Mother Superior EA

MOTHER SUPERIOR

21-Strategy XAUUSD Portfolio EA for MetaTrader 5

Mother Superior combines 21 independent XAUUSD strategies in one professional multi-timeframe portfolio system.

Each strategy has its own entry logic, timeframe, stop-loss, profit targets, break-even, trailing, session rules and market-regime filters. This diversification reduces dependence on any single trading setup while allowing the portfolio to participate in different gold-market conditions.

The EA runs from one XAUUSD chart and manages every strategy internally.

NOT GRID. NOT MARTINGALE.

Mother Superior does not use grid recovery, martingale sizing or loss-recovery stacking.

Several positions may be open simultaneously because they originate from separate strategies. Every position is independently protected and managed. New trades are never opened simply to recover previous losses.

PUBLIC FORWARD MONITORING

Public monitoring started on 3 August 2026. The track record is new and is not yet statistically significant.

View MOTHER SUPERIOR Public Forward Monitoring

KEY FEATURES

21 independently enabled XAUUSD strategies

Multi-strategy and multi-timeframe architecture

One-chart operation

Independent SL, TP, break-even and trailing logic

Strategy-specific session and regime filters

Fixed Lot, Risk Percent and Equity Step sizing

Individual allocation for every strategy

Maximum open-strategy and total-lot controls

Maximum lot per trade

Projected margin-level protection

Spread and execution-deviation filters

Optional daily-loss, total-loss and equity protection

Monday start and Friday entry controls

Unique strategy magic numbers and trade comments

Detailed on-chart portfolio dashboard

No separate History Reader required

INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT

Mother Superior does not force one universal exit rule onto all trades.

Depending on the active strategy, a position may use TP1, TP2 and TP3, break-even protection, trailing stops, time-based exits, session closing or market-regime invalidation. A trade may therefore close before its displayed final TP when its own protective exit condition is triggered.

Stop-loss and target distances are based on the strategy’s native price or volatility logic. Changing the lot size changes monetary exposure without changing the underlying price structure.

When the broker’s minimum volume prevents a position from being divided into three valid portions, the EA automatically adapts its management while preserving the applicable SL, break-even, trailing and final-target protection.

FACTORY DEFAULT

The default configuration is designed for a 1,000 USD account using fixed 0.01-lot allocations:

All 21 strategies enabled

Fixed allocation with no equity scaling

Maximum 0.01 lot per new trade

Maximum 21 simultaneous strategies

Emergency total exposure ceiling of 0.21 lot

Portfolio dashboard enabled

This does not mean that all strategies trade simultaneously. Each strategy must receive its own valid signal.

Additional SET files or custom allocations may be used according to account size and risk tolerance.

PORTFOLIO DASHBOARD

The premium chart panel displays:

Balance, equity and floating P/L

Daily performance

Current and peak drawdown

Open positions and total lots

Active strategies

Portfolio limits

Blocked entries

Spread and margin information

Sizing mode and active profile

Master entry-switch status

INSTALLATION

Attach Mother Superior to one XAUUSD chart. Select the required preset or sizing mode. Review the lot allocations and portfolio limits. Enable algorithmic trading. Confirm the broker’s XAUUSD symbol and contract specifications. Test the exact broker and preset before demo or live use.

The chart timeframe does not control every strategy. Each module automatically requests its own required timeframe data.

SUPPORT

After purchasing or renting Mother Superior, you may contact me for setup assistance or a custom SET file adapted to your account.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Past performance and Strategy Tester results do not guarantee future results. Performance can be affected by spread, commission, swap, slippage, liquidity, execution delay, leverage, broker specifications and data quality.

Leveraged XAUUSD trading carries substantial risk and may result in the loss of the full trading capital. Test the EA with your exact broker settings and continue on demo before considering live use.