Goldenpath MT5

GOLDENPATH | Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading TP/SL System for XAUUSD

Price increases by demand. / Rent Price of 1 Month will be only available this month

Live results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381973?source=Site+Profile+Seller

After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the  installation manual, my preferred settings are already installed. You should backtest various settings to see what suits you the best. (Different TP modes, SL modes, Risk/Profit Levels, Day preference, etc..

GOLDENPATH is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD, combining multiple independent breakout strategies into a single trading engine. Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that every trade has clearly defined risk from the moment it enters the market.

Unlike many commercial Expert Advisors, GOLDENPATH is built around complete transparency. There are no unpredictable algorithms, and no broker-dependent execution techniques. Every decision made by the EA follows objective market structure and predefined trading rules that can be fully understood and verified by the user.

Transparent Trading Philosophy

Many automated trading systems achieve attractive backtests by relying on recovery techniques that significantly increase exposure during losing periods. GOLDENPATH follows a different philosophy.

Every position is opened once, with a fixed Stop Loss, a predefined Take Profit, and clearly defined management rules. Position size is never increased after a loss, additional recovery orders are never opened against existing positions, and the EA never relies on latency arbitrage or any form of broker-specific execution advantage. Every parameter visible inside the settings is actively used by the EA, with no hidden logic operating in the background.

Multi-Timeframe Strategy Engine

Rather than depending on a single market setup, GOLDENPATH simultaneously operates ten independently optimized strategies. Each strategy analyzes a unique combination of higher and lower timeframes, ranging from M1 execution triggers to H4 and D1 market structure.

Every strategy maintains its own optimized swing detection, breakouts/fakeouts confirmation, entry buffer, minimum distance filters, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven management and trailing logic. Because each strategy operates independently, different market conditions naturally activate different trading models, allowing the EA to remain diversified across multiple market environments instead of relying on one specific trend or volatility profile.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe - just attach to chart
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 for Conservative
  • Environment: VPS (recommended)
  • Broker: Low spread (ECN/RAW/PRO)

Risk Profiles

Instead of requiring users to manually enable or disable strategies, GOLDENPATH includes predefined risk profiles that instantly adjust overall market exposure.

Risk/Profil Level Active Systems Trading Style
Conservative 3 Lowest exposure and highest selectivity
Medium 6 Balanced trading activity
Optimal (Default) 8 Increased market participation
Aggressive 10 Maximum trading opportunities

Higher profiles increase trading frequency and market exposure, while lower profiles prioritize selectivity and reduced overall risk.

Professional Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every stage of the trading process. Traders may choose between each strategy's individually optimized Stop Loss or define a global maximum Stop Loss that no position is allowed to exceed. As profitable trades develop, the built-in Profit Lock (SL Ratchet) progressively secures realized gains without unnecessarily limiting further upside.

To protect trading capital during unfavorable market conditions, GOLDENPATH includes an adjustable Daily Loss Limit that automatically suspends trading once the specified drawdown threshold has been reached. High-impact economic news can also be filtered automatically, while optional trading sessions and Friday closing rules provide complete control over when the EA is allowed to operate.

Money Management

Whether trading a small personal account or a large funded account, GOLDENPATH adapts through flexible money management options. Traders can choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk, while an optional maximum lot limitation ensures that exposure never exceeds predefined limits. The underlying trading logic remains identical regardless of account size, allowing the EA to scale naturally from small retail accounts to professional capital.

Professional Dashboard

A fully integrated on-chart dashboard provides immediate visibility into account performance without requiring users to constantly monitor the MetaTrader terminal.

Feature Included
Multi-Timeframe Trading Engine
10 Independent Strategies
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
No Martingale
No Grid Trading
No Arbitrage Techniques
Daily Loss Protection
Profit Lock (SL Ratchet)
News Filter
Session Filters
Fixed & Risk-Based Lot Sizing
Professional HUD Dashboard

Why GOLDENPATH?

GOLDENPATH was designed for traders who value disciplined execution over artificial performance smoothing. Every trade begins with clearly defined risk, every strategy follows transparent and verifiable logic, and every component of the system is fully configurable. Rather than attempting to recover losses through increasingly aggressive exposure, the EA focuses on consistent execution, structured risk management, and complete user control.

This approach makes GOLDENPATH suitable for traders seeking a professional XAUUSD trading system built around transparency, multiple market perspectives, and responsible risk management instead of hidden recovery mechanisms.

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment and use position sizing appropriate to your risk tolerance.

© 2026 ARAISYSTEMS

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Diana Mugur
39
Diana Mugur 2026.07.08 10:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrijana Radojevic
305
Reply from developer Andrijana Radojevic 2026.07.08 14:17
Thanks for choosing Goldenpath and for taking the time to leave a review, Diana. The user guide has already been sent through the MQL5 messaging system,if anything is unclear during installation or while using the EA..just send me a message or write a comment on EA page and I'll gladly assist.
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