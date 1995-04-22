X AI Gold

(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar
Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5,

The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market changes state or during periods of strong news events.

Today, I would like to introduce Grok Gold EA – one of the world's first trading systems to directly integrate Grok's API (xAI) running in real time, combined with MetaTrader 5's internal Economic Calendar filter to make trading decisions with the mindset of a professional analyst.

1. Core Idea: When Technical Analysis Combines with LLM's Qualitative Thinking
Conventional EAs only see the market through lifeless numbers: RSI > 70 means sell, EMA crossing above means buy. However, the real market is much more complex than that.

Grok Gold EA operates according to a completely different process:

Multi-Timeframe Data Collection (3-TF Alignment): The EA calculates technical status on 3 different timeframes: Master TF (D1) identifies the major trend, HTF (H4) finds pullbacks, and LTF (H1) finds trigger points for orders.

Economic Calendar Synchronization: The EA automatically scans the MT5 economic calendar database to find macroeconomic news from the US (USD) or global sources that are likely to cause significant volatility.

Data Transformation into Text Prompt: All detailed technical data (OHLC candlesticks, EMA Alignment, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Pivot Points) along with a list of daily news are formatted into a professional prompt sent to Grok's API.
Artificial Intelligence Reasoning & Decision Making: Grok acts as a "Risk Manager" and "Chief Analyst". The AI ​​will read the entire technical and fundamental picture, perform multi-dimensional reasoning, and then return a standard JSON data structure containing: Action (Buy/Sell/Hold), Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Confidence Level.

2. Outstanding Features
Non-linear analytical thinking: The AI ​​can make decisions to stay out of the market (HOLD) when it detects strongly conflicting technical indicators or when major news events are about to occur – something that conventional robots cannot do. Smart Pullback Strategy: Allows "buy the dip / sell the rally" when the long-term trend (D1) and short-term entry point (H1) are in sync, regardless of a medium-term correction (H4) moving in the opposite direction.

Active News Filter: Automatically locks trades before and after important economic news (e.g., CPI, NFP, FOMC interest rates) to prevent slippage and stop-loss hunting. Simultaneously, news is inserted into the prompt so the AI ​​can automatically decide whether to hold/close the current position.

Multifunctional Capital Management System: Supports Fixed Lot, Risk % (capital management based on a percentage of the account), and a smart Martingale mode (only increasing the lot size after a previous trade incurs a loss to quickly recover capital). 3. In-depth Expert Trading Review
To ensure transparency and help investors understand the product before actual operation, here is a detailed analysis of the system's advantages and disadvantages:

ADVANTAGES (The Strengths)
High adaptability to market structure: XAUUSD frequently changes behavior between trending and ranging phases. Thanks to Grok's comprehensive analysis capabilities, the EA automatically adjusts the TP/SL distance dynamically based on ATR and Pivot resistance levels instead of fixed pip levels.
Extremely effective at avoiding news storms: The integration of the live Economic Calendar helps the EA protect accounts from price swings of hundreds of pips in Gold when strong news is released.
Decoding the black box (Explainable AI): Each Grok signal is accompanied by a short technical explanation in text (reason for entering the trade). You fully understand why the AI ​​executed that order, eliminating the ambiguity often associated with robot trading.

THE CHALLENGES & RISKS
API Latency: Calling third-party APIs takes an average of 1-3 seconds. Therefore, this EA is not suitable for ultra-short-term scalping (M1/M5) or high-speed trading (HFT). It works best on medium-term timeframes (H1, H4).
API Operating Costs: Investors need an API Key from console.x.ai and must pay token fees for each analysis request (although using the grok-3-mini model is extremely inexpensive, costing only a few USD/month for H1 scan frequency).
Backtest Limitations: MT5's Strategy Tester blocks the WebRequest function from connecting to the internet. Therefore, historical backtesting requires the use of simulated data or running a real demo (Forward Test).

Dependent on Broker's Calendar data: If the broker's server does not fully update its Economic Calendar database.

SETUP:

1. Get API key: https://console.x.ai/

2. MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest

     Add URL: https://api.x.ai

3. Attach to XAUUSD chart

4. Set GrokApiKey in Inputs tab


👉 Main cause: The API Key you are configuring for the EA belongs to an x.AI account that has not been topped up or configured with a payment card to purchase Credits. Although newly created accounts usually receive trial credits (if available), this API Key currently has a zero balance, so it cannot perform further analysis.


2. Solution


You can fix this error in the following two ways:


Method 1: Top up your current x.AI account with Credits (Recommended)

Click directly on the link in your log: https://console.x.ai/ (or access the management page https://console.x.ai/).


Log in using the account containing your API Key.


