout. 
  • Etc (See on Attached Pictures)

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