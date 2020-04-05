Mother Superior EA

  • Эксперты
  • Andras Feher
    Andras Feher

    Andras Feher

    I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
    2 комментария
  • Версия: 1.62
  • Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

MOTHER SUPERIOR

21-Strategy XAUUSD Portfolio EA for MetaTrader 5

Mother Superior combines 21 independent XAUUSD strategies in one professional multi-timeframe portfolio system.

Each strategy has its own entry logic, timeframe, stop-loss, profit targets, break-even, trailing, session rules and market-regime filters. This diversification reduces dependence on any single trading setup while allowing the portfolio to participate in different gold-market conditions.

The EA runs from one XAUUSD chart and manages every strategy internally.

NOT GRID. NOT MARTINGALE.

Mother Superior does not use grid recovery, martingale sizing or loss-recovery stacking.

Several positions may be open simultaneously because they originate from separate strategies. Every position is independently protected and managed. New trades are never opened simply to recover previous losses.

PUBLIC FORWARD MONITORING

Public monitoring started on 3 August 2026. The track record is new and is not yet statistically significant.

View MOTHER SUPERIOR Public Forward Monitoring

KEY FEATURES

  • 21 independently enabled XAUUSD strategies

  • Multi-strategy and multi-timeframe architecture

  • One-chart operation

  • Independent SL, TP, break-even and trailing logic

  • Strategy-specific session and regime filters

  • Fixed Lot, Risk Percent and Equity Step sizing

  • Individual allocation for every strategy

  • Maximum open-strategy and total-lot controls

  • Maximum lot per trade

  • Projected margin-level protection

  • Spread and execution-deviation filters

  • Optional daily-loss, total-loss and equity protection

  • Monday start and Friday entry controls

  • Unique strategy magic numbers and trade comments

  • Detailed on-chart portfolio dashboard

  • No separate History Reader required

INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT

Mother Superior does not force one universal exit rule onto all trades.

Depending on the active strategy, a position may use TP1, TP2 and TP3, break-even protection, trailing stops, time-based exits, session closing or market-regime invalidation. A trade may therefore close before its displayed final TP when its own protective exit condition is triggered.

Stop-loss and target distances are based on the strategy’s native price or volatility logic. Changing the lot size changes monetary exposure without changing the underlying price structure.

When the broker’s minimum volume prevents a position from being divided into three valid portions, the EA automatically adapts its management while preserving the applicable SL, break-even, trailing and final-target protection.

FACTORY DEFAULT

The default configuration is designed for a 1,000 USD account using fixed 0.01-lot allocations:

  • All 21 strategies enabled

  • Fixed allocation with no equity scaling

  • Maximum 0.01 lot per new trade

  • Maximum 21 simultaneous strategies

  • Emergency total exposure ceiling of 0.21 lot

  • Portfolio dashboard enabled

This does not mean that all strategies trade simultaneously. Each strategy must receive its own valid signal.

Additional SET files or custom allocations may be used according to account size and risk tolerance.

PORTFOLIO DASHBOARD

The premium chart panel displays:

  • Balance, equity and floating P/L

  • Daily performance

  • Current and peak drawdown

  • Open positions and total lots

  • Active strategies

  • Portfolio limits

  • Blocked entries

  • Spread and margin information

  • Sizing mode and active profile

  • Master entry-switch status

INSTALLATION

  1. Attach Mother Superior to one XAUUSD chart.

  2. Select the required preset or sizing mode.

  3. Review the lot allocations and portfolio limits.

  4. Enable algorithmic trading.

  5. Confirm the broker’s XAUUSD symbol and contract specifications.

  6. Test the exact broker and preset before demo or live use.

The chart timeframe does not control every strategy. Each module automatically requests its own required timeframe data.

SUPPORT

After purchasing or renting Mother Superior, you may contact me for setup assistance or a custom SET file adapted to your account.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Past performance and Strategy Tester results do not guarantee future results. Performance can be affected by spread, commission, swap, slippage, liquidity, execution delay, leverage, broker specifications and data quality.

Leveraged XAUUSD trading carries substantial risk and may result in the loss of the full trading capital. Test the EA with your exact broker settings and continue on demo before considering live use.


