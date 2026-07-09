Pyramiding Tool

Pyramider lets you visually build and manage a pyramid/grid of limit orders at multiple price levels. Rather than automated signal-based trading, it's a manual, interactive tool where you configure entries through on-chart UI elements.

What it does

You set a starting price, entry volume, and two ratio parameters — one controlling how far apart each price level is, and one controlling how aggressively volume scales up with each level. The EA then:

  • Calculates a pyramid of buy-limit or sell-limit orders, spacing them geometrically downward (for longs) or upward (for shorts)
  • Visualizes the result on the chart — individual deal prices, the average position entry price as fills accumulate, and a margin call level line
  • Enforces risk limits — stops adding levels when margin, volume limits, or a max-orders cap would be breached
  • Executes on demand — you click "place orders" to submit the whole ladder, or "cancel" to remove them

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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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