Go to Billing / Funding.


Add an international payment card (Visa/Mastercard) and deposit a small amount (e.g., $5 or $10) into the account.


Once the account has an available balance (Credit balance > 0), the old API Key will automatically become active again without needing to change to a new key.


Method 2: Change to a different API Key (if you already have another account with funds available)

If you have another x.AI account that has been funded and is functioning normally, create a new API Key from that account and update it in the EA in one of two ways:


Method A (Configure directly on the EA): In the EA's input settings window on the MT5 chart, find the === GROK API === section and paste the new API Key into the GrokApiKey field.


Method B (Save to file): Leave the GrokApiKey field blank in the EA's input settings. Next, open the MT5 data folder (File -> Open Data Folder -> go to the MQL5/Files folder), open the grok_key.txt file (create a new one if it doesn't exist), paste the new API Key into it, and save it. The EA will automatically read the key from this file.

Guide Setup

1. The complete operating logic of Hybrid/Multi-Timeframe mode (GrokUseOnlyAPI = false).


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false, the EA will operate as a 3-timeframe filter system (D1/H4/H1 or your chosen timeframe). The detailed order entry logic for this mode is as follows:


1. Analysis & Data Collection Cycle (OnInit/OnTick)

Indicator Initialization: The EA initializes 18 indicator handles on 2 timeframes, HTF (e.g., H4) and LTF (e.g., H1), including EMA 9/21/50/200, RSI, MACD, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic.

Checking historical candlestick count: Before running the analysis, OnTick checks if the Terminal has loaded a minimum of 250 candlesticks for both HTF and LTF. If not, the EA will postpone the analysis and wait 30 seconds for MT5 to load more data.


1. Master Trend Update (EMA D1): The EA automatically retrieves candlestick data from the Master timeframe (GrokMasterTF - default is D1). Master Bias is filtered by comparing EMA50 and EMA200 on D1:


g_masterBias = "UPTREND" (if EMA50 > EMA200 and the closing price is above EMA50).


g_masterBias = "DOWNTREND" (if EMA50 < EMA200 and the closing price is below EMA50).


g_masterBias = "NEUTRAL" (other cases).


2. Create a Prompt combining Local Analysis to Send to Grok API

The EA collects all technical indicators from H4, H1, and SMC structure (BOS, CHoCH, Key Zones) and packages them into a highly detailed JSON prompt to send to the Grok API for decision-making.


After receiving feedback from Grok, the EA forwards the data through the 3-Timeframe Alignment Check filter (GrokCheck3TFAlignment).


3. 3-TF Filter Logic for Entry Decision (GrokCheck3TFAlignment)

This function compares the Master Bias (D1), the HTF trend analysis (H4), and the LTF signal (H1) returned by Grok:


🔹 Scenario 1: Absolute Trend Consensus (Full Alignment)

Decision: Enter the trade immediately with a Market order.


BUY Condition (TREND_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok HTF analysis: UPTREND

Grok LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (TREND_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok HTF analysis: DOWNTREND

Grok LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement: Exceeds the user's GrokMinConfidence level (default 65%).


🔹 Scenario 2: Pullback Trade (Major D1 trend, Medium H4 trend countertrend)

If the user enables GrokAllowPullback = true (Allows pullback trading):


Meaning: Catching the retracement wave. Example: The long-term trend on D1 is upward, but H4 is undergoing a downward correction (Pullback). When a Buy signal appears on H1, reversing the trend back to the D1 trend → Place a BUY order.

BUY Condition (PULLBACK_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: DOWNTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (PULLBACK_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: UPTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement (Very Important): Pullbacks carry higher risk, so the AI's reliability must meet a minimum of GrokPullbackMinConf (default setting is 75%, higher than the usual 65%).


🔹 Scenario 3: Master Neutral (D1 sideways)

Decision: Short-term trade based entirely on HTF + LTF consensus.


Conditions (HTF_LTF_TRADE):

Master D1 Bias: NEUTRAL

The Grok signal returned has: sig.alignment == "ALIGNED" (HTF and LTF agree in the same direction).


Reliability Requirement: GrokMinConfidence level (65%).


🔹 Scenario 4: Trend Conflict (CONFLICTED)

If it does not match any of the above scenarios, the system assesses this as a noisy area, assigns tradeType = "CONFLICTED" and rejects the order (in log: HOLD: 3-TF conflict [Master = ...]).


4. Order Management after successful entry

Trailing Stop: Update each tick according to the actual ATR of the LTF timeframe (g_market.ltf.atr14) instead of using the fallback point.

Multi-TP: If GrokUseMultiTP = true, the order is divided into 3 equal parts (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the Entry point (Breakeven) immediately after TP1 is successfully closed with profit.


