Daily Bias Fxpoint

  • Indicators
  • Robert Solnar
    Robert Solnar

    Robert Solnar

    Behind every trade stands a human, not an algorithm
    FXPOINT Trading Team is made up of traders with over 12 years of experience in the forex market. We are not a faceless company — we stand behind every analysis, every comment and every result with our own name.
  • Version: 1.45
  • Updated: 25 July 2026
  • Activations: 15

DailyBias — Self-Calibrating Daily Direction Panel

Short description (do hlavičky)

Daily direction bias with a built-in reality check: five voting components plus a hit-rate engine that measures — on your symbol, at your time of day — how often the same signal actually worked.

Full description

Most bias tools tell you which way the day "should" go. DailyBias also tells you how often that advice has actually been right.

One clean panel answers three questions the moment you open a chart:

  1. Which direction is more likely into today's close? — LONG / SHORT / NONE
  2. Why? — five independent components vote, and you see every vote
  3. Should I trust it today? — a measured hit rate from your own chart history

The five voting components (each votes ▲ / ▼ / —)

  • D1 trend — price vs. EMA and its slope, closed bars only
  • H4 trend — the same logic one level lower
  • Yesterday's levels — acceptance above/below yesterday's high or low = continuation; a sweep with a close back inside = reversal (mechanical smart-money logic, no discretion)
  • Session — forex & gold: position vs. the completed Asian range; indices: opening range breakout after the cash open
  • Momentum — move from the daily open, noise-filtered by ATR

Opposing votes cancel out. A bias is declared only when the net reaches your threshold (default ±2 of 5) — when the timeframes contradict each other, the panel honestly says NONE instead of guessing.

Self-calibration — the part that makes it different

The indicator rescans the last 200 trading days, finds the days when an equal-or-stronger signal pointed the same way at the same time of day, and counts how many of them really closed in that direction:

Hit rate: 58 % (74 similar days)

Green = the bias has a measurable edge on this symbol. Gold = coin flip. Red = this signal tends to fail here — knowing that is just as valuable. Small samples are flagged with a warning. Everything is computed from closed bars only: no repainting, no hindsight.

Set and forget

  • Fully automatic session times — server-to-GMT offset is measured live, the broker's DST policy is detected from history, US/EU daylight-saving rules are applied to every historical day. No timezone inputs to configure.
  • Automatic instrument detection — US500, US30, NAS100/USTEC, DAX/GER40, XAUUSD and FX pairs are recognized even with broker suffixes (e.g. "US500cash-1"); manual override available.
  • Entry row — shows whether the short-term trend of your current chart timeframe agrees with the bias ("aligned" / "against"). A timing hint for M5–H1 entries; it never contaminates the score or the statistics.
  • Tooltips everywhere — hover any row and the panel explains itself.
  • English or Czech interface.

Built for real trading desks

  • No timers, no chart-event handlers, one recalculation per M15 candle, fully asynchronous drawing — it will not slow your chart and coexists peacefully with EAs and trading panels.
  • Removes all its objects when detached.
  • Panel dock: any chart corner, colors and fonts configurable, optional transparent background.

How to use it

  1. Attach to US500, US30, NAS100, DAX, gold or any FX pair — defaults work out of the box.
  2. Take your own M5–H1 entries only in the bias direction; skip counter-bias setups.
  3. Watch the hit-rate line for a few weeks. It will show you where daily bias genuinely works — and where it does not.

Fair expectations

No tool predicts every day. DailyBias looks for a modest, measurable statistical edge and openly shows you when there is none — days with major news releases and regime changes will always break statistics. It is a decision-support tool, not investment advice.


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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Trading Panel Fxpoint
Robert Solnar
Utilities
Trading Panel Fxpoint is a manual trading assistant and trade manager for MetaTrader 5. It attaches to any chart and gives you a single control panel for your whole watchlist, your open positions, and your order entry — with one-click execution and built-in risk management, without constantly switching charts. The panel does not generate signals and does not trade on its own. Every decision and every order stays in your hands. It is a tool that makes manual and discretionary trading faster, cle
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