Рекомендуем также
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
Vectorscalper
Mahamadou Issaka Bello Poutcha
Эксперты
VectorScalper - Professional MTF Trend Scalper VectorScalper is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek precision in aggressive scalping environments. It leverages a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis to ensure that every entry aligns with the dominant market momentum across multiple horizons.Unlike basic scalpers, VectorScalper uses a rigorous filtering system.
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Эксперты
Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Эксперты
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Эксперты
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
FMGoldScalper
Istvan Nyulaszi
Эксперты
Gold Scalper Monthly 50-100-500% Profit Optimized 2025 Telegram for   % DISCOUNT S and   PROMOTIONS , and more information:   https://t.me/ForxMarci MT5 only Req : 100$   Balance minimum ( 0.01-0.1lot max) 1:200   leverage minimum Perfect internet connection or VPS. Once you have these, you're ready to go! After purchase   PM me on TG , you will also receive the   source code for EA , which you can then modify freely if you wish. Thats all. Try it and enjoy!
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
BoS CHoCH Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
**BoS-CHoCH Engulfing EA — From Learn to Earn.** Trade the moment market structure breaks — a Break of Structure or a Change of Character — but only when a confluent engulfing confirms it at the level.   ### Structure breaks. An engulfing confirms.   Fractal pivots map the market structure on your analysis timeframe. When a swing level is broken — a **BOS** (continuation) or a **CHoCH** (reversal) — the EA does not act on the break alone. It waits for a **confluent engulfing candle AT that level
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (3)
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
SLTrailingATR
Motohiro Umehara
Эксперты
SLTrailingATR — User Guide Overview SLTrailingATR is a professional risk management Expert Advisor that automatically manages Stop Loss for your existing positions using M1 timeframe ATR . It will: Set an initial Stop Loss automatically Trail Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor Never move Stop Loss against your position This EA does NOT open trades . It works perfectly with manual trading, signal services, and any other Expert Advisor. ️ Key Features Feature Description Initial S
FREE
MetaFlex Trader
Diego De Cesaro
Эксперты
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
AAA EA Pro
Jose Medina
Эксперты
**AAA EA Pro v2.34** — Sistema de Trading Algorítmico Profesional AAA EA Pro es un Expert Advisor de alto rendimiento diseñado para operar en mercados de Forex y CFDs con enfoque profesional. Desarrollado para cuentas reales y cuentas de fondeo (prop firms), integra gestión de riesgo avanzada, modo stealth y filtros inteligentes que protegen tu capital en todo momento. --- ** Estrategia Principal** El EA utiliza una estrategia de impulso basada en  confluencia  . El Stop Loss se calcula dinám
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Эксперты
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
Zigzag Pro EA
Cong Khiem Nguyen
Эксперты
Советник работает только с XAUUSD. Не с XAUUSD – советник будет работать, но сделки совершаться не будут. Советник построен на основе 3 индикаторов: Zigzag + RSI + Candlesticks со следующими правилами покупки и продажи 1. Принцип покупки: Zigzag тянет дно + RSI ниже порога + Цена закрытия свечи больше цены открытия 2. Принцип продажи: Zigzag тянет верх + RSI выше порога + Цена закрытия свечи меньше цены открытия 3. Принцип фиксации прибыли: Take profit, когда Zigzag тянет верх с ордером на п
Monk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Стратегия монаха, прочная и очень стабильная долгосрочная стратегия. моя стратегия имеет модели входа для безопасных и долгосрочных периодов, она постоянно консультируется с новостями и событиями, которые происходят во время живого рынка, имеет максимальную защиту от рисков, а также долгосрочное восстановление сетки, имеет различные интеллектуальные внутренние методы. , где его можно настроить в одной настройке графика, чтобы можно было установить удобную адаптивную конфигурацию для ИИ в 1 клик
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Эксперты
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
VesprineCalculus
Habeeb Babatunde Bello
Эксперты
VESPRINE CALCULUS For P rofessional-Grade Automated Trading Experience . It is imperative that you carefully read and fully understand the instructions in order to properly comprehend how this Expert Advisor operates. Introducing VESPRINE CALCULUS. VESPRINE CALCULUS is the result of years of dedication, extensive research, and over a decade of experience as both a consistently profitable trader and a programmer . After years of development and refinement, this Expert Advisor was designed to repl
Ai Scalper Pro
Dhiraj Shivprabhu Pattewar
Эксперты
1. Precision Entry Engine (The Edge) True-Swing Breakout Technology: The EA doesn't rely on lagging indicators. It maps live market structure, identifying localized "True Swings" (fractal highs and lows) to anticipate explosive momentum breakouts. Pre-Emptive Stacking: Anticipates major moves by placing resting Stop orders exactly at critical levels. When Gold breaks out, you are already in the trade. Daily Clean-Sweep: Every day at rollover (23:50), the bot automatically purges all resting o
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Эксперты
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
BtcGoldEA
Istvan Nyulaszi
Эксперты
BTCUSDT and XAUUSD EA M1 DISCOUNT -14% Monthly 50-100-500-1000% profit You will also need the SET file for the demo version !!! For sets, text me in Telegram !!! Telegram for % DISCOUNT S and PROMOTIONS , and more information:   https://t.me/ForxMarci MT5 only Req : 100$ Balance minimum 1:200 leverage minimum Perfect internet connection or VPS. Once you have these, you're ready to go! After purchase PM me on TG , you will also receive the source code for EA , which you can then modify free
PivotGrid By Sandsalgo
Aditya Sandy Indrawan
Эксперты
EA PIVOT GRID SYSTEM v1.8 от SandsAlgo — Умная свинг-торговля с интеллектуальным восстановлением по сетке ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНЫЙ СОВЕТНИК ДЛЯ METATRADER 5 EA Pivot Grid System — это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот, который объединяет мощь СВИНГ-ТРЕЙДИНГА на основе определения Pivot-точек с ИНТЕЛЛЕКТУАЛЬНОЙ GRID-СИСТЕМОЙ для усреднения позиций и оптимизации при
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Эксперты
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Foundation
Andras Feher
Эксперты
FOUNDATION EA 23 strategy modules. 19 FX symbols. One portfolio. FOUNDATION EA is a multi-strategy Forex portfolio developed for MetaTrader 5. The complete system operates from one EURUSD M30 chart while every module uses its own internal symbol, M30, H1 or H4 timeframe, entry logic, trading session, spread threshold and basket parameters. Public Forward Monitoring Live monitoring started on 04 Augus 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically signi
Arrakis IV
Andras Feher
Эксперты
Four Markets. Four Independent Engines. One Portfolio. ARRAKIS IV is a multi-currency portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. From a single chart, it independently monitors and trades four carefully selected Forex markets: EURJPY USDCHF USDCAD GBPUSD Each market is handled by its own dedicated trading engine with separate signals, filters, operating schedules, execution rules and position-management logic. ARRAKIS IV is not one generic strategy duplicated across four symbols. It is a coordina
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв