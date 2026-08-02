Gold Expansion

20 YEAR backtest.

Versatile XAUUSD Trend Pattern. Unique Expert Advisor built on a custom indicator adaptation and Session-based trend window. This has two Risk-Reward settings, proving the power of the opening signal.

IMPORTANT! Contact me after downloading for instructions and a free bonus

The Strategy

Gold Expansion uses a custom variation of the Average Directional Index, trades Buys AND Sells (unlike other 'Buy Only' Gold EAs), accompanied by trading session window to accurately follow trending price expansions in both directions.

Built-In Risk Management

Preservation of capital is the foundation of this algorithm. Gold Expansion enforces hard, Price-Averaged protective stops on every single trade, allowing the software to adapt dynamically to changing Gold prices. It operates without martingale grids. Gold Expansion can be traded on small accounts.

FAST BACKTESTING - Developed with AI

Backtesting is very fast even with Real Ticks. Custom coding and features have been enabled and sped up using the best AI models to help keen the code efficient and lean.

Two risk-reward modes available

Risk-reward options can be set either to 1:1, 1:4, or both simultaneously. It's very rare to find an opening signal so good that multiple RR variants work. There is also a 4:1 RR mode, but performance is lower so has been left out of the launch version. In future an option to track performance and switch between whichever mode is performing best may become an option in future releases.

Rigorous Testing & Expectations

For a low-cost EA, Gold Expansion follows strict quantitative standards. The algorithm has undergone 10 years of out-of-sample testing, with the core session pattern demonstrating structural stability from 2005 through to 2026. Very few EAs on the market offer this level of backtesting depth.

Backtest using a MetaQuotes demo account to get XAUUSD history going back to 2005

Important Note on Frequency: Gold Expansion is a selective, low-frequency algorithm. It only executes when a price expansion occurs within the day and session window. If you are expecting high-volume action or fast immediate results, this tool may not fit your trading style. It makes an average of 0.8 trades per week, or for every 6 weeks, it will skip one week. Patience and a long-term approach are required.

If you are the kind of person who reviews every single trade every day, do not purchase this EA. Non-grid EAs should be reviewed at a much slower pace, e.g. every 6 months. The history shows a consistent pattern for the past twenty years - and also shows that sometimes a downtrend can last for a whole year. If you want immediate results with no losses then you need a grid EA.

Check out Ultimate Bot or Prosperity. Thank you!


ATTACH TO XAUUSD (any timeframe, M30 Native)
Broker Any (MetaQuotes demo accounts have XAUUSD history going back to 2005)
Modelling Quality
 Any
Testing Period 2005-2026
Minimum Deposit $100


Please note that past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

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Savell Martin
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Savell Martin 2026.08.03 16:13 
 

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