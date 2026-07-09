Pyramiding Tool

Pyramider lets you visually build and manage a pyramid/grid of limit orders at multiple price levels. Rather than automated signal-based trading, it's a manual, interactive tool where you configure entries through on-chart UI elements.

What it does

You set a starting price, entry volume, and two ratio parameters — one controlling how far apart each price level is, and one controlling how aggressively volume scales up with each level. The EA then:

  • Calculates a pyramid of buy-limit or sell-limit orders, spacing them geometrically downward (for longs) or upward (for shorts)
  • Visualizes the result on the chart — individual deal prices, the average position entry price as fills accumulate, and a margin call level line
  • Enforces risk limits — stops adding levels when margin, volume limits, or a max-orders cap would be breached
  • Executes on demand — you click "place orders" to submit the whole ladder, or "cancel" to remove them

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