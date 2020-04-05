Fast Trade

⚡ FastTrade MetaTrader Panel – Operations & Sales Manual
FastTrade is a high-performance chart panel developed for manual order execution and agile risk management in MetaTrader. It replaces the platform's native, slow commands with a clean, responsive, and performance-optimized interface, ensuring your trades are executed with surgical precision and maximum speed.

1. Input Fields and Volume Selection
Direction Menu (Top): Visual dropdown menu to define the strategy or operational chart bias (e.g., ▼ Longo / Long).

Main Lot (Lote Principal): Editable field with fine-tuning buttons (- and +) to set the exact volume of your initial order or position increase.

Quick Lot Buttons (0.05, 0.10, 0.15): Visual shortcuts to instantly change the Main Lot value with a single click, speeding up volume adjustments.

Partial Lot (Lote Parcial): Editable field with fine-tuning buttons (- and +) to set the exact volume you want to close when triggering a partial exit.

2. Advanced Breakeven Module (Smart & Dynamic Protection)
Unlike cluttered panels that require complex manual calculations in the heat of the trade, FastTrade features an intelligent system. When the main Breakeven button is toggled LIGADO [ON], you gain access to 3 automated protection modes:

1- Fixos (X) / Fixed: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (break-even) as soon as the trade reaches the exact point value typed in the field (e.g., 100 points).

2- Auto: 50% do Alvo Real (50% of Real Target): The panel detects your final target (Take Profit) and automatically pulls the Stop Loss to break-even as soon as the price goes halfway (50% of the target).

3- Auto: 80% do Alvo Real (80% of Real Target): Late-stage protection. The system secures your entry price as soon as the trade reaches 80% of the specified target distance.

3. Execution and Management Buttons
C Mercado (Blue): Executes an immediate Buy Market order using the volume set in the Main Lot field.

V Mercado (Green): Executes an immediate Sell Market order using the volume set in the Main Lot field.

Inverter Posição (Gray) / Reverse Position: Closes your current position at market price and simultaneously opens an opposite position with the exact same volume.

Fechar Parcial ✂️ (Orange) / Close Partial: Executes a partial exit, reducing your current position by the volume configured in the Partial Lot field.

Zerar Posição + Ordens (Red) / Flatten + Cancel: The essential panic button. Instantly closes any open position and cancels all pending orders for the current asset.

4. Keyboard & Mouse Shortcuts (Directly on the Chart)
Trade fast without taking your eyes off the price action or clicking panel buttons:

Hold SHIFT + Click on Chart: Sends a Buy order.

Hold CTRL + Click on Chart: Sends a Sell order.

5. Monitoring Panel (Real-Time Metrics)
Ativo / Asset: Displays the current asset ticker on the chart (e.g., BTCUST.cfd).

Resultado Aberto / Open P&L: Displays the floating profit or loss of the current trade in real time.

Financ. Dia / Daily P&L: Displays the consolidated financial result of the entire day for this specific asset.

ID Client: Connected account identification.

Candle Timer: Countdown timer showing the exact time remaining before the current candle closes—crucial for price action closing setups.

Spread Atual / Current Spread: Real-time tracking of the broker's spread, letting you avoid entering trades during low liquidity or spread spikes.

❌ What the Product DOES NOT Do:
No automated trading: All trading decisions, entries, and directions remain 100% under the control and responsibility of the trader.

No signals or automatic analysis: The panel does not perform technical or fundamental analysis, nor does it indicate buy/sell points. It is a tool for operational support and rapid execution.

No guaranteed profits: Operational tools optimize execution speed and management but do not eliminate the inherent risks of the financial markets.

🛠️ Technical Requirements & Recommendations:
MetaTrader installed with the "Algorithmic Trading" option enabled (green) in the top toolbar for all panel functions and protections to work properly.

Recommendation: Test the panel on a demo account first to become familiar with execution speeds and click shortcuts before trading with real capital.


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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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