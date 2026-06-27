Trading Panel Fxpoint

  • 实用工具
  • Robert Solnar
    Robert Solnar

    Robert Solnar

    每笔交易背后站着的是人，而不是算法

    FXPOINT 交易团队由拥有超过 12 年外汇市场经验 的交易员组成。我们不是一家没有面孔的公司——我们以自己的名义为每一份分析、每一条评论和每一个结果负责。

    我们相信，诚实的态度、开放的沟通以及对风险的尊重，是构建长期稳定盈利交易的基石。

    https://fxpoint.cz
  • 版本: 2.300
  • 更新: 22 七月 2026
  • 激活: 15

Trading Panel Fxpoint is a manual trading assistant and trade manager for MetaTrader 5.
It attaches to any chart and gives you a single control panel for your whole watchlist, your open positions, and your order entry — with one-click execution and built-in risk management, without constantly switching charts.

The panel does not generate signals and does not trade on its own. Every decision and every order stays in your hands. It is a tool that makes manual and discretionary trading faster, cleaner, and more disciplined.

Watchlist and overview

  • Up to 3 instrument sets, up to 30 pairs each (for example Forex, indices, crypto), switched by click or arrow keys
  • Live status dot per pair: open position, pending order, or both
  • Live result of every position shown in R multiples, spread included
  • One-click chart switching, with no new windows and no flicker
  • Per-pair marker to flag the instruments you want to focus on today (remembered after restart)

Broker compatibility

  • Automatic symbol check against your broker at startup, unknown symbols are clearly marked and skipped
  • Automatic handling of broker suffixes such as EURUSDm or EURUSD.raw
  • Works with any broker and any account type

Visual order preparation

  • Set Stop Loss, Entry and Take Profit with draggable lines directly on the chart
  • Order type detected automatically (Market, Limit or Stop)
  • Automatic position size and lot size calculation from a fixed risk amount or a percentage of equity
  • Optional pending-order expiration set visually with time lines

Trade management

  • Active trades window with live R and profit per position, plus totals
  • History window with your recent closed trades and their R result
  • Trailing stop that automatically moves the Stop Loss to break-even and beyond once a target R is reached
  • Midnight Protector temporarily widens the Stop Loss during the nightly spread expansion to avoid being stopped out by a spread spike
  • Automatic actions cancel all pending orders or close all positions at a chosen time

Price alerts

  • Horizontal price levels that alert you when price reaches them
  • Alerts run in the background across all pairs, even while you look at another chart
  • Delivery via MT5 popup, sound, e-mail, and push notification to your phone, ideal on a 24/7 VPS

Usability

  • Full keyboard shortcuts with an in-panel help window
  • On-chart clock with timeframe, symbol and candle countdown
  • Fully configurable layout, colors and behaviour

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, any build, any broker
  • A demo account is recommended first to get familiar with the controls

Important
The panel is an assistance and execution tool only. It does not provide investment advice, trading signals or recommendations, and it does not make trading decisions for you.

This software ("the Panel") is provided solely as a tool for displaying information and assisting with order entry inside the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Panel does not provide any investment advice, trading signals, or recommendations.

Fxpoint, its authors, contributors and distributors accept no liability for any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential damages, financial losses or other harm arising in connection with the use of this Panel.

Every user acknowledges that:

  • Trading financial markets is highly risky and may result in the loss of part or all of the invested capital.
  • The Panel is a tool. All trading decisions are made solely by the user, at the user's own responsibility.
  • Fxpoint does not guarantee the correctness, accuracy or uninterrupted operation of the Panel.
  • Any software errors, outages or unexpected behaviour do not entitle the user to any claims against Fxpoint.
  • The Panel is intended for personal use only. Its distribution, copying or modification without the author's consent is prohibited.

By using this Panel, the user confirms that they are fully aware of the risks and conditions stated above, and that they use the Panel entirely at their own risk and responsibility.

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5 (4)
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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4.95 (132)
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4.93 (43)
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5 (4)
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Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
实用工具
每一位 MetaTrader 交易者都应该运行，却很多人还没有使用的一款 EA。 大多数账户爆仓，并不是因为策略本身错了。真正的原因往往是在某个糟糕的时刻，交易者让亏损继续扩大、加仓硬扛、把订单留到周末、把一整周的盈利还给市场，或者因为一次错误点击而忘记了 prop firm 的每日亏损限制。 KT Equity Protector 就是那个不会让这种事情发生的自动账户守护者。 把它安装在任意一个图表上。通过清晰易懂的引导式设置向导，一次性设定你的规则：每日亏损、最大回撤、盈利目标、净值追踪止盈、周末前平仓。从那一刻开始，这款 EA 会实时监控你的整个 MetaTrader 账户。每一笔持仓。每一个交易品种。每一个 tick。当某条红线被触发时，它会立即执行你选择的动作：提醒、关闭亏损订单、关闭盈利订单、关闭全部订单，或者关闭全部订单并从终端中移除所有其他 EA，防止任何程序重新开仓。 没有情绪。没有延迟。没有犹豫。只有你每天都希望自己能够严格遵守的自动化纪律规则。 KT Equity Protector 实际上做什么 KT Equity Protector 不是交易机器人。它不会开
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Daily Bias Fxpoint
Robert Solnar
指标
DailyBias — Self-Calibrating Daily Direction Panel Short description (do hlavičky) Daily direction bias with a built-in reality check: five voting components plus a hit-rate engine that measures — on your symbol, at your time of day — how often the same signal actually worked. Full description Most bias tools tell you which way the day "should" go. DailyBias also tells you how often that advice has actually been right. One clean panel answers three questions the moment you open a chart: Which di
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