Liquidation Heatmap MT5

Liquidation Heatmap is a technical indicator that calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation levels based on price action and proprietary algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap directly on the chart.

These levels represent potential liquidity concentration zones, where clusters of stop-loss orders or liquidation events may occur.

Main Features

Multiple Leverage Levels

The indicator tracks and calculates potential liquidations across 5 configurable leverage levels simultaneously (default: 5x, 10x, 25x, 50x, and 100x).

Stock/Crypto Mode and Forex Mode

The indicator is optimized by default for Stock and Cryptocurrency markets, using parameters tailored to the typical behavior of these markets.

When Forex Mode is enabled, the calculation adapts to a broader range of instruments by applying alternative ratios suitable for traditional markets such as Forex and similar asset classes.

Profile

A very useful feature that helps visualize which levels stand out compared to others.

Color Palettes

The indicator offers different color palettes, allowing traders to choose the one that best fits their preferences.

Custom Levels

Traders can add up to 200 levels for a more precise visualization of liquidity zones.

Density Filter

Density can be adjusted higher or lower which allows traders to better visualize the concentration of liquidity at specific price levels.

Interactive On-Chart User Interface

The indicator includes an interactive panel with buttons overlaid directly on the chart. Traders can click these buttons to instantly enable or disable specific leverage levels, hide or show the heatmap, and toggle the profile display, making real-time analysis significantly more efficient.

Note

When the indicator is loaded, it calculates using all leverage levels selected by default. The same recalculation process occurs whenever the chart timeframe is changed.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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