2. Overall system logic for the "Only trade using Grok API" (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true) feature, both when running in Text-Only and Vision-Mode.


Below is a detailed logic evaluation report:


🔍 Candlestick cycle & order placement logic sequence (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true)

OnInit()



├── Skip indicator initialization (avoid wasting resources on VPS)


└── g_masterBias = "NONE" (do not calculate local HTF trend)


OnTick()



├── [Passed] Skip checking historical HTF/LTF candlestick count (avoid EA crashing due to missing old data)


└── Trailing Stop: g_market.ltf.atr14 = 0.0 → automatic fallback:


atrVal = GrokTrailingStopATR * Point * 100 (calculates trailing stop loss based on safe point)


GrokRunAnalysis()


├── Populates basic info: bid, ask, spread


├── Call GrokSendRequest()


│ │


│ ├── IF GrokUseVision = true:


│ │ ├── Capture chart PNG -> encode base64


│ │ └── Send Vision prompt + Image to API via model grok-2-vision-1212


│ │


│ └── IF GrokUseVision = false:


│ └── Send text-only prompt (SMC or Analyst)


GrokParseKVResponseContent()



├── Extract: DIRECTION, ENTRY, SL, TPs, CONFIDENCE


└── Extract new fields:


├── RISK_PERCENT (AI suggests risk, e.g., 0.5%)


└── PULLBACK_ENTRY (AI suggests waiting for a pullback to buy at a lower price)


Trading Block



├── IF PULLBACK_ENTRY > 0.0 (and Vision=true):


│ └── Place a LIMIT order (BuyLimit/SellLimit) at that pullback price



└── IF ENTRY has a value (or PULLBACK_ENTRY = 0.0):


└── Enter the trade directly using the Market order


* Lot Size: g_trade.Buy/Sell(lots, ...) with


lots = GrokCalcLot(..., sig.riskPercent)


→ effectiveRisk = min(AI proposed risk%, GrokRiskPercent input) (account protection)

🛡️ EA's Error and Fallback Tolerance

When GrokUseVision is disabled (Text-Only Mode):


The PULLBACK_ENTRY and RISK_PERCENT fields are parsed to 0.0.

The GrokCalcLot function receives the 0.0 parameter and automatically falls back to using the user-defined fixed GrokRiskPercent (e.g., 1.0%).

The GrokRunAnalysis block automatically runs in direct order mode using Market order as before.


No logic conflicts detected.


When Vision is enabled but screenshot capture fails:


The GrokCaptureChartBase64() function automatically frees memory, deletes junk images, and returns an empty string.


GrokSendRequest() detects the faulty image, prints a message to the Journal, and automatically falls back to the normal Text Prompt to send. The EA still runs smoothly, without crashing or interrupting analysis.


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false (Hybrid/Multi-frame mode):


The entire mechanism for checking HTF/LTF history (250 candles), initializing MT5 Indicator handles, and checking the 3-TF trend filter still works normally as in previous v2.0 versions.

