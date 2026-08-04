Foundation

  • Experts
  • Andras Feher
    Andras Feher

    Andras Feher

    I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.139
  • Updated: 4 August 2026
  • Activations: 10


FOUNDATION EA

23 strategy modules. 19 FX symbols. One portfolio.

FOUNDATION EA is a multi-strategy Forex portfolio developed for MetaTrader 5. The complete system operates from one EURUSD M30 chart while every module uses its own internal symbol, M30, H1 or H4 timeframe, entry logic, trading session, spread threshold and basket parameters.


Public Forward Monitoring


Live monitoring started on 04 Augus 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for FOUNDATION under actual broker conditions.

View FOUNDATION Public Forward Monitoring


Portfolio Approach

The EA combines 23 independently configured mean-reversion and controlled reversal modules across 19 FX symbols.

Each module trades and manages its positions separately. Strategies can be enabled or disabled individually without changing the internal timeframe of the other modules.

Exact entry parameters remain internal to the EA.

Basket Management

A valid signal opens the first position of a strategy basket. Depending on the module and market movement, additional positions may be opened at ATR-based distances.

Positions belonging to the same strategy are managed as one combined basket. The take-profit is a cash target for the complete basket and is not multiplied automatically when additional volume is opened.

Commission and accumulated swap are included in the net basket-exit calculation.

The Standard profile activates swap-adjusted break-even management after 14 days. An aged basket may close when its combined result reaches break-even or better after costs. It is not forced to close at a loss exactly on day 14.

Exposure Controls

FOUNDATION EA includes separate limits for:

  • Maximum lot per order
  • Maximum combined lots per strategy
  • Maximum combined lots per symbol
  • Maximum positions per symbol
  • Maximum total portfolio lots
  • Maximum total positions
  • Maximum active baskets
  • Maximum orders per basket

Every enabled limit must allow a new order. A high per-order limit does not override a lower strategy, symbol or portfolio limit.

Execution and Protection

  • Individual strategy spread thresholds
  • Optional global spread override
  • Separate magic number for every module
  • Automatic broker symbol-suffix detection
  • Strategy-specific session filters
  • Friday entry cutoff
  • Emergency ATR stop
  • Daily equity-loss control
  • Floating portfolio-loss control
  • Optional correlation guard
  • Optional hedge logic
  • Configurable Prop Firm mode

Optional execution variation can apply an account-seeded entry delay and small target or emergency-stop variation. This function is disabled by default and changes the tested execution when enabled.

Prop Firm mode provides additional risk controls but does not guarantee successful completion of an evaluation.

Information Panel

The on-chart panel displays:

  • Balance and equity
  • Floating profit or loss
  • Daily drawdown
  • Open portfolio lots
  • Strategy and symbol lot limits
  • Active baskets
  • Open positions
  • Active symbols
  • Age of the oldest position
  • Current EA and protection status

Every trade receives a clear FOUNDATION strategy comment with ENTRY, ADD or HEDGE identification.

Included Presets

Standard 100K
Starting lot: 1.25
Maximum total exposure: 15.00 lots

1K Low Risk
Starting lot: 0.01
Maximum total exposure: 0.08 lots

1K Medium Risk
Starting lot: 0.01
Maximum total exposure: 0.12 lots

1K High Risk
Starting lot: 0.02
Maximum total exposure: 0.20 lots

Prop Firm Conservative
Reduced exposure with additional equity controls.

Presets are starting configurations and not universal risk recommendations.

Standard 100K Historical Backtest

Period: 2024.01.01 - 2026.07.10
Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks
History quality: 99%
Initial deposit: 100,000 USD
Net profit: 337,698.42 USD
Maximum equity drawdown: 4.69%
Profit Factor: 1.99
Sharpe Ratio: 4.05
Total trades: 3,993
Positive reported months: 31 of 31
Maximum observed exposure: 15.00 lots
Maximum observed positions: 12
Worst observed floating P/L: -9,509.81 USD

July 2026 is a partial month. These figures are historical backtest results, not live trading results.

Installation

  1. Add the required symbols to Market Watch.
  2. Open one EURUSD M30 chart.
  3. Attach FOUNDATION EA.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Load the selected preset.
  6. Confirm that the information panel displays ACTIVE.
  7. Keep MetaTrader 5 or a VPS running continuously.

No DLL or WebRequest permission is required. A hedging MetaTrader 5 account is recommended.

Required Symbols

AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD and USDCAD.


Need Help?

If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.

I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.


Important Information

Before live use, run a real-tick backtest with the intended broker and verify symbol names, spread, commission, swap, leverage, margin requirements and contract specifications.

Foreign exchange trading on margin involves substantial risk. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Begin on a demo account and select exposure appropriate for the account size and personal risk tolerance.


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