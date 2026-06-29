Propfirm Guardian Pro

THE ULTIMATE ALL-IN-ONE SUITE FOR EVALUATION & FUNDED TRADERS

Are you tired of losing $100k+ prop firm accounts to a single millisecond of slippage, emotional revenge trading, or a minor daily drawdown miscalculation?

Most traders don't fail because their strategy is bad. They fail because they break the strict, unforgiving rules of modern prop firms.

Meet Propfirm Guardian Pro (Propfirm Monitor)—the absolute gold standard of risk management, execution, and deep statistical analytics built explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just an indicator or a basic script; it is a full-scale, command-center dashboard that sits on your chart to protect your equity, streamline your executions, and track your objectives in real time.

4-IN-1 INTELLIGENT NAVIGATION TERMINAL

As shown in all user interfaces, the application features a flawless, state-of-the-art dark-mode command bar spanning across four separate operational modules: Overview, Statistics, News, and Trade.

MODULE 1: THE PROP OBJECTIVES ENGINE (OVERVIEW)

Stop guessing if you are breaking your evaluation rules. The Overview Tab reads your broker server data directly to cross-reference your performance against standard prop firm parameters:

  • Account Info Block: Displays critical live data including Server name, Account number, Currency, Leverage, Free Margin, Margin Level, Broker Name, and Platform type.
  • Real-Time Financial Headers: Keeps instant tabs on cumulative Deposits, Equity, Open P&L, and Net Profit.
  • Live Drawdown Rule Trackers: Dynamic progress bars that track your exact Daily Drawdown Limit and Max Overall DD Limit. It clearly visualizes exactly how much drawdown you have "Used" and calculates the exact dollar amount "Remaining" down to the cent.
  • Prop Objectives Box: Displays your precise Profit Target alongside an automated tracker for your Min Trading Days (showing exactly how many days you have completed out of the requirement).

MODULE 2: ADVANCED STATISTICAL DESK & EQUITY CURVE (STATISTICS)

Transform your MT5 into a high-end quantitative dashboard. This module breaks down historical data to identify your exact strengths and psychological blind spots:

  • Interactive Equity Graph: A highly responsive canvas chart that plots your equity curve, tracking Peak Balance against current equity swings.
  • Performance Overview: Instant access to your Absolute Gain, Daily Gain, Monthly Gain, Expected Payoff, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio, Recovery Factor, and raw Win Rate.
  • Deep Trade Statistics: Tracks metrics across thousands of historical positions, showing Total Trades, average win/loss sizes, your single best/worst trade values, average holding times, and maximum consecutive wins versus consecutive losses.
  • Session Performance Heatmap: Tracks your precise performance and net profit across the Asia, London, New York, and Overlap sessions separately so you know exactly which hours of the day you carry an edge.

MODULE 3: INTELLIGENT NEWS CALENDAR FILTER (NEWS)

Many prop firms forbid trading during high-impact news. Our built-in News Tab guarantees you never accidentally step into a volatile event blind:

  • Impact Filtering Checkboxes: Toggle between High, Medium, and Low impact events to clean up your dashboard.
  • Currency Specific Selection: Filter macroeconomic releases by a specific currency or view all currencies simultaneously.
  • Full Macro Ledger: Displays Event Time, Currency, Impact strength rating, Event Title, and live economic figures containing Actual, Forecast, and Previous data points.

MODULE 4: PRECISION RISK-CALCULATED PANEL (TRADE)

Ditch manual lot size calculators. Execute your positions instantly with built-in mathematical capital protection:

  • Dynamic Risk Modes: Switch execution parameters seamlessly via an integrated dropdown menu (including % Balance calculation).
  • Auto-Lot Sizing Engine: Input your desired Risk % (e.g., 0.50%), and the system instantly prints out the precise, mathematically sound Lotsize needed for the position.
  • One-Click Multi-Order Suite: Ergonomic layout featuring dedicated buttons for instant execution or pending order management: Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit.

PREMIUM ARCHITECTURE. INTRODUCTORY PRICE.

Software with this level of visual engineering and backend calculation complexity easily commands $150+ on the marketplace. But to celebrate our launch, we are locking in an introductory price of just $49 for the first few slots!

  • No Toxic Logic: 100% passive risk monitoring. It does not interfere with your manual strategies or existing EAs; it only acts as an intelligent supervisor to maintain discipline.
  • Visual Alerts: Clean color-coded UI indicators shift from calm tones to warning neon reds as you approach critical margins, keeping your psychological game completely grounded.

Secure your funded status today. Don't leave your hard-earned evaluation accounts to chance.

Get Propfirm Guardian Pro now for only $49 before the price hikes to its standard tier!

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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Active Lines
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5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
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5 (7)
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"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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