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专家
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专家
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专家
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专家
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FREE
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专家
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1 (1)
专家
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FREE
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
专家
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RealCostXauBasketQualityMT5
Song Bo Zhong
专家
RealCost XAU Basket Quality MT5 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的黄金交易智能交易系统（EA）。 该 EA 专为 M1 时间周期的 XAUUSD-ECN、XAUUSD 或 GOLD 品种构建。其默认配置是在 VTMarkets 的模拟账户（XAUUSD-ECN、M1 周期、低点差黄金交易环境）下进行准备和测试的。 这不是一款适用于任何环境的通用型机器人。它专为那些提供稳定黄金交易执行、低点差及可靠 Tick 数据的经纪商而设计。由于不同经纪商之间的黄金交易结果可能存在显著差异，请务必在实盘使用前先在您自己的经纪商账户上进行测试。 主要交易理念 RealCost XAU Basket Quality MT5 采用特定的时段入场策略，结合 EMA/RSI/ATR 指标过滤、质量状态检查以及“篮子”层面的平仓机制。其设计旨在避免随机的过度交易，并确保风险控制措施透明可见。 该 EA 采用资金自适应的仓位（手数）管理方式。它可以根据账户余额动态调整仓位限制，同时允许用户在输入参数中设定最大手数、最大篮子敞口、点差过滤阈值及回撤控制参数。
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2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 独立版 - 完整分析与优化指南 概述 TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 是一款先进的全方位专家顾问，它结合了甘氏三角形模式检测与智能反极端过滤系统。该EA完全独立运行，无需外部指标，使其成为自动化交易的效率和可靠性之选。 核心功能分析 1. 模式检测系统 甘氏三角形识别 EA识别由三个枢轴点（P1-P2-P3）形成的经典甘氏三角形模式： 看涨模式：低-高-低形态 看跌模式：高-低-高形态 关键检测参数： 左柱和右柱：定义枢轴点敏感度 点之间的最小柱数：确保模式有效性 P3 回撤范围：验证模式结构（38.2%至78.6%） 最小三角形高度：过滤不重要的模式 信号质量评分（1-5星）： EA根据以下因素评估每个信号： 趋势对齐确认 成交量激增检测 RSI定位 最佳P3回撤比率（50-61.8%） 多时间框架确认 2. 智能反极端过滤器 v7.0 这是EA最具创新性的功能，旨在防止在危险的市场极端点进行交易。 基于结构的顶部/底部检测： 使用可配置的强度参数识别真实的摆动高/低 计算到最近极端点的距离百
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
专家
三角形态甘氏EA v3.4 - 像传奇交易大师W.D. Gann一样交易 驾驭几何价格形态和神圣比例的力量 准备好使用有史以来最强大的模式识别系统之一进行交易了吗？三角形态甘氏EA v3.4将W.D. Gann的传奇智慧带入现代算法交易时代。 这款EA的卓越之处是什么？ 基于久经考验的甘氏方法论 W.D. Gann是历史上最成功的交易员之一，他运用几何形态和自然比例实现了超过90%的准确率。这款EA精准地自动执行三角形形态策略： 自动三角形检测 - 识别推动（看涨）和回调（看跌）形态 黄金分割目标 - 使用斐波那契比例（61.8%、100%、161.8%）进行最佳入场和出场 摆动点分析 - 先进的枢轴点检测算法，找到关键的市场转折点 实时形态识别 - 扫描每根K线，寻找高概率的交易设置 高级资金管理 - v3.4 的优势 以美元计价的智能仓位管理 与使用点数或点数的基本EA不同，v3.4以美元为单位进行计算——这才是对您的账户至关重要的货币： 盈亏平衡系统 当仓位盈利达到10美元时激活（可自定义） 自动锁定1美元盈
FREE
Radar Signal EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Li
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Radar Signal MT4
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
专家
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
高级甘氏形态指标 - 彻底改变您的交易方式 揭秘胜率高达 70-95% 的专业交易员不愿让您知道的秘密交易系统！ 您是否厌倦了那些会重绘、发出错误信号或让您对入场和出场时机感到困惑的指标？高级甘氏形态指标将彻底改变这一切。该指标基于 W.D. Gann 传奇的 123 形态理论——正是这套系统帮助他实现了超过 90% 的交易准确率——将百年智慧融入现代自动化交易。 为什么高级甘氏形态指标能彻底改变交易格局 大多数指标的问题： 错误信号过多 没有清晰的入场/出场点 目标位模糊不清 频繁重绘 没有真实的胜率数据 使用复杂 高级甘氏形态指标的解决方案： 初步目标位准确率高达 95% 主要盈利区域胜率高达 70-80% 清晰的买入/卖出箭头 自动计算精准的止盈/止损位 实时绩效统计 设置后即可自动运行 颠覆性功能 1. 自动识别 123 形态 无需手动绘制！该指标可自动识别图表上 W.D. Gann 强大的 123 形态。当出现高概率交易机会时，您将立即知晓。 您将获得： 自动
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
指标
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
实用工具
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
专家
三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 - 专家分析 专业概述 经过彻底的源代码分析，三角形形态加恩EA专业版 v5.2.5 被评估为一款专业构建的专家顾问（Expert Advisor），具有坚实的代码架构和科学严谨的交易逻辑。 显著优势 1. 智能形态识别系统 使用摆动点（Swing Point）算法识别枢轴点（P1, P2, P3）。 计算斐波那契回撤比率（0.382–0.786）以验证形态。 具备基于最小高度和柱状图数量的形态过滤功能。 2. 多重过滤系统 - 防止买在顶部/卖在底部 EA集成了8个关键过滤层： 趋势过滤器：EMA、多时间框架（Multi-Timeframe）、ADX - 确保趋势跟随交易。 RSI过滤器：当RSI超过65（超买）时避免买入，或当RSI低于35（超卖）时避免卖出。 极端距离过滤器：检查当前价格与近期高点/低点在M15、H1、H4时间框架上的距离。 成交量确认：仅当成交量超过平均值时才入场。 价格行为质量：检测拒绝影线和反转蜡烛图。 动量过滤器：在入场前验证价格动量。 风险回报比：最小1.5:1（可自定义）。 动态点差过滤器：根据波动性自动调
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
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Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
指标